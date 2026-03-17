As a team of OPI Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath fans, we put the brand's new combo polish to the test

We've been dreaming of a polish that combines the soapiness of Bubble Bath with the cool freshness of Funny Bunny for years. Now, finally, it's in our hands - and has immediately been applied to our nails. Here's how the long-awaited OPI'm A Bubble Bunny compares to the two iconic colours.

When it comes to nail polishes, some shades are so popular and recognisable that they've become trends in their own right. Bubble Bath nails are one such example. The warm, sheer pink is arguably one of the most loved and well-known of OPI's nail colours, and is thought of as a genre of manicure, not just a colour. Funny Bunny is a similar story, with the two also becoming a highly requested combination. We're constantly seeing gel iterations being layered over one another on social media, and have even asked for the duo ourselves. So imagine our collective delight when the brand announced that, at last, you could buy a blend of the two.

OPI'm A Bubble Bunny combines everything you love about Bubble Bath's soapy pink tint and Funny Bunny's milky white, into one chic and buildable polish. And naturally, we wasted no time in painting our talons with it...

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Our honest thoughts on OPI'm a Bubble Bunny and how it compares

Described as Funny Bunny having 'hopped' into Bubble Bath, OPI's newest shade is the epitome of a milky nail polish. Like its predecessors, it is sheer but buildable, with just a hint of tint that makes it feel fresh and timeless. That said, it feels especially apt for right here and now, as the 2026 nail trends are all about natural and creamy-looking nail colours.

NEW! OPI OPI Nail Lacquer in OPI’m a Bubble Bunny View at OPI RRP: £15.90 Described as a sheer and milky light pink by the brand, Bubble Bunny borrows inspiration from two of OPI's most iconic shades, Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath, to create something of a hybrid of the two.

As mentioned, our beauty team, specifically Digital Beauty Shopping and eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar and Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, have long been manifesting this launch. As fans of the two original shades, and having frequently requested custom blends to create something of a hybrid between the two. So of course, we jumped (or perhaps we should say "hopped") at the chance to try this new shade on for size.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny View at Boots RRP: £14.90 A soft, sheer white, OPI's Funny Bunny polish is a long-lasting favourite and is actually a go-to base colour for those seeking to create 'glazed' and pearly chrome nail looks. OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath View at Look Fantastic RRP: £14.90 If you're on the hunt for a slightly warmer sheer pink that looks clean and perfectly subtle, OPI's Bubble Bath is the shade to invest in.

Our thoughts & verdict on OPI'm A Bubble Bunny

"Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny are probably the two nail colours I get done the most," says Aleesha. "I'm usually Bubble Bath on the hands and Funny Bunny on the toes, but I love both the other way around, too. So while you could argue I had slightly too high expectations for this thrilling blend of my two favourites, the colour ended up coming out slightly different from what I expected.

"Still a very chic-looking neutral that works on any nail length or shape - as you would expect from its two namesakes - it did show up slightly on the cooler side, which, for my warm-toned skin, wasn't my favourite look. If you're someone who tends to suit purple shades, this will probably be your next go-to, as it is a beautiful shade - but I prefer something just a tad warmer, so I think I'll be sticking to the originals."

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"Touted as creating the ultimate milky pink, sheer shade, OPI's Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath are the polishes that spring to mind when I'm deciding on a subtle, neutral manicure," Naomi quips. "Alas, my local nail salon doesn't stock the brand's gels, so it's a look I can only ever exactly replicate at home, and honestly, the layering puts me off when I'm the one doing it. So I was very excited to try this Bubble Bunny hybrid, which saves me from those steps.

"So, how did it compare? For starters, I love the name - Bubble Bunny is so cute and such a stroke of genius. As for the colour, I actually really liked it. I often struggle to find a milky pink that suits me, but I think this one really does, thanks to its slightly colder undertone (compared to original Bubble Bath, which is warmer).

That said, the formula was very sheer, so it took upwards of three coats to create a solid colour, without any streakiness. It is a lovely, cool and creamy pink, though, if you have the patience to apply and let each layer dry properly. I will admit to having a few initial disasters with smudging and fingerprints in my freshly painted nails for doing exactly the opposite before I finally got a clean application."

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"All in all," Naomi continues, "if you're looking for soft, milky neutral to wear every day that transcends the seasons (and really complements short nails, in my humble opinion anyway), Bubble Bunny is it. That said, if your salon does stock the gel formula, I would recommend opting for that over the normal lacquer if you want a more sheer but even finish. Personally, I found the consistency of the air-drying polish hard to apply in sheer layers, as it was a bit too runny and therefore more streaky."

The pair also recommend adding a clear top coat to protect the polish from chipping. Aleesha loves No.7's Gel Finish Top Coat, and Naomi is a big fan of the Seche Vive Instant Gel Effect Top Coat.