The gifts we actually want this year, by every member of woman&home’s beauty team

As a beauty team, we get gifts almost every day. It's a perk and a hazard of the job - we get first dibs on the best new beauty products, but we're also pretty tricky to buy gifts for when Christmas and birthdays roll around.

It also means we're scrupulous. We've seen and tried everything, so you can bet that our beauty gift ideas - from beauty advent calendars to skincare gift sets - are absolutely top-notch.

And this year, we thought we'd share our expert-approved, fail-safe buys for everyone on your list. These are the things that we - the fussiest, most spoiled people - would be delighted to receive.

THE BEAUTY GIFTS OUR BEAUTY TEAM ARE ASKING FOR THIS CHRISTMAS

Christmas is the time of year for giving. But it's also a great time for receiving indulgent beauty gifts. That's why woman&home's beauty team has been busy curating the ultimate list of must-have Christmas beauty gifts - with everything from the best solid perfumes, our top pick from Chanel's bestselling makeup, to the best Diptyque candles. Basically, everything you could ever dream of.

Beauty Director, Sarah Cooper-White

I definitely prefer giving gifts to receiving. I love watching my family opening presents on Christmas Day that they really want, but didn’t think they were going to get. It gives me so much joy! Whereas I hate being watched opening a gift - what if I don’t like it? I’m not a very good actress.

That's why creating a list of lovely things that I really, really want makes so much more sense to me. I can give it to my husband, and there’s no stress for either of us. James, please take note!

M&S x Bella Freud Starry Starry Diffuser View at Marks and Spencer UK RRP: £20 I love how diffusers scent the house 24/7, no matches needed, and this one will look seriously cool on my coffee table, without breaking the bank. It smells just as opulent as it looks, thanks to a rich fragrance of tobacco leaf, cocoa, and sweet woody notes. I love the design so much that going to keep the diffuser after it's finished and refill it with my favourite oils. Dior J’adore Les Adorables Shimmering Oil $79.90 at Saks Fifth Avenue $94 at Nordstrom $94 at Ulta Beauty RRP: £71 The most indulgent treat, this oil leaves your skin glistening and delicately scented with the iconic J’Adore scent. Perfect as the finishing touch to your party dress, it will also look pretty on your dressing table all year round. Add to your Christmas list, I promise it's worth every penny. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Varnish in Cosmique Check Amazon £30 Doesn’t every girl want a Chanel handbag under the tree? I am not hopeful, so instead, this little token of Chanel luxury will do me fine. The shade will go with all my festive outfits and also work year-round.

Digital Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim

(Image credit: Future)

Here’s a hot take: I’m not 100% sold on giving Christmas gift sets for Christmas. Aside from being easier to wrap (admittedly a boon if you’re as bad at it as me), I don’t see many boxed-up beauty kits that are more desirable than singular, specially-picked products. So that’s what I’ve chosen - mostly, anyway. These insider buys will make beauty-obsessed recipients, such as yours truly, wonder how you psychically intuited their wish list, and less clued-up ones admire your finger on the pulse nous.

Les Sœurs de Noé Citrus Poetry eau de parfum View at Liberty UK RRP: From £170 Perfume can be tricky to gift - so subjective - but who could not fall in love with this? That work of art bottle takes inspiration from Tangiers' skies and Yves Saint Laurent’s Marrakesh home, while the scent blends juicy lemon and orange with luscious jasmine and earthy moss. Like most citrus scents, it’d be great on men or women, making it a great unisex fragrance, and unlike most, it's a truly long-lasting perfume to boot. Valentino Spike Matt Lipstick in Red Fiesta Check Amazon RRP: £39 My longstanding belief is that the best presents are posh versions of everyday things that are just that bit too decadent to justify buying for yourself. I think we can agree that this lipstick nails the brief. It’s designer with a capital D, unashamedly luxurious and a creamy, dreamy pleasure to wear. The best shade will depend on your recipient's skin, hair, et al, but you couldn’t really go wrong with timeless, true Red Fiesta. Jo Malone New Year Countdown Collection $85 at Macy's Check Amazon RRP: £90 I know, it’s a set. But there are exceptions to my rule, and this is so charming it’s one of them. A beautiful washbag embroidered with two of the most exciting words in the English language - lucky dip - this contains seven individually-wrapped treats in the best Jo Malone fragrances, to be opened every day during ‘Twixmas. It’s a clever solution to an ironic beauty conundrum - what lovely presents beauty advent calendars would make if it weren’t pointlessly late to gift them on Christmas day.

Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire

(Image credit: Future)

I, complicatedly, think I straddle both 'impossible to buy for' and 'incredibly easy to please'. I never necessarily need anything, but I'm quite predictable in the things I like - top-ups of products I already use, or slightly posher versions of my daily basics. Failing that, a coffee-table-sized bar of Dairy Milk.

Dior Rouge Dior Couture lipstick in Velvet Finish Check Amazon RRP: £45 Have you ever seen anything so beautiful? I wear red lipstick every day, so I know a thing about the best red lipsticks, and receiving a fancy version of it will add a joyous touch of luxury to my mornings. While it'd be a shame to smear the beautiful star design, it looks like my perfect bright, orange-spiked red, so I'm willing to take the hit. Drowsy Damask Rose Perfect Skin Bundle View at drowsysleepco.com RRP: £148 I've tried a lot of them, and I can tell you that Drowsy makes the best silk pillowcases - they wash well, they're thick but soft, and aren't too slippery or shiny. I now can't sleep without their cult eye masks - they're so comfortable, and I like the cocooned feeling and light noise cancellation the wrap-around design creates. This duo set offers a decent price saving. Glossier You Duo $70.40 at Sephora $88 at Sephora $88 at Glossier $110 at Amazon RRP: £75 I'm having a Glossier You resurgence. I have so many different scents, but something about this inviting, barely-there scent keeps me coming back, and it's handy to have a full-size and a mini for travel. I'm also a sucker for good packaging, and the kitsch little tin this is presented in is irresistible.

Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar

(Image credit: Future)

As much as I love the constant product testing I get to do in my job, it does mean that, when it comes to beauty gifting, I'd rather stick to my very favourite products that I know I'm going to constantly reuse.

So I use Christmas as an opportunity to ask for the more premium beauty buys that I won't always want to splash out on myself, or something I get through so much of that no number of spares is too many...

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Matte Liner in Cocoa Check Amazon RRP: £32 I get through at least one of these per year because, in my eyes, it's one of the best eyeliners out there. This velvety liner is a must for me, with an easy-to-apply formula that bestows the perfect amount of pigment that's comfortable to wear but doesn't fall or fade. The deep chocolate shade of this kajal is just the subtle pop that I need on the eyes. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge Eau de Parfum RRP: From £155 There's no more I can say on this cult perfume buy that I've not already waxed lyrical about a million times. Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is a fragrance icon, recognised by its warm, woody, ambery scent that's elevated by a touch of animalic sweetness. A perfume I've been utterly addicted to since 2017, there's no smell in the world that's better to me. Glossier Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara $18 at Glossier $20 at Sephora $22 at Amazon RRP: £20 A product I can never have too much of, this is pretty much the only mascara that I wear. One of the best natural-looking mascaras - and the only one that actually keeps my lashes lifted all day long - this gives my lashes a subtle enhancement and a touch of drama, without flaking, smudging or falling. It's the perfect stocking filler.

Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor

(Image credit: Future)

My family will tell you I am not easy to buy for. Gifts are usually handed over with a receipt. Not because I'm ungrateful, more because the older I get, when space is at a premium in my wardrobe and beauty cabinet, I don't want anything that doesn't spark joy or make me feel like my best self.

That's why any beauty buys are strictly specified - although I will say my husband went off-brief last year and nailed it - a huge plastic crate full of bags of Epsom salts, which I'm still getting through!

Beauty Editor, Jess Beech

(Image credit: Future)

I love nothing more than a beauty gift set, but there’s normally always one thing in a set that I don’t use, and it feels really wasteful to see it gathering dust in my bathroom cabinet. Instead, I love minimal sets with practical products I’ll actually finish and that make my everyday feel more luxurious – or treats like candles or beautifully scented body oils that I’d never buy for myself.

Aesop Resurrection Duet $140 at Amazon RRP: £103 I’m hosting Christmas this year, so my house needs to be fully set up for guests. This duo from Aesop will make my downstairs loo feel like a fancy hotel. Plus, the delicious herby scent makes hand washing a treat, with the balm being one of the best hand creams you'll want to keep applying all day. I always forget to slather on enough hand cream during the winter, and this is a perfect reminder that my poor chapped hands will be grateful for. Diptyque Sapin Pine Tree Scented Candle $55 at Nordstrom $55 at Bluemercury $88 at diptyque paris RRP: £72 I absolutely love the smell of a real Christmas tree, but it’s not entirely practical with my toddler. This nostalgia-sparking candle is the next best thing and is, without a doubt, one of the best Christmas candles year on year. If you can't justify the spend of the Diptyque Advent Calendar 2025, then stock up on this earthy candle that just proves Christmas candles don't have to be sickly sweet. Bamford Geranium Bath Oil Check Amazon RRP: £50 After getting up at 5 am to put the turkey in the oven and topping up everyone’s glasses all day, I’ll be wanting to unwind in a dark room. This bath oil is the perfect mood-boosting scent for the what-day-is-it days between Christmas and New Year. I'll be using it alongside my best bubble bath essentials to truly unwind after what is bound to be a hectic festive period. It’s the next best thing if you’re not expecting to unwrap an actual spa day this year.

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson

(Image credit: Future)

To me, Christmas is such a good opportunity to gift or request things you wouldn't ordinarily buy yourself, either because they're not a necessity or too expensive to justify. I'm rarely gifted beauty products, because my loved ones know I already have cupboards brimming with samples, and while this is technically true, it is still a very appreciated genre of gift to give me.

This year, I have three items I'm going to subtly hint at wanting, one of which I've had my eye on for months but never felt like I had the excuse to buy, and another that's perfect for post-Christmas merriment.

Lisa Eldridge Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow in Anais Check Amazon RRP: £21 There's just something so fun and special about receiving something that you can wear on Christmas day, be it an outfit or a new festive glitter eyeshadow for an easy Christmas makeup look. I would love the shade 'Anais' with its soft champagne-y shimmer, and can see myself wearing it throughout the festive week. Diptyque Orphéon Refillable Solid Perfume View at Liberty UK RRP: £56 Orpheon just so happens to be my favourite fragrance, and while I already own the eau de parfum, I've been eyeing up this gorgeous solid version for ages. I'm someone who likes to carry my chosen perfume with me at all times, and this refillable perfume would live in my handbag 24/7. I love the oval-shaped metal container with its chic, illustrative design and how compact it is. Laura Mercier Honey Bath Ambre Vanille Check Amazon RRP: £47 I do actually have a pot of this on the go, but I can see myself running out quickly, and I don't want to be without it for a second. It's just gorgeous stuff, and leaves my skin feeling so hydrated and soft after use. That said, it costs a tad more than I would usually spend on a bath product, so I'm hoping someone might hear my plea and restock it for me.

Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to gifting, I typically like to use Christmas as the opportunity to restock some of my unsexy product staples that I use on a daily basis. That said, I’ll always welcome a touch of luxury or be introduced to a new beauty formula - whether that be a gorgeous-smelling candle or a beauty buy from my wish list that requires a splurge.

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Parfum Intense $70 at Amazon RRP: From £72 What’s better than unwrapping a new bottle of perfume on Christmas morning? I’ve never worn this fragrance without receiving multiple compliments from others - even hours after my initial spritz. It’s sensual, sexy, musky and confidence-boosting. So, if you want a winter perfume that lasts all day and seamlessly takes you from the office to after-work drinks, this is the one for you. Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask Gold Leaf $29 at Amazon $29 at Tatcha $29 at Sephora RRP: £27 As someone who religiously uses the original Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask to banish my dry, chapped winter lips, the brand’s limited-edition Gold Leaf iteration is sitting at the top of my Christmas wish list. Boasting all the deeply hydrating and nourishing benefits of the iconic lip mask, this formula also arrives equipped with a subtle gold glimmer that delicately catches the light. Victoria Beckham Beauty Color Wash in Coral Check Amazon RRP: £44 I’ve spotted Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Color Wash blushes everywhere over the past few months, and I’ve been enviously gazing over them. There’s something about its ability to deliver a sheer yet buildable flush of colour to your cheeks for a healthy-looking glow that's calling my name. If you’re a fan of liquid blush or typically opt for a less-is-more makeup approach, I bet you'll love this too.

Beauty Writer, Annie Milroy

(Image credit: Future)

I always find it hard asking for things for Christmas, as I'm very much a person who feels they can only ask for what they need rather than want. But this year, I'm focusing on asking for things that are going to boost my mood. All of which smell incredible and will no doubt also make me feel good. So, if you're wondering how scent-scaping at home works, then let these fancy fragrances inspire your Christmas wishlist.