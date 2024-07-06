We're officially swapping our neutral nails for this luxe twist on a pearly manicure
Pink pearl nails are having a moment this season, especially amongst those seeking an elevated manicure...
Offering both subtlety and elegance in one luminous wash, pink pearl nails are our pick of the perfect occasion-ready manicure this summer...
While milky pastels and sheer glosses have been stealing the spotlight this summer, there's another elevated hue creeping up the list of 2024 nail trends. Combining a pearlescent gleam with a touch of rosy tint, a pink pearl manicure is not only a welcome - but still minimalistic - alternative to more overdone neutral nails but is also an update on another timeless look, which just goes to prove this trend's prowess and why we should all seriously consider hopping right on the bandwagon.
So, if you're looking for a nail hue that effortlessly lends itself to everyday and occasion wear, thanks to its understated but expensive-looking gleam, here's everything you need to perfect a pink pearl manicure - from our polish picks to inspiration on how to wear the radiant colour.
What are pink pearl nails?
As the name suggests, this trend sees our talons topped with a coat of pink-tinted pearl. It's something of a summery update on 'Frosted' nails (which were a favourite of Princess Diana's) and a more rosy and shimmery twist on popular 'Glazed' nail looks.
It's got a gleam but not too much and unlike classic pearly manicures, it has a rosy glow to it (as opposed to a cool, icy finish), which, if you ask us, is reminiscent of powdery pink sunsets.
Another pro in this manicure's favour is its simplicity and versatility, both visually and when it comes to recreating the effect. For instance, if you're a loyal fan of BIAB nails, you can still opt for you're go-to milky pink coat but request a pink chrome or pearlescent shimmer powder applied overtop.
Equally, if you do your nails at home with gels or traditional polishes, a pink-tinted pearl colour is very easy to come by - and will only take a coat or two to transform your nails.
Our pink pearl manicure go-tos
RRP: £16
For a subtle and healthy finish, Manucurist's Active Shine is a must-have in your collection. Not only does it supply a subtle, rosy shimmer to your nails, but nourishes and strengthens your nail bed with its formula of hexanal, hydrating and resurfacing glycolic acid and antioxidant-rich beet extract.
RRP: £7 members prince/ £20 non-members price
This pearlescent polish from Beauty Pie is the perfect product for easily adding a luxe gleam to your nails.
To perfect a pink pearl mani, be sure to start with a base coat - like OPI's Start to Finish - and shape your nails to the desired length and style. Apply two to three coats of your chosen opalescent polish (depending on how sheer of a finish you're looking for) before finishing with a clear, glassy top coat (like Essie's Gel Couture coat, at Amazon) and cuticle oil.
We would also recommend prepping your hands with an exfoliating scrub (Jo Malone's Vitamin E scrub is our pampering pick) and investing in one of the best hand creams, to keep your fingertips looking just as polished as your nails.
4 ways to wear pink pearl nails this summer
If you're wondering how a wash of pink pearl will suit your nails, we've rounded up four ultra-chic looks - on a range of nail shapes - to inspire your next salon trip...
1. Pink pearl squoval nails
For a subtle but elevated finish, pair your pearly polish with a neat squoval nail shape. This style of manicure is perfect for both every day and a more formal event - like a wedding or party. It's also very easy to recreate if you do your nails at home.
2. Short pink pearl nails
While we love longer almond and square nails, this pink pearl finish looks so refined on shorter lengths. Plus opting for short nail designs is very popular right now, so you'll have a very stylish manicure on your hands (literally) if you combine the two.
3. Almost nude pink pearl nails
For our minimalist nail lovers, you can pair a pearly top coat with more of a nude base coat, instead of a pink, for a very subtle look.
4. Pink pearl almond nails
Nothing beats a set of elegant almond nails, especially when topped with a coat of pearly pink. It's pretty, luxe-looking and perfect for pairing with your summer wardrobe.
