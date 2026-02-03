If you know, you know: The Boots perfume sale has up to half price on designer fragrances right now

Nowadays, investing in a perfume can cost you a pretty penny. Long gone are the days of being able to bag a 100ml bottle of a fragrance for less than £100, which makes the Boots perfume sale even more desirable for snapping up your signature scent for less.

The best perfume for women means something different to everyone, while some scout out a fresh perfume, others might be seeking a long-lasting perfume that will stand the test of time. Either way, one thing that most scents have in common is that they boast fairly hefty price tags.

While this has made the likes of affordable blends, such as the best Zara perfumes, more desirable, it also encourages shoppers to scour the web (and high street) to find money-saving discounts on their favourite fragrances. Fortunately, the Boots perfume sale has arrived just in time for pay day, offering up to 50% off designer scents – from YSL, Dior, Burberry and more.

For those who don't have the time to sift through pages of the Boots fragrance sale, you're in luck, as we've done all the scrolling for you. Having gone through the perfume offers with a fine-toothed comb, these are the standout deals that our shopping experts deem worthy of being on your radar...

The scents our beauty team have their eye on in the Boots fragrance sale

Whether you're looking ahead to airy perfumes for spring or cosy coffee perfumes for the winter months, below you'll find the woman&home beauty team's top blends from the Boots fragrance sale that aren't to be missed out on...

Deal Save 25% (£18) Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum 30ml: was £72 now £54 at Boots.com Having grown to become one of the most popular designer fragrances, Prada's Paradoxe is a true feminine perfume. Floral notes of neroli meet an amber perfume heart, before drying down to reveal a sophisticated musky base. The result leaves a warm and sensual yet vibrant blend that lingers as you wear it throughout the day.

Deal Save 25% (£24.25) YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum: was £97 now £72.75 at Boots.com One of the most recognisable perfumes on the market, YSL's Black Opium is a floral gourmand scent that is captivating to its core. Energising notes of mandarin, orange blossom, and pear accord are twisted with addictively warming notes of black coffee, cedarwood, and white musk, creating a truly sensual aroma.

Deal Save 25% (£24.25) Giorgio Armani Sì Eau de Parfum 50ml: was £97 now £72.75 at Boots.com If you prefer fresher chypre perfumes, Giorgio Armani's iconic Sì Eau de Parfum might be more to your liking. Despite opening with light notes of blackcurrant liqueur, mandarin oil, and bergamot, this fragrance takes a softly intense and sultry turn with its warm, musky undertones of patchouli, oakmoss, and vanilla. An unforgettable blend that stands the test of time.

Deal Save 15% (£23.25) Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Spray 100ml: was £155 now £131.75 at Boots.com Tom Ford perfumes can require quite the investment, so they're worth snapping up whenever you spot them on sale. Speaking of which, one of the brand's most popular scents, Black Orchid is currently marked down by over £23. This luxurious fragrance is equal parts alluring and rich with its seductive yet spicy blend of black truffle, orchid, dark chocolate, and vetiver.