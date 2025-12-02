The gifts we actually want this year, by every member of woman&home’s beauty team

Stuck for shopping ideas? Here's everything our (extremely fussy) beauty team is asking for this Christmas

a pink crinkled tissue paper backdrop with valentino spike lipstick, merit flush balm, maison francis kurkdjian baccarat rouge, lisa eldridge eye shadow and diptyque sapin candle
As a beauty team, we get gifts almost every day. It's a perk and a hazard of the job - we get first dibs on the best new beauty products, but we're also pretty tricky to buy gifts for when Christmas and birthdays roll around.

It also means we're scrupulous. We've seen and tried everything, so you can bet that our beauty gift ideas - from beauty advent calendars to skincare gift sets - are absolutely top-notch.

THE BEAUTY GIFTS OUR BEAUTY TEAM ARE ASKING FOR THIS CHRISTMAS

Christmas is the time of year for giving. But it's also a great time for receiving indulgent beauty gifts. That's why woman&home's beauty team has been busy curating the ultimate list of must-have Christmas beauty gifts - with everything from the best solid perfumes, our top pick from Chanel's bestselling makeup, to the best Diptyque candles. Basically, everything you could ever dream of.

Beauty Director, Sarah Cooper-White

an image of beauty director Sarah&#039;s christmas gift picks on an ombre red background

I definitely prefer giving gifts to receiving. I love watching my family opening presents on Christmas Day that they really want, but didn’t think they were going to get. It gives me so much joy! Whereas I hate being watched opening a gift - what if I don’t like it? I’m not a very good actress.

That's why creating a list of lovely things that I really, really want makes so much more sense to me. I can give it to my husband, and there’s no stress for either of us. James, please take note!

Digital Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim

an image of Digital beauty Editor, Fiona&#039;s Christmas beauty picks on an ombre background

Here’s a hot take: I’m not 100% sold on giving Christmas gift sets for Christmas. Aside from being easier to wrap (admittedly a boon if you’re as bad at it as me), I don’t see many boxed-up beauty kits that are more desirable than singular, specially-picked products. So that’s what I’ve chosen - mostly, anyway. These insider buys will make beauty-obsessed recipients, such as yours truly, wonder how you psychically intuited their wish list, and less clued-up ones admire your finger on the pulse nous.

Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire

an image of rhiannons christmas picks on an ombre red background

I, complicatedly, think I straddle both 'impossible to buy for' and 'incredibly easy to please'. I never necessarily need anything, but I'm quite predictable in the things I like - top-ups of products I already use, or slightly posher versions of my daily basics. Failing that, a coffee-table-sized bar of Dairy Milk.

Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar

an image of Aleesha&#039;s christmas beauty gift picks on an ombre red background

As much as I love the constant product testing I get to do in my job, it does mean that, when it comes to beauty gifting, I'd rather stick to my very favourite products that I know I'm going to constantly reuse.

So I use Christmas as an opportunity to ask for the more premium beauty buys that I won't always want to splash out on myself, or something I get through so much of that no number of spares is too many...

Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor

an image of Beauty Editor Stephanie&#039;s Christmas beauty picks on an ombre background

My family will tell you I am not easy to buy for. Gifts are usually handed over with a receipt. Not because I'm ungrateful, more because the older I get, when space is at a premium in my wardrobe and beauty cabinet, I don't want anything that doesn't spark joy or make me feel like my best self.

That's why any beauty buys are strictly specified - although I will say my husband went off-brief last year and nailed it - a huge plastic crate full of bags of Epsom salts, which I'm still getting through!

Beauty Editor, Jess Beech

an image of Beauty Editor Jess&#039;s Christmas beauty picks on an ombre background

I love nothing more than a beauty gift set, but there’s normally always one thing in a set that I don’t use, and it feels really wasteful to see it gathering dust in my bathroom cabinet. Instead, I love minimal sets with practical products I’ll actually finish and that make my everyday feel more luxurious – or treats like candles or beautifully scented body oils that I’d never buy for myself.

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson

an image of Digital beauty writer Naomi&#039;s christmas beauty picks on a an ombre background

To me, Christmas is such a good opportunity to gift or request things you wouldn't ordinarily buy yourself, either because they're not a necessity or too expensive to justify. I'm rarely gifted beauty products, because my loved ones know I already have cupboards brimming with samples, and while this is technically true, it is still a very appreciated genre of gift to give me.

This year, I have three items I'm going to subtly hint at wanting, one of which I've had my eye on for months but never felt like I had the excuse to buy, and another that's perfect for post-Christmas merriment.

Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett

an image of Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen&#039;s christmas beauty picks on an ombre background

When it comes to gifting, I typically like to use Christmas as the opportunity to restock some of my unsexy product staples that I use on a daily basis. That said, I’ll always welcome a touch of luxury or be introduced to a new beauty formula - whether that be a gorgeous-smelling candle or a beauty buy from my wish list that requires a splurge.

Beauty Writer, Annie Milroy

an image of Beauty Writer, Annie&#039;s christmas beauty picks on an ombre background

I always find it hard asking for things for Christmas, as I'm very much a person who feels they can only ask for what they need rather than want. But this year, I'm focusing on asking for things that are going to boost my mood. All of which smell incredible and will no doubt also make me feel good. So, if you're wondering how scent-scaping at home works, then let these fancy fragrances inspire your Christmas wishlist.

