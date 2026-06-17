M&S just launched 8 expensive-smelling perfumes with affordable price tags - and we've tried them all
From velvety florals to salty sun-soaked scents, M&S Studio fragrance smells as luxurious as it looks
After the success of their own-brand fragrance line, Discover, which sold over one million bottles in the first three months of 2026 alone, it was only natural that M&S expanded their scent selection.
The high street retailer has created some of the best perfumes for women without high-investment price tags, and it seems that they're not stopping anytime soon. Enter, Studio, a curated edit of eight modern, unisex eau de parfums that have been designed to reflect your personal taste preferences, mood and moment.
Combining high street fragrance and premium perfumery, this fashion-led fragrance collection can be worn on its own or layered together with your other long-lasting perfumes. From amber perfumes to floral fragrances, our beauty team have got their hands on every blend and are here to share their honest thoughts.
Rich and velvety vanilla
Notes: Vanilla, tonka, amber
If sweeter scents are to your usual liking, Darkest Vanilla is a rich, velvety take that has a sensual vanilla heart and dries down to reveal a warm amber base. Think notes of tonka bean, patchouli, floral orchid and sweet brown sugar for a perfume that is opulent and luxurious yet wearable.
Timelessly delicate rose
Notes: Rose petals, oud, amber
For a timeless rose scent, you might want to opt for Dewy Rose. This romantic fragrance has a heart of velvety rose accords combined with delicate, powdery violet. The finishing touch is a rich base of warm amber for a truly refined edge.
Subtly sensual musk