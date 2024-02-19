Cherry red is the juicy and chic nail colour everyone is loving for spring
On the hunt for a playful, yet timeless manicure? Cherry red nails check every box...
No nail colour is more widely regarded as "timeless" than red, nor one that has quite so many equally chic shade variations and right now, yet another crimson manicure - Cherry Red - is gaining traction.
Named after the sweet and juicy fruit, Cherry Red nails, like that of strengthening BIAB nails and minimalistic French tip nail designs, are steadily climbing up the 2024 nail trends and it's really not hard to see why. It's vibrant and flirty but still manages to remain in the category of an expensive-looking and classic manicure - in part due to the fact it suits every nail length and shape.
And while bright, primary red is often attributed to Christmas and wintertime, this glossy, almost edible-looking, shade is surprisingly versatile and set to be everywhere this spring/summer...
Why Cherry Red nails are our timeless springtime pick
As the name suggests, the "Cherry Red" nail trend seeks to replicate the look of juicy cherries and while your mind might immediately jump to cutesy cherry designs, this manicure style is all about the colour - and achieving that plump, glossy shine.
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
There are also a few ways you can interpret this, you can either opt for that darker, scarlet-like red or take inspiration from a glazed, maraschino cherry and go for a bright, statement red.
Our go-to Cherry red manicure staples
Before we dive into the stylish ways to sport this bold and stylish shade, we've rounded up our go-to Cherry red nail staples...
Shade "Dark Pansy"
RRP: £14
This signature dark cherry red shade is perfect for adding a chic pop of colour to your look. Pair it with a high-shine top coat, for a really polished finish.
Shade "153 Pompier"
RRP: £29
For a really classic look, you can't go wrong with this rich cherry polish from Chanel. This would work perfectly for both a block nail colour and French tip.
Shade "Black Cherry"
RRP: £3.99
For a slightly more muted but no less sophisticated option, Barry M's appropriately named "Black Cherry" polish is a must-try.
To achieve a seamless red manicure, nail care is also key, so we recommend investing in a nourishing cuticle oil (like OPI's cuticle oil, at Amazon) and one of the best nail strengtheners to prep nails before applying your signature colour...
4 ways to wear cherry red that we're loving
If you're indeed tempted to try this delicious manicure, here are four simple and stylish ways to incorporate the trend into your aesthetic...
1. Squoval Cherry red nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
Squoval nails are in high demand right now, so it only makes sense to combine them with this equally popular cherry red hue. The result is sleek and oh-so-sophisticated and will never fail to elevate your look.
We'd recommend adding a high-shine top coat - like this OPI Start to Finish polish - to give your manicure that plump, cherry shine, and to protect the colour from chipping.
2. Cherry Red French tips
A post shared by Corrinna Bianca (@corrinnabianca)
A photo posted by on
French tips always make for a chic manicure, but short French tip nail designs in particular are very on-trend this year - especially when paired with a bright or dark red.
For a very subtle and minimalistic finish, we'd suggest pairing your chosen shade with a neutral, semi-sheer base coat.
3. Black Cherry
A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick)
A photo posted by on
When it comes time to adapt your bright-red manicure for the colder months - or just for a slightly more understated effect - the Black Cherry nail trend is the look to call upon. It's rich, sophisticated and will pair beautifully with any nail length and shape.
4.Cherry wine nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
For those who already have a signature, bright red shade in their nail rotation, opt for a slightly dark, cherry-wine look. To us, it's reminiscent of fresh roses and tulips, making it a perfect shade for spring and summer - especially if you're not a lover of pastels.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
32 celebrity couples you forgot dated, from surprising power couples to short-lived flings
Some celebrity couples are immortalised in history - Brangelina, anyone? - while others will have you asking "Wait, they went out?"
By Jack Slater Published
-
How to wash a puffer jacket without ruining it, according to experts
Learn how to wash a puffer jacket properly and get maximum wear out of this winter staple
By Amelia Yeomans Published