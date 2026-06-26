Shhh - these 9 discounted perfumes on Amazon make me smell like I've spent a fortune

From versatile body mists to designer names, there are more perfumes on Amazon than you might think, and as a fragrance lover myself, it's actually one of my first ports of call to snag a bargain.

Among friends, I have built up a bit of a reputation for liking and wearing quite luxe scents, but little do they know that quite a few of them have made it into my stash at a very reasonable price. All thanks to some savvy and tactical shopping, like biding my time until the Prime Day deals, for instance. Indeed, Amazon isn't just for securing your everyday essentials on offer. You can also find a plethora of chic, long-lasting perfumes, all discounted, and many of which, I'd wager, you didn't even know were stocked at the retailer: Issey Miyake, Estée Lauder, and the very trendy body care line Salt & Stone, to name just a few.

So, if you're looking for a new signature, but don't want to drop upwards of £100 on one, these are the budget-friendly blends I would recommend - all of which smell deceptively expensive and are currently on sale.

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9 chic, discounted perfumes on Amazon I would recommend to a friend