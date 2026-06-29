The tide is turning - summer brights are out, and coastal-chic pearl nails are in

For a manicure that feels timeless and expensive, but also carries a subtle nod to the coast, pearl nails are the way to go this summer - with their precious sheen and versatility.

Of course, while bright sorbet nails and ice cream-inspired shades are still very much in, this iridescent shade is once again creeping back up the list of 2026 nail trends. Unlike chunky glitters and more modern cat-eye nails, a pearl manicure feels very classic. In fact, similar to a chrome look, its shimmery finish feels almost like an extension of your jewellery, adding a soft hint of glamour to your nails, as a pair of freshwater pearl earrings would to your outfit. And while they're very chic year-round, the summer season is where they really shine.

So if you're looking for an elevated, marine-inspired manicure to accompany you on your next beachy break, here are eight ways to wear pearl on your nails.

Why pearls nails are making a comeback for summer 2026

Like shell nails, a glistening pearl look is such a lovely choice for the summer season. Of course, pearls come from the ocean, so that alone makes a manicure inspired by the precious gem feel very apt, especially if you're heading down to the coast or jetting off on a very sunny and beachy getaway. Moreso if you like to coordinate your fingernails and toenails, because pearl is also a popular and very timeless pedicure colour.

And regardless of whether you prefer having short square nails or favour a French tip, there's a pearlescent mani out there for you.

Our pearl manicure picks

Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Drip Drip £11.99 at Boots.com RRP: £11.99 Perfect on its own and over a milky white or sheer nail polish, this gel-like essie colour delivers an iridescent sheen to your talons and can be layered to create more of an opaque, metallic finish. Manucurist Green™ nail polish in Pearlescent £14 at Manucurist RRP: £14 For more of a sheer, pearly gleam, this Manucurist nail polish is another lovely option and can again be layered or worn alone. OPI Nail Lacquer in Kyoto Pearl £13.28 at Amazon UK RRP: £13.28 Aptly named, this OPI shade offers a wash of icy, pearly colour to your nails and will double as a lovely pedicure look too.

The beauty of a pearly manicure, aside from its luxe look, is how easy it is to create at home. So many brands offer buildable, iridescent, metallic-y polishes that instantly deliver a sheen to your nails or can be layered over other colours, to achieve more of a glazed finish.

1. Short & subtle pearl nails

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For a neat but elevated look, a pearly polish applied to short nails is definitely the way to go. The trimmed length ensures that this metallic hue feels subtle and wearable, plus the combination is just so elegant.

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2. Pearly French tips

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For our minimalist nail lovers out there, a pearly French tip is also a lovely option, as the design still feels simple and subtle but with a hint of glamour. Alternatively, you could also apply a sheer, pearly top coat over the classic nude base and white tip combination.

3. Pink pearl nails

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Pink pearl nails combine two trends in one; the rise of sheer, milky pink shades and subtle shimmer finishes. This look is again, neat but elevated.

4. Square pearl nails

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Short square nails are so popular right now, so it only makes sense to combine the style with this equally in demand polish.

5. Pearl decals

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For a more literal take on this trend, you can also add little 3D pearl decals to your nails. They'll work with everything, from a bright blue base to a soft, sheer pink - it all just depends on what kind of look you're going for.

6. Mother of pearl nails

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For a more statement and eye-catching take, this swirled pearl manicure reminds us of mother of pearl and will add an instant pop of luxury to your nails.