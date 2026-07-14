Are electrolytes good for you? Dr Amir Khan reveals who needs to be taking these supplement powders in the heatwave

Electrolytes are minerals that help your body function normally, from balancing fluids and supporting nerve function to keeping your muscles (including your heart) working properly. When you sweat, you lose some of them.

In recent years, electrolyte powders have gone mainstream. Added to your water, they are designed to replenish these important minerals. Once only found in athletes' cupboards, now there's an advert for them every second scroll on social media.

Dr Amir Khan is a GP and woman&home's resident doctor, and he says these supplements are "everywhere right now". "People are adding powders to their water, putting salt in their drinks, talking about 'optimising hydration'."

Electrolyte powders are different to sports drinks. They tend to be much lower in sugar. Some are designed for daily drinking, while others are only meant for drinking after intense exercise. While helpful for some, "most people living their day-to-day life" won't need to take a supplement like this, he says. "Your body is actually very good at regulating this on its own."

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There’s also not much evidence that these supplements can help with hangovers. We know that drinking alcohol can cause dehydration, but experts say we’re better off drinking water as a cure instead - and ideally, cutting back on alcohol altogether, especially when it's hot outside.

What about salts? Some experts suggest Himalayan sea salt as an alternative to artificial electrolyte powders. The doctor has seen "a lot of" this online.

"For most people, that's not necessary. In fact, it can mean taking in more salt than you need. Over time, this can affect things like your blood pressure," he says. "For everyday hydration, plain water is absolutely fine. We've been doing it for centuries before influencers came along."