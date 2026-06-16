This limited-edition Salt & Stone collection was a US sell-out - and we've finally got hold of it

If you ask any of our beauty team about Salt & Stone, you'd be met with rave reviews - thanks to their stellar assortment of delicious, expensive-smelling bodycare buys at relatively affordable prices.

Salt & Stone is the name behind some of the best-smelling body lotions and aluminium-free, natural deodorants that arrive in a variety of delectable, luxurious scents. Since launching in the UK back in 2023, the LA bodycare brand, which was founded by a former professional snowboarder, has gone from strength to strength.

While our Beauty Editor is a fan of the brand's Saffron and Cedar collection, thanks to it being reminiscent of her favourite Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance, Salt & Stone is introducing us to an all-new scented lineup that sold out everywhere on its US launch – hello, Lily & Yuzu. Here's everything you need to know about the new face on the block, including our team's honest, tried and tested thoughts on the collection...

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Why we're ready for the arrival of this sell-out scented collection in the UK

Originally launching in the US back in 2025, in collaboration with fashion brand Aritzia, the Lily and Yuzu scent sold out fast (in under two weeks) and received impressive feedback from customers, all of which prompted demand for its return. Taking this into consideration, you'll be pleased to know that the once-limited-edition scent is making its long-awaited and permanent return, debuting in the UK as part of the core collection from 16th June.

Salt & Stone Lily & Yuzu Deodorant RRP: £20 | Notes: Yuzu, green apple, bergamot, matcha, bamboo, jasmine, lily, musk, amber and cedar The brand's award-winning, aluminium-free deodorant now arrives in the brand new Lily and Yuzu scent. Designed to provide 48-hour protection, this buy is formulated with prebiotics and seaweed extracts to help neutralise odours, while simultaneously moisturising the skin for comfortable wear. Salt & Stone Lily & Yuzu Body Mist RRP: £45 | Notes: Yuzu, green apple, bergamot, matcha, bamboo, jasmine, lily, musk, amber and cedar This body mist is incredibly gentle on the skin thanks to its formula being infused with nutrients glycerin and red algae, which leaves the complexion feeling soft and boasting an irresistible scent. Not to mention, you'll get to enjoy a generously-sized 100ml bottle too. Salt & Stone Lily & Yuzu Body Wash RRP: £36 | Notes: Yuzu, green apple, bergamot, matcha, bamboo, jasmine, lily, musk, amber and cedar Infused with seaweed extracts and hyaluronic acid, this hydrating gel body cleanser effortlessly lathers up, cleaning the skin and leaving it feeling refreshed, soft and smooth.

If you're wondering exactly what Lily and Yuzu smells like, think of a fresh, sparkling and coastal-inspired scent, inspired by sun-drenched landscapes, cloudless skies and blue water.

More specifically, the scent opens with vibrantly refreshing notes of yuzu, green apple and bergamot, before unveiling a green, floral heart of matcha, bamboo and jasmine. Once dried down, the scent takes a warm, musky, floral edge with its notes of lily, musk, amber and cedar.

The collection makes home to a deodorant, body mist, body wash and body wash refill, all of which are vegan, cruelty-free and free of parabens, phthalates or SLS/SLEs.

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(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett/Naomi Jamieson)

After getting her hands on the Lily and Yuzu Body Mist and Body Wash, our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, says: "Exactly as the brand describes, this is a true coastal scent. It is fresh, light and uplifting, with a slight salty air edge, yet it remains luxe and sophisticated – making it a great choice for the brighter summer months. To me, it's reminiscent of my childhood holidays spent in quaint Cornish harbour towns, what more could I want from a fragrance?"

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, tried the deodorant from the all-new collection, she notes: "I was already a huge fan of Salt & Stone's Neroli and Basil deodorant, but this new, floral scent has swiftly knocked it off its perch. There's something about the Lily and Yuzu scent's citrusy-freshness and delicate floral notes that calls to me even more. It's just so clean, like the smell of freshly washed clothes but even chicer, and I can't think of a better fragrance or feeling for your underarms."

In terms of the formula, Naomi adds: "They're hands-down the best deodorants I've ever used. Its odour-wicking powers are next level, and its elegant scent lasts all day long, and then some."