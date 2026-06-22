Reese Witherspoon's powder pink 'Legally Blonde' nails are the answer to a chic but simple summer mani

Sheer, powdery pink nails are the new nude this summer, according to Reese Witherspoon, who just revisited one of her most iconic roles and informed our next manicure in the process.

Stepping out for Prime Video's celebration of the new series Elle, which is a prequel spin-off to the film Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon dressed in all-pink (a signature of Elle Woods). And while the outfit brought all the 2000s nostalgia, her manicure actually felt very in line with 2026's nail trends. Pastel pink and sheer nail polishes, as well as very minimalistic, hyper-natural manicures, have been increasingly popular this year, and Witherspoon's own nails sit somewhere in between. They are simultaneously timeless and trendy, though we'd expect nothing less for an Elle Woods-inspired look.

essie Original Nail Polish in 13 Mademoiselle £6.99 at Amazon UK RRP: £8.99 Buildable and iconic, this essie nail polish is a great option for recreating Reese Witherspoon's chic and simple powder pink manicure. Just two to three layers will deliver an even and timeless look, especially if you add a glossy top coat as a finishing touch. Recreate Reese's mani OPI OPI Nail Lacquer - Bubble Bath™ £11.90 at Amazon UK RRP: £14.90 Bubble Bath is such a staple shade to have in your at-home manicure kit. It's ideal for both a manicure and a pedicure, especially if you're just looking for an easy, low-maintenance finish - perhaps for an occasion or vacation. If you're already a fan of Bubble Bath and want something a tad cooler, OPI'm A Bubble Bunny combines the shade with the equally iconic Funny Bunny polish to create a slightly milkier colour. No7 Gel Finish Top Coat £6.95 at Boots.com RRP: £6.95 The key to making any home manicure look professional and last longer than a couple of days is a clear top coat. This one from No.7 mimics that plump, gel manicure effect and will protect your sheer, powdery pink colour from chipping.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Aeon/GC Images)

As we can see, Witherspoon paired a neat and short, square nail shape with a soft, powdery pink polish. It's clean, expensive-looking, and so versatile; it's the sort of manicure that will go with every outfit, from linen dresses to jeans and a t-shirt, as well as any occaision. The actress proves as much with her own hot pink satin dress - her nails subtly complement without clashing, just as they would with any other outfit.

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The colour is slightly sheer, which affords that very healthy, 'your-nails-but-better' sort of effect and again, adds to its versatility. So if you're looking to embrace a more minimalistic look this summer, as opposed to bright, sorbet-inspired nails, take a few style pointers from Elle herself.