Your January beauty questions, answered by woman&home beauty director, Sarah Cooper-White

This time of year can be a bit gloomy if you're not careful. The fun and frivolity of Christmas is long gone; it’s dark when you wake, dark when you come home from work, and the weather is dreadful.

But if you’re anything like me, a spot of pampering with the best new beauty products, groomed nails and a great hair day are just a few of the things that are always guaranteed to cheer me up. So instead of hitting the leftover chocolate, why not take my advice on these January beauty pick-me-ups instead?

I've answered six beauty questions with six great products that are guaranteed to put a smile on your face. From a mood-boosting long lasting lipstick that won’t smudge to a bath that will leave you feeling like you’ve spent all day in a spa, and more. Things are looking a lot brighter…

January beauty Q&A, with Sarah Cooper-White

1. What can I use to brighten my skin?

"If you’re not already using a vitamin C serum, it’s time to start – especially at this time of year, when harsh weather can leave skin looking dull. Use Nini Organics Juicy Multi-C Bio Brightening Serum each morning, and the powerful blend of plant-based vitamin C and brightening extracts will give your complexion an instant glow."

2. My hair's falling flat - how can I stop it?

"Invest in a good dry shampoo. Sprayed into freshly blow-dried hair at the roots, it helps a style last days without going lank. I love Living Proof Velvet Amber Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo. The limited-edition scent smells divine too."

livingproof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo £27 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

3. Are any long-lasting lipsticks not drying?

"My latest make-up discovery is Violette_Fr Plume Lip Feather Matte Lip Whip in En Feu. It offers 12-hour wear and a matte finish, but the hydrating gel-cream texture feels light. It has a modern, slightly blurred finish, and the statement red is perfect for any occasion."

VIOLETTE_FR Plume Lip Feather Matte Lip Whip in En Feu £32 at Liberty UK

4. What's a cosy scent for January?

"May I suggest this gorgeous offering? The warm vanilla notes combine jasmine, creamy musk, and sandalwood. It’s perfect for the season and the bottle will look gorgeous on your dressing table too."

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Vanille Nude Eau De Parfum £127 at Boots.com

5. Is there a smudge-free mascara that's easy to remove?

"Mascaras tend to smear around my eyes, but I find waterproof formulas hard to remove. Revolution Wrap Lash Tubing Mascara has a silicone brush to apply a long-wearing formula that only comes off with warm water. No make-up remover is needed."

6. How can I make my bathroom feel like a spa?

"Wallow is an indulgent new natural bath and body range by the makers of luxury bedding brand Piglet in Bed. Try Wallow Untamed Moss Bath & Body Oil, which blends patchouli, bergamot, lemon, and lavender for a relaxing bathing experience that leaves skin nourished."