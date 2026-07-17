For a chic alternative to classic nude or French tip nails, take your cue from Charlize Theron and opt for a sheer manicure punctuated with glossy black dots.

Splashed across everything from sporty jackets to capri pants, polka dots are having a major moment this summer. And now they're making their way onto our nails, with dotty designs cropping up across Pinterest and Instagram. But rather than embracing an all-over pattern, Theron's take is far more understated. Created by celebrity nail artist Imarni and dubbed ‘Nude & Noir’, the minimalist design – a sheer nude base finished with single black dots – appeared at both the London and Paris premieres of The Odyssey.

Spotted with two very different couture looks (a Givenchy velvet gown in London and a black-and-white Dior lace dress in Paris), the manicure proved just how versatile it is. The black dots add just enough contrast to level up an otherwise classic nude, making it the perfect choice if you're looking to move beyond beige nails without venturing into statement nail art.

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While this year's simple summer nails have largely centred around milky neutrals and barely-there finishes, Theron's 'Nude & Noir' design shows how one small detail can completely transform a neutral mani.

Instead of repeating identical dots across every nail, Imarni places them sparingly over the sheer nude base, while the little fingers are finished with a neat black half-moon at the cuticle instead. It's those subtle variations that stop the manicure from feeling too uniform, giving it a cooler, more fashion-led finish.

(Image credit: @imarninails)

The beauty of the design is how easily it can be adapted. If you have shorter nails or a smaller nail plate, opt for finer dots to keep everything in proportion, while longer nails can carry bolder accents for a little more impact. Whether you're ready to move on from bubble bath nails or simply want a fresh take on a minimalist manicure, this is one of those nail designs that feels just as timeless as it does current.