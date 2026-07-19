These 9 M&S perfumes could be designer but for £12 each, they're a steal

While known for its stylish clothes and delicious picnic food, Marks and Spencer is also home to an array of affordable fragrances, many of which have been compared to designer blends. And having tried a plethora of M&S perfumes first-hand, these are our nine favourites that certainly smell more expensive than they are.

When it comes to investing in a new long-lasting perfume, we often resign ourselves to spending a little more. After all, many of the best perfumes for women bear designer names, like Chanel, Dior, and so on, but that's not to say cheap perfumes with impressive sillage and similarly chic notes can't be found. The best Zara perfumes are a testament to this, with several of the brand's scents touted for being reminiscent of pricier blends. Another high-street retailer with a similar stock of deceptively luxe-smelling fragrances is Marks and Spencer. The brand actually expanded its collection this year with the Studio perfume line, which features an array of very modern, unisex eau de parfums, but the original lineup still boasts some gems.

Gems which many shoppers also claim rival premium fragrances, all for £12 or less. So, if you're in the market for a new signature, but one that could easily be factored into your weekly shop or grabbed while on a mission for picky bits, these are the 9 M&S fragrances we'd recommend - having tried them all.

The 9 chicest-smelling M&S perfumes to add to your collection