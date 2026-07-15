The 'Picante' pedicure is the chic and sun-soaked look you'll see peaking out of sandals this summer

For holiday-ready toes, the 'Picante' pedicure is the chicest choice, especially for those wanting a look as versatile and stylish as a pillarbox red, but with a spicy twist.

While many of the usual suspects have made it onto the list of 2026 summer pedicure trends, like sheer pink and burgundy pedicures, there are a few fresh shades emerging too. Coconut milk, for instance, and one particularly fiery-looking red. Inspired by the glossy, red-hot look of chilli peppers, the aptly named picante pedicure is being touted by nail artists as the colour of the season for your toes. Like a classic true red, this sizzling shade will go with all your hot weather outfits and footwear, whether that's offering a chic contrast to black flip-flops or adding a vibrant pop of summery colour to your vacation sandals and occasion-ready kitten heels.

So, if you're keen to embrace a new shade this season, but one that feels on par with many of the most timeless pedicure colours, here's why a picante-inspired look is the way to go - per the experts and our trend-scouting beauty team.

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Why picante is the fiery, statement hue to wear on your toes this summer

For those who don't know, the word 'picante' means spicy in Spanish. It can also refer to a kind of hot, tomato-based sauce, as well as a fiery twist on a margarita cocktail, so already you can picture exactly what a picante-inspired pedicure shade must entail. Think red-hot chilly peppers and ripe, glossy tomatoes.

As Mylee Brand Mentor and nail artist, Jack Harper explains, "It's slightly deeper and warmer than a classic pillar-box red, with subtle orange undertones that give it a sun-soaked, Mediterranean feel. Think of it as the nail equivalent of a spicy margarita; bold, vibrant and effortlessly chic."

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As for how it differs from more timeless red looks, Harper adds that, "Classic reds tend to sit on either the blue-toned or true-red side of the colour spectrum, whereas Picante introduces warmth. Those fiery undertones make it feel softer, fresher and a little more fashion-forward.

"It's a shade that catches the light beautifully and adds warmth to the skin, making it particularly flattering on toes during the warmer months."