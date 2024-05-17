32 ways to wear a red lip as inspired by our favourite celebrities

A bold red lip can completely transform a makeup look and make you feel instantly put together. There are so many ways to wear a red lip, from a French-girl crimson shade to vibrant orange-toned hues and deeper reds for a vintage look.

The red lip dates back to 3500 B.C. when ancient Mesopotamia’s Queen Puab was said to have used a combination of crushed red rocks and lead to paint her lips as a symbol of power. And to this day a red lip is a bold and confident makeup look. "The power of a red lip is something that has been part of the beauty industry for years, from Hollywood starlets to the red lips representing victory during the 1940s," Carly Utting, Senior National Artist at MAC told us. "It’s often considered to be a representation of strength and classic beauty."

Carly also advised, "Don't underestimate the importance of a lip primer. This will ensure your lipstick stays all day and looks even and plump."

With a little help from the A-listers who have mastered red lipstick and leading UK makeup artists, these are the looks we'll be recreating ourselves.

With blonde curls and soft makeup like Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid channels Marilyn Monroe with volumised curls and a vibrant red lip that oozes timeless elegance. Senior National Artist at MAC, Carly Utting, suggests that if opting for a glossy red like Gigi, you'll want to keep your lipstick on you. "If you choose a glossier red, you will find the red will be more transparent but may not last as well," she explained. Try a spritz of finishing spray to keep everything in place and top up throughout the evening.

MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo View at MAC RRP: £25 | If you're going to buy one red lipstick, this is the one. This cult classic is long-lasting with a matte finish and famously suits just about everyone. Jones Road, The Lip Tint in Ruby View at Jones Road RRP: £26 | If you're looking for a more subtle colour with long-lasting hydration, we recommend going for a lip tint. Namely, this one from Jones Road. With a smooth formula and subtle finish, this tint has serious lasting power. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red View at Charlotte Tilbury RRP: £28 | As the name suggests, this lipstick boasts a classic, rich ruby-red hue with a soft matte finish. It's the sort of staple that everyone needs in their makeup arsenal and will even make a very luxe gift for a fellow beauty lover.

With a bold eyeliner like Rihanna

A classic way to wear a bold red lip is with slick black winged eyeliner like Rihanna. The classic makeup look is stunning with the singer's sleek blonde hairstyle and blunt fringe. Also, extra style points for Rihanna's matching red nails.

With caramel highlights like Angelina

Angelina Jolie stepped out with caramel highlights for a rare public appearance and the soft tones perfectly complemented her lips, which are painted a classic earthy red with an orange base. Her gold accessories completed the warm look perfectly.

With a sleek up 'do like Zendaya

A long-lasting red lipstick is a red carpet staple, and the colour works well with a sleek up 'do. Zendaya. White and red are a striking combination and the actor's white dress and bow accentuate her flawless makeup look.

To set off auburn hair like Isla Fisher

Red-haired beauties like Isla Fisher look incredible with bold red lips. The striking actor wore simple eye makeup and her long hair sleek and over one shoulder for this classic old-school Hollywood look.

With an all-white ensemble like Alessandra Ambrosio

Model Alessandra Ambrosio gives us a masterclass on how to wear a bold lip shade with soft glam makeup for a timeless look. Alessandra's red lip is perfectly applied, no doubt with a matching lip liner. "A lipliner is imperative to creating a crisp bold sharp lip," makeup pro Carly Utting explains.

As part of a gothic look like Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson shows us how to express individuality with a gothic, rock-n-roll fashion and beauty look. "The best way of wearing a red lip is with confidence, letting the bold shade enhance your inner strength and beauty," Sasha Ghodstinat, Code8 Beauty’s Global Head of Artistry told us.

With a slicked back ponytail like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Fashion and beauty icon Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is forever providing us with hair and makeup inspiration. This slicked-back hairstyle and bright red lip is a classic combination and looks especially impactful next to her black dress and gold accessories.

Choose a darker red shade like Claire Foy

The Crown star Claire Foy demonstrates how a darker shade of red can create a dramatic makeup look for a special occasion. The deep red shade complements Claire's blue eyes, dark hair and porcelain skin.

With dramatic eyes and brows like Lily Collins

Lily Collins opted for a gothic-inspired makeup look on the red carpet, with dark, smokey eyes and a deep maroon lip - a fabulous makeup combination for those blessed with full brows like Lily. Her silver earrings and monochrome embellished dress added additional glamour.

To set off a bright red dress like America Ferrera

Who said clashing shades of red can't work? America Ferrera teams an orange-toned red lip with a vibrant red ensemble for a powerful look. Her sleek black bob and smoky eye ensured the bold red hues really pop.

With Hollywood waves like Léa Seydoux

Léa Seydoux looks every inch the Hollywood starlet with this timeless beauty look. With glowing skin and bouncy Hollywood waves, the actor is radiant on the red carpet. We also love her plush navy cape, complete with sparkling silver accessories.

With an ombre effect like Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift shows us how to wear the ombre makeup trend with two-tone lips. For an accessible take on the trend, apply a red lipstick and then line the lips with a slightly different shade and blend inwards with a lip brush. You'll need three good pieces of kit for this look - your red lipstick, a good lip liner and a lip brush.

With contrasting shades like Zooey Deschanel

Bold lips look modern and stylish with clashing shades, as New Girl actor Zooey Deschanel proves. The actor opted for a classic fire-engine red with her bright blue ensemble

With icy-blonde hair like Alina Timo

Model and influencer Alina Timo makes the case for teaming an icy blonde hair colour with dramatic red lips. The Russian beauty muse kept the rest of her makeup simple for a striking - and slightly vampy - look.

With statement eye makeup like Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci turned up the drama on the red carpet with scarlet lips, contoured eyes and sculpted cheeks. Her dark hair styled into a blunt fringe, and porcelain skin work perfectly with this vampy makeup look.

With glowing skin like Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt is fast becoming one of our biggest beauty muses with her radiant complexion and on-trend makeup looks. For the red carpet, she teamed red lips with simple makeup and a striking red one-shouldered dress.

With pink eye makeup like Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen proves that a hint of red eye makeup can set off a red lip, opting for a soft pinky-red shade on her eyes, with a natural-looking mascara. The Love & Death actor opted for a flawless matte base that accentuates her features.

With glossy waves like Taylor Swift

Taylor teams a classic scarlet red with glowing skin and glossy waves for a preppy, laid-back take on the red lip trend. By keeping her outfit black and accessories silver, her red lip pops, without looking OTT.

With a chic French-girl fringe like Leighton Meester

The red lip epitomises classic French-girl style, which is why Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester's blunt fringe and relaxed updo look so chic with a deep red lip. She matched her outfit with her lippy; a bold move - but one we think she pulls off.

With simple hair and makeup like Marion Cotillard

French actress Marion Cotillard also showed us how to wear a red lip in an understatedly elegant way. Soft eye makeup and gentle contouring around the cheeks marry perfectly with the actor's pillar-box red shade lip.

Fresh-faced, with rosy cheeks like Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is our poster girl for how to wear a glossy lip. This softer take on a red lip is stunning with the actor's glowing skin and sleek blonde hair. As Simone Otis, Makeup Artist for 19/99 Beauty, advises, "If you have a cooler undertone (you have hints of pink or blue) then a cool-toned red works well, like a cherry red or any berry."

With statement earrings like Penelope Cruz

Olive-skinned Penelope Cruz carries off a bright red shade with ease, amping up the glamour with timeless statement earrings for an appearance on the red carpet. A simple updo is all you need with a look like this.

With subtle cat-eye makeup like Beyonce

Beyonce keeps it simple with a flawless base and elegant winged eyeliner to set off her red pout. The superstar again proves how well a simple updo works with a bold makeup look.

With an orange undertone like Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez rarely puts a foot wrong in the style stakes, setting off her features with a vibrant red lip with orange undertones. "If you have a warm undertone (yellow, peach, or golden) a warmer red like an orange-red, brick and terracotta can be very beautiful," makeup pro Simone Otis advises.

With pink tones like Miranda Kerr

Supermodel Miranda Kerr teamed a pinky-red lip shade with flushed cheeks and a baby pink dress for a romantic look on the red carpet. Glowing skin completed her fresh-faced makeup look.

With slicked-back hair like Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore paired a soft red lip with slicked-back hair and full lashes for a modern take on how to wear a red lip. Extra beauty points for the matching red nails, which look striking alongside her black outfit.

With a soft updo like Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts oozed old-school Hollywood glamour with her blonde hair swept up in a relaxed hairstyle and a plunging neckline. While sleek hairstyles look fabulous with a red lip, softer styles look equally as stylish.

With a darker undertone like Jess Hunt

Dark, vampy lips can create a stunning makeup look teamed with a natural base and defined eyes. Refy Beauty boss Jess Hunt keeps the look modern with chunky jewellery and a sweeping fringe.

With a glossy finish like Jennifer Lawrence

This vintage snap of Jennifer Lawrence shows us how to wear glossy lips well. The actor teamed her shiny red lip with smokey eyes and a slicked-back bun, accentuating her high cheekbones. We also love her striking emerald earrings which complement her lippy perfectly.

With sequins like Jemma Chan

A red lip has to be one of the most glamorous makeup trends, so it's no surprise that it works well with sequins. Actor Jemma Chan wore her sequined gown with a deep red shade and dramatic eyes and brows.

With a glossy bob like Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie's crimson pout is the perfect accompaniment to her blunt shiny bob, with darker roots giving the actress's look a modern edge. A natural base and defined eyes complete the look.