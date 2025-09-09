Grown-up glitter and metallic makeup ideas to inspire your next party look

A brief history of some of the best celebrity glitter and metallic makeup looks of all time

Two adjacent images of Sandra Oh (left) and Jodie Turner-Smith (right) set in pink frames against a crumpled paper effect background
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/WireImage via Getty Images)
Lucy Abbersteen's avatar
By
published
in Features

Perhaps you have an upcoming party or simply want to add a glitzy feel to your look for an evening out on the town. Either way, glitter and metallic makeup are a great way to take your look to dazzling new heights.

With the exception of perhaps the best red lipsticks, few other makeup items offer as quick and easy a route to makeup that’s special occasion ready as these two light-catching kinds of finishes. A quick sweep of a glittery eyeshadow or a bit of metallic liner and one’s look is instantly elevated.

A firm beauty belief we have here at woman&home is that one of the best places to get makeup inspiration is from celebrities. With that in mind, we scoured the beauty archives and shots from red carpet premieres galore to take you through more than two dozen of some of our all-time favourite looks. Let’s dive in…

32 grown-up glitter and metallic makeup looks to inspire you

Sandra Oh's frosted eyeshadow

Sandra Oh attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

These shiny, silvery lids are the stuff of makeup dreams, and we love the matchy-matchiness with Sandra Oh's gown here, worn to the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022. Pro tip: if you want to supercharge a metallic eyeshadow's shine, dampen your makeup brush with a little water or setting spray before going into the powder. Here are a few of our favourites for recreating Sandra's look.

Jodie Turner Smith's bold cobalt eyeshadow

Jodie Turner-Smith attends Paramount+&#039;s &amp;quot;The Agency&amp;quot; New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 21, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/WireImage via Getty Images)

This bold cobalt blue eyeshadow looks incredible on Jodie Turner Smith's complexion, and we love the pop of electric blue on the inner corners of her eyes – a look she wore to the New York premiere of The Agency in 2024.

Salma Hayek's forest green lids

Salma Hayek attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The cohesive move of matching eye makeup to an outfit will always get our approval – much like this forest green shade on Salma Hayek, an excellent makeup look for brown eyes. Above, she's pictured attending the Baby2Baby Gala in 2023.

Eva Longoria's pink champagne shimmer

Eva Longoria attends the &quot;The Old Oak&quot; red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2023 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Tightlining of the eyes, fluttery lashes and champagne shimmer shadow? Tick, tick, tick for Eva Longoria's beautiful makeup look here on the Cannes red carpet in 2023.

Emma Stone's elongated glitter liner

Emma Stone arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

In our opinion, this is one of the best Met Gala makeup ensembles of all time – Emma Stone's elongated silvery glitter liquid liner, paired with a bold red lipstick look and blushed cheeks. The star paired this with wet-look hair for the 2019 event, whose theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion".

Jennifer Lopez's rouge copper shadow

Jennifer Lopez attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp;amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gersonon at the Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bronze and copper shades are extremely versatile in that they work well on most complexions and eye colours. Here, Jennifer Lopez shows the power of a rust-meets-copper makeup palette for the 2025 GRAMMY Awards.

Priyanka Chopra's sparkly gold eyes

Priyanka Chopra attends &quot;Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp;amp; the Catholic Imagination&quot;, the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

For the 2018 Met Gala, whose theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination", Priyanka Chopra matched her sparkly gold eye makeup to the beaded hood of her gown – making for a gorgeously cohesive look.

Jessica Chastain's toasted copper sparkles

Jessica Chastain attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This warm shade of sparkly copper eyeshadow is a great makeup look for green eyes and makes for a pretty contrast with Jessica's paler complexion, a look she wore to the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Naomi Campbell's glitter lips

Model Naomi Campbell attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage via Getty Images)

While most people think of eye makeup when we talk about glitter and metallic looks, Naomi Campbell stole the show when she stepped out for the 2016 VMAs with glittery lips. An incredible red carpet beauty moment!

Lucy Boynton's glitter tears

Lucy Boynton attends the UK Premiere of Searchlight Pictures&#039; &amp;quot;The Greatest Hits&amp;quot; at Ham Yard Hotel on March 27, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

Now this is an eye-catching makeup look, using glitter shadow to create the look of glitter tears in the inner corners of Lucy Boynton's eyes. The star paired this with green liner and a glossy lip for the UK premiere of The Greatest Hits in 2024.

Penelope Cruz's warm sparkles

Penelope Cruz attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Proof that sparkly or metallic eye makeup can be lower-key chic, too, Penelope Cruz opted for this soft copper-bronze for the Chanel womenswear SS24 show during Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

Helen Mirren's pale gold shadow

Helen Mirren attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp;amp; Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

This bright, pale gold shade of metallic eyeshadow frames Dame Helen Mirren's blue-green eyes perfectly, plus makes an ideal pairing with her rosy lipstick and blush – as seen at the Oscars back in 2018.

Mindy Kaling's gold shadow

Mindy Kaling arrives at the Los Angeles Official Emmy FYC Red Carpet For &quot;Running Point&quot; at UCLA Health Training Center on May 30, 2025 in El Segundo, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Cool gold eyeshadow and liquid eyeliner are pretty much a failsafe combination every time – as Mindy Kaling demonstrates here on the Emmy FYC red carpet in 2025, paired with a raisin lip and lengthy lashes.

Andie MacDowell's thick glitter liner

Andie MacDowell walks the runway during the &amp;quot;Le Defile Walk Your Worth&amp;quot; By L&#039;Oreal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L'Oréal Paris)

This thick statement liner, blending charcoal grey with dazzling gold glitter, framed Andie MacDowell's eyes beautifully on the runway of the "Le Defile Walk Your Worth" L'Oréal Paris SS23 show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2022.

Serena Williams' lilac shimmer

Serena Williams attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit &quot;In America: A Lexicon of Fashion&quot; at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paired with the softest berry lipstick shade, a wash of lilac shimmer was Serena Williams' eyeshadow look of choice for the 2021 Met Gala, whose theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion". Gorgeous!

Scarlett Johansson's peachy-pink palette

Scarlett Johansson attends the &quot;Jurassic World Rebirth&quot; World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 17, 2025 in London, England

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Perfectly matching her nude lipstick to the same soft peachy-pink metallic shade on her eyes, we love this cohesive look on Scarlett Johansson, as seen at the world premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth in 2025.

Kerry Washington's bronzed lids

Kerry Washington attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images)

This true bronze shade is a perfect complementary colour with Kerry Washington's deep eyes, paired with a sheeny brown-nude lipstick for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Gemma Chan's rose copper shadow

Gemma Chan attends the ELLE Style Awards 2023 at The Old Sessions House on September 05, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Complementing the warmth of her bronzed cheeks and rosy pink lip, plus lashings of the best volumising mascara, Gemma Chan's equally warm blush copper eyeshadow was a perfect part of this makeup look for the 2023 ELLE Style Awards.

Kristen Stewart's graphic silver shadow

Kristen Stewart attends the &quot;Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology&quot; Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City

(Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

We love graphic liner looks, and the same goes for eyeshadow. Naturally, we were fans of Kristen Stewart's boxy application of this cool-toned silver shade. The star wore this look to the 2016 Met Gala, whose theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology".

Demi Moore's metallic taupe lids

Demi Moore attends the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Cool-toned metallic shades, like this taupe eyeshadow on Demi Moore, are a great way to create and add definition alongside brown or black liner and mascara. The star wore this look to the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2025.

Lupita Nyong'o's metallic copper eyes

Lupita Nyong&#039;o, recipient of the Star of the Year award, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada

(Image credit: Mindy Small/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

This rich copper shade of metallic eyeshadow looks incredible on Lupita, and we love the pairing with deep grey liner and glossy, burgundy wine lips. The star wore this look when she received the Star of the Year award during CinemaCon 2024.

Brooke Shields' glitzy green liner

Brooke Shields attends the &quot;My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay&quot; premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Carnegie Hall on June 13, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit:  Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Working well against her green eyes, we're big fans of this sparkly green shade of liner on Brooke Shields, which she paired with generous amounts of the best bronzer and a sheeny pink lip for the premiere of My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay in 2025.

Nicole Kidman's silvery sparkles

Nicole Kidman attends the 2025 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 07, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Glittery silver eyeshadow is a great way to add a "party" vibe to your makeup look with minimal effort but maximal impact. The cool-toned sparkles contrast brilliantly with the pretty pink blush and lip colour on Nicole Kidman's complexion, worn to the 2025 National Board of Review Gala.

Sandra Bullock's cool-toned gold smokey eye

Sandra Bullock arrives at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp;amp; Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Perfectly matching the cool-toned, gold-meets-pewter colour of the sequins on her gown, we love Sandra Bullock's intense gold smoky eye, adding lovely definition to her brown eyes. She stepped out with this look for the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.

Viola Davis' bronze and smoky purple shadow

Viola Davis arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Catching the light in the same way as the sequins on her gown, we love this bronze and muted purple smoky eye look on Viola Davis, worn to the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Ellen Pompeo's diffused powder pink shadow

Ellen Pompeo attends the &quot;Good American Family&quot; By Disney+ Premiere At Path&amp;eacute; Beaugrenelle on March 24, 2025 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

We love a matchy-matchy makeup moment, so Ellen Pompeo serving up this powder pink lipstick and soft focus matching metallic eyeshadow scores a 10 from us – a look she wore to the Good American Family premiere in 2025.

Julianne Moore's metallic mauve

Julianne Moore attends &quot;Gloria Bell&quot; New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on March 04, 2019 in New York City

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

This metallic purple-meets-brown shade of eyeshadow makes for a gorgeous contrast with Julianne Moore's green eyes, paired with a soft coral lipstick for the New York screening of Gloria Bell in 2019.

Sofia Vergara's brown metallic smokey eye

Sofia Vergara attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

If there's one makeup look that Sofia Vergara has made her signature over the years, it's the smoky eye, usually in rich browns that bring out the warmth in her brown eyes.

Gwyneth Paltrow's barely-there copper liner

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Swarovski x SKIMS Celebration at the Swarovski NYC Flagship on November 07, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

At a glance, you may think this is a minimal makeup look with a healthy wash of the best blush. But look closer and you'll notice Gwyneth Paltrow's eyes are defined with a little bit of light-reflecting metallic copper liner, perfectly framing her blue eyes – as seen at the Swarovski x SKIMS Celebration event in 2023.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the UK Premiere Of &quot;House of Gucci&quot; at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 09, 2021 in London, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

There's something satisfying about a makeup look that perfectly matches the colours of an outfit, so we're big fans of this coordinating metallic purple smoky eye on Lady Gaga. She stepped out with this eye-catching look for the UK premiere of House of Gucci in 2021.

Naomie Harris blush tones

Naomie Harris attends the &amp;quot;Ismael&#039;s Ghosts (Les Fantomes d&#039;Ismael)&amp;quot; screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another strong case for the power of soft blush metallics, this is a great Naomie Harris beauty look – blush eyeshadow and a glossy lip, worn to the opening gala at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Sarah Jessica Parker's electric blue sparkles

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the 8th Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on September 26, 2019 in New York City

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images)

An immaculate contrast with the bold fuchsia gown, Sarah Jessica Parker opted for a winged-out, sparkly, electric blue shade of eyeshadow for the 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.

Lucy Abbersteen
Lucy Abbersteen

Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.