Cherry red is the juicy and chic nail colour everyone is loving for spring

No nail colour is more widely regarded as "timeless" than red, nor one that has quite so many equally chic shade variations and right now, yet another crimson manicure - Cherry Red - is gaining traction.

Named after the sweet and juicy fruit, Cherry Red nails, like that of strengthening BIAB nails and minimalistic French tip nail designs, are steadily climbing up the 2024 nail trends and it's really not hard to see why. It's vibrant and flirty but still manages to remain in the category of an expensive-looking and classic manicure - in part due to the fact it suits every nail length and shape.

And while bright, primary red is often attributed to Christmas and wintertime, this glossy, almost edible-looking, shade is surprisingly versatile and set to be everywhere this spring/summer...

Why Cherry Red nails are our timeless springtime pick

As the name suggests, the "Cherry Red" nail trend seeks to replicate the look of juicy cherries and while your mind might immediately jump to cutesy cherry designs, this manicure style is all about the colour - and achieving that plump, glossy shine.

Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)

There are also a few ways you can interpret this, you can either opt for that darker, scarlet-like red or take inspiration from a glazed, maraschino cherry and go for a bright, statement red.

Our go-to Cherry red manicure staples

Before we dive into the stylish ways to sport this bold and stylish shade, we've rounded up our go-to Cherry red nail staples...

Shade "Dark Pansy" Manucurist Green Burgundy Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £14 This signature dark cherry red shade is perfect for adding a chic pop of colour to your look. Pair it with a high-shine top coat, for a really polished finish. Shade "153 Pompier" Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour View at John Lewis RRP: £29 For a really classic look, you can't go wrong with this rich cherry polish from Chanel. This would work perfectly for both a block nail colour and French tip. Shade "Black Cherry" Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint View at Look Fantastic RRP: £3.99 For a slightly more muted but no less sophisticated option, Barry M's appropriately named "Black Cherry" polish is a must-try.

To achieve a seamless red manicure, nail care is also key, so we recommend investing in a nourishing cuticle oil (like OPI's cuticle oil, at Amazon) and one of the best nail strengtheners to prep nails before applying your signature colour...

4 ways to wear cherry red that we're loving

If you're indeed tempted to try this delicious manicure, here are four simple and stylish ways to incorporate the trend into your aesthetic...

1. Squoval Cherry red nails

Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)

Squoval nails are in high demand right now, so it only makes sense to combine them with this equally popular cherry red hue. The result is sleek and oh-so-sophisticated and will never fail to elevate your look.

We'd recommend adding a high-shine top coat - like this OPI Start to Finish polish - to give your manicure that plump, cherry shine, and to protect the colour from chipping.

2. Cherry Red French tips

Corrinna Bianca (@corrinnabianca)

French tips always make for a chic manicure, but short French tip nail designs in particular are very on-trend this year - especially when paired with a bright or dark red.

For a very subtle and minimalistic finish, we'd suggest pairing your chosen shade with a neutral, semi-sheer base coat.

3. Black Cherry

Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick)

When it comes time to adapt your bright-red manicure for the colder months - or just for a slightly more understated effect - the Black Cherry nail trend is the look to call upon. It's rich, sophisticated and will pair beautifully with any nail length and shape.

4.Cherry wine nails

Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)

For those who already have a signature, bright red shade in their nail rotation, opt for a slightly dark, cherry-wine look. To us, it's reminiscent of fresh roses and tulips, making it a perfect shade for spring and summer - especially if you're not a lover of pastels.