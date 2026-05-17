If you try one product, make it this joyful whipped-cream body wash that's transported me straight to summer

This week, due to an enormous dust cloud coating my home, clothes and possessions (including child and dog), it has felt particularly important that I have something nice to wash with.

To clarify, I don't live in a desert or next to a volcano - although a full-rewire of a Victorian house is arguably its own natural disaster. But whether or not you relate to these specific circumstances, I'm sure you've felt the weight of domestic chaos and resultant need for clarity and calm. Enter: the shower.

Taker of dust, giver of cleanliness and a much-needed scrap of me-time with the door locked, your eyes closed and things that smell nice. It's also achievable on your average busy day, much more so than a bath, so why not nice it up with some indulgent shower products? Here's one I've had on the go.

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Why this whipped-cream wash is my beauty buy of the week

You can probably tell why I was drawn to Sundae. Bravo to the creative minds behind that name and that squirty (or in Scots, 'skooshy') cream packaging. I defy you to look at this product without your inner child squealing in delight.

Sundae Pomegranate Fizz Whipped Shower Foam £13 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK This is not just good marketing, though; what's inside the can is lovely stuff. The rich, velvety foam (which you skoosh out of a nozzle just like Elmlea's finest) feels luxurious and - somewhat surprisingly, given the nostalgia-bait packaging - contains more grown-up ingredients than your typical body wash. Extracts of finger lime gently exfoliate, kakadu plum has antioxidant properties, and the cleansing agents are gentle and coconut-derived, so they won't dry your skin out.

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Shall we talk about smell? Perfume aside, body products must be the only beauty category where fragrance is as important as performance. There's a reason people call shower and bath products 'smellies' - this stuff has to smell good. And Sundae smells amazing.

I've been using pomegranate fizz, which is your classic sunshine-in-a-bottle fruity fragrance that's bang on for summer (or the run-up, when you're willing BBQ season along). If juicy fruit's not your thing, there'll be something else in the range that is, perhaps earthy Green Tea or limey, mouthwatering Margarita?

In an industry that often takes itself a bit too seriously, I'm all for beauty products with a sense of humour. I'm not sure we 40+ers are Sundae's target market, but who appreciates five seconds of silliness more than women whose mental load should have one of those 'heavy' tags from the airport bag drop? Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.