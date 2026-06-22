Reese Witherspoon's powder pink 'Legally Blonde' nails are the answer to a chic but simple summer mani
Achieving chic nails? "What, like it's hard?"
Sheer, powdery pink nails are the new nude this summer, according to Reese Witherspoon, who just revisited one of her most iconic roles and informed our next manicure in the process.
Stepping out for Prime Video's celebration of the new series Elle, which is a prequel spin-off to the film Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon dressed in all-pink (a signature of Elle Woods). And while the outfit brought all the 2000s nostalgia, her manicure actually felt very in line with 2026's nail trends. Pastel pink and sheer nail polishes, as well as very minimalistic, hyper-natural manicures, have been increasingly popular this year, and Witherspoon's own nails sit somewhere in between. They are simultaneously timeless and trendy, though we'd expect nothing less for an Elle Woods-inspired look.
RRP: £8.99
Buildable and iconic, this essie nail polish is a great option for recreating Reese Witherspoon's chic and simple powder pink manicure. Just two to three layers will deliver an even and timeless look, especially if you add a glossy top coat as a finishing touch.
Recreate Reese's mani
RRP: £14.90
Bubble Bath is such a staple shade to have in your at-home manicure kit. It's ideal for both a manicure and a pedicure, especially if you're just looking for an easy, low-maintenance finish - perhaps for an occasion or vacation. If you're already a fan of Bubble Bath and want something a tad cooler, OPI'm A Bubble Bunny combines the shade with the equally iconic Funny Bunny polish to create a slightly milkier colour.
As we can see, Witherspoon paired a neat and short, square nail shape with a soft, powdery pink polish. It's clean, expensive-looking, and so versatile; it's the sort of manicure that will go with every outfit, from linen dresses to jeans and a t-shirt, as well as any occaision. The actress proves as much with her own hot pink satin dress - her nails subtly complement without clashing, just as they would with any other outfit.
The colour is slightly sheer, which affords that very healthy, 'your-nails-but-better' sort of effect and again, adds to its versatility. So if you're looking to embrace a more minimalistic look this summer, as opposed to bright, sorbet-inspired nails, take a few style pointers from Elle herself.
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Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
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