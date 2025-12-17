Jump to category:
The best gifts for women 2025: all the Christmas gifts I secretly want

The best gifts for women across fashion, beauty, health, and home – all available to buy in time for Christmas 2025

Best gifts for women including fasjion, beauty, health and home picks
The best gifts for women aren't always the ones you ask for. There’s what you say you want – and what you actually hope someone might have the good sense to buy. These are the gifts I secretly want this year – practical, thoughtful, and totally 'me'.

This guide is here to make choosing easier – whoever you’re shopping for. Think of it as thoughtful inspiration for the women who matter most to you, especially if you’re running short on time but still want your gift to feel considered, personal, and genuinely useful.

Everything included here is something I’d genuinely be delighted to unwrap, and each item is currently available to buy in time for Christmas 2025.

Fashion gifts I’d wear all year

Beauty gifts I’d actually use

Health gifts I'd be happy with

Home gifts for cosy season

Crafty gifts I'd love

What are the best Christmas gifts for women in 2025?

The best gifts are good quality items that are useful and long-lasting – things that help make everyday life better, more convenient, or more joyful, rather than adding clutter.

Are these gifts available in time for Christmas 2025?

Yes. All of the gifts in this guide are currently available to buy in time for Christmas 2025, although popular items may sell out closer to the big day.

What kind of gifts do women actually want for Christmas?

Broadly speaking, women value comfort, good sleep, effective skincare, practical luxuries, and anything that shows you've thought about their needs, interests, or lifestyle.

Wrap up Christmas with the best gifts for women – thoughtful, practical, and maybe even the ones you secretly wish were under your tree too.

Heidi Scrimgeour
Heidi Scrimgeour
Ecommerce Editor

Heidi is a highly experienced lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years in the industry. Before joining Future in 2021, she built a successful freelance career spanning over 15 years, earning bylines in many of the UK’s leading national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also featured in a wide range of print and digital magazines such as Psychologies, Red, Glamour, and Mother & Baby, where she spent six years as Shopping Editor. Heidi now specialises in consumer content, creating expert buying guides, product reviews, and gift round-ups that take the guesswork out of “what to buy for...” any occasion.

