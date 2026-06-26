Shhh - these 9 discounted perfumes on Amazon make me smell like I've spent a fortune
From Sol de Janeiro to Issey Miyake, Amazon is home to quite a few chic and popular fragrances and often has them on sale, too...
From versatile body mists to designer names, there are more perfumes on Amazon than you might think, and as a fragrance lover myself, it's actually one of my first ports of call to snag a bargain.
Among friends, I have built up a bit of a reputation for liking and wearing quite luxe scents, but little do they know that quite a few of them have made it into my stash at a very reasonable price. All thanks to some savvy and tactical shopping, like biding my time until the Prime Day deals, for instance. Indeed, Amazon isn't just for securing your everyday essentials on offer. You can also find a plethora of chic, long-lasting perfumes, all discounted, and many of which, I'd wager, you didn't even know were stocked at the retailer: Issey Miyake, Estée Lauder, and the very trendy body care line Salt & Stone, to name just a few.
So, if you're looking for a new signature, but don't want to drop upwards of £100 on one, these are the budget-friendly blends I would recommend - all of which smell deceptively expensive and are currently on sale.
9 chic, discounted perfumes on Amazon I would recommend to a friend
My top pick
Notes: Neroli, bergamot, magnolia, rose and dream wood
A personal favourite of mine, this Issey Miyake perfume is beautifully light and elegant. Notes of magnolia and neroli swirl around a bright bergamot and warm, creamy dream wood - it's exactly what I would imagine white flowers bobbing along a shimmering, fresh-water lake to smell like. Despite its softness, it really lingers and, like the rest of the L'eau d'Issey line, lends such an air of gentle sophistication to its wearer. If you're a lover of floral fragrances, this is definitely the scent to snap up whilst it's on sale.
Notes: Australian sandalwood, amber, orris, ambrox, cedar, violet leaves and vetiver
If you're a fan of musky scents like Le Labo's Santal 33 (which is ranked up there with the best perfumes for women), this woody-floral fragrance is definitely reminiscent of the iconic blend and needs to be on your radar. Personally, I love Salt & Stone's body care line - the deodorants especially - and Santal & Vetiver is one of the brand's best-selling scents. The hair and body mists boast good staying power, and this one especially really envelopes you with such a chic trail of earthy notes, soft florals and woody warmth. Plus, because it's also available in lotion, body wash and deodorant iterations, this mist is perfect for layering.
Notes: rose, lychee, berry, pink peppercorn, champagne and white musk
A sparkling take on rose, OUAI's popular Melrose Place perfume is also available in a hair and body mist, which is currently 20% off and perfect for taking away on holiday with you. It blends classic notes of rose with sweet lychee, berry and warm white musks, with a splash of champagne. Pink peppercorn lends this juicy-floral a touch of spiciness, which is just so chic and versatile.
Notes: pink pepper, incense and cedarwood
Beloved for their shower oils and nourishing hand creams, L'Occitane is also home to an array of stylish scents, including this spicy number. It's warm and woody, the epitome of an easy and crowd pleasing autumn perfume, or winter fragrance even - not that you couldn't also wear it year round. It's spicy and incense-y, but not overpoweringly so. Instead, it adds this musky warmth and chic, peppery spiciness to the skin that I just love.
Notes: bitter orange, mandarin, petitgrain, lavandin, eucalyptus, tarragon, nutmeg, white thyme and patchouli.
Known to be one of Kate Moss' favourite perfumes, Clarin's Eau Dynamisante isn't just a treat for your senses, but your skin too. It blends nourishing ingredients like red ginseng and lemon thyme extract that smooth and tone your skin, with earthy, herbaceous notes and hints of citrus. It's rich and full of depth and intrigue, ideal if you're looking for a timeless and mature sort of scent that has great staying power.