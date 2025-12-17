The best gifts for women 2025: all the Christmas gifts I secretly want

The best gifts for women aren't always the ones you ask for. There’s what you say you want – and what you actually hope someone might have the good sense to buy. These are the gifts I secretly want this year – practical, thoughtful, and totally 'me'.

This guide is here to make choosing easier – whoever you’re shopping for. Think of it as thoughtful inspiration for the women who matter most to you, especially if you’re running short on time but still want your gift to feel considered, personal, and genuinely useful.

Everything included here is something I’d genuinely be delighted to unwrap, and each item is currently available to buy in time for Christmas 2025.

Fashion gifts I’d wear all year

White Stuff Phoebe Fair Isle Jumper £69 at White Stuff UK It's easy to see why they call this Fair Isle jumper a dopamine knit – it's cosy, colourful, and joyfully nostalgic, making me miss the days when my Granny would reliably gift me yet another woollen knit for Christmas - one of the best gifts for women of all time. Made from a soft wool-blend with a classic crew neck and easy, regular fit, it works just as well dressed down with jeans as it does layered over smart tailoring. White Stuff recently spoiled me with an Arctic Fair Isle knit – plus an adorable matching jumper for my dog, would you believe – but my daughter promptly assumed ownership of it, so if Santa’s reading, I would be absolutely delighted to find this under the tree. Le Chameau Vierzonord Wellies £220 at Le Chameau Le Chameau wellies regularly appear on ‘best-of’ lists – including our own best wellies gift guide, where we praised them for their comfort and quality. Beautifully made and genuinely comfortable to walk in for hours, they feel like a seriously stylish upgrade on what is, at heart, functional footwear. They’re also famously loved by the Princess of Wales, which says everything about why they're one of the best gifts for women who love stylish practicality. But do I really want wellies for Christmas? Absolutely – if they’re these. Le Chameau wellies make a practical, long-lasting gift I’ll wear all year round, whether for daily dog walks or to elevate everyday outfits when the weather is relentlessly wet. Socks too, please! Nobody's Child Red Cord Dress £47 at Nobody's Child Perhaps I’ve watched one too many Christmas rom-coms, but I have this funny festive daydream about being whisked away overnight by my other half. He’d have organised childcare, lined up someone to look after the dog, booked dinner at my favourite spot, and even picked out a little something for me to wear so I don’t have to worry about a thing. Ha! It's no wonder Nobody's Child is a celebrity favourite for dresses – I’ve got a several-seasons-old black midi with balloon sleeves that never fails when I need to look effortlessly put together. I reckon this red cord number would do the job just fine, if, you know, my husband happens to be reading this. And it's on sale!

Beauty gifts I’d actually use

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner Gift Set: Vb’s Greatest Hits £195 at Victoria Beckham Beauty I’ve heard endlessly wonderful things about Victoria Beckham Beauty, and as someone who’s usually low-maintenance with make-up, I’m genuinely curious to see what all the fuss is about. A good eyeliner is one thing I do swear by – as a glasses wearer nearing fifty, it instantly brightens my eyes and makes me look more awake than I usually feel. I’d be over the moon to receive this for Christmas – the Satin Kajal Liner: VB’s Greatest Hits set includes 8 shades chosen by Victoria herself, all in a sleek, lightweight cylinder that’s perfect for travel. It’s not cheap but with more than 10,000 five-star reviews. it's definitely a pressie I'd thank you for. Trinny London The Total Transformation Skin Set £99 at Trinny London I was treated to a sample of Miracle Halo by Trinny London earlier this year, and it quickly became my all-time favourite make-up product. I get compliments every single time I wear it, from people asking if I've been away to my father-in-law cheekily suggesting that I looked too relaxed and sun-kissed to have been hard at work during a heatwave back in the summer. I'd be overjoyed to unwrap the full skincare gift set on Christmas Day – including cleanser, exfoliant, vitamin C serum, retinal serum, moisturiser, and a travel bag – plus there's a gorgeous free gift when you spend £80 or more. Clarins Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil £32.25 at Debenhams UK I recently discovered this beauty gem after Clarins kindly sent me a bottle to review for our best face oils guide. As my soon-to-be-published review will confirm, I can’t get enough of this stuff and dread it ever running out, which is why I'd be delighted to find a bottle in my Christmas stocking. Perfect for dehydrated skin, it's instantly absorbed and made from 100% plant extracts, including rosewood, patchouli, blue orchid, and hazelnut oil. You only need to apply a small amount to your skin, and then let it do its magic while you relax. Clarins’ expertise in aromatherapy and skincare really shines here: it’s a treat for both your skin and your senses.

Health gifts I'd be happy with

Ancient + Brave True Collagen £32 at Ancient + Brave I was sent the Matcha + True Collagen to try out recently, and while it’s a bit of an acquired taste, it got me curious about the other options – and I’d be keen to try this one. True Collagen provides highly absorbable, clinically researched Type I hydrolysed bovine collagen peptides that you can blend into both hot and cold drinks. Collagen is a vital structural protein that supports skin, hair, nails, joints, bones, and gut health, and can help the body’s natural repair, replenishment, and renewal processes. Sustainably sourced from grass-fed herds, this would feel like a really thoughtful gift. Sweaty Betty Black Power Gym Leggings £88 at Sweaty Betty Our health editor swears by the Sweaty Betty Power Gym Leggings, and friends keep telling me they’re well worth the money – so I’d be genuinely delighted to find a pair under the tree. Best-sellers, these leggings are designed for every workout with an ultra-supportive fit, plus a side pocket and a back zip pocket for your phone. Best of all, they have an internal adjustable drawcord for the perfect fit. Ideal for anyone who likes to feel put together when they're working out, this is the perfect gift in my book, as it combines practicality with a touch of everyday luxury – something you need, but with a little extra beyond what you might buy for yourself. Citysports Under Desk Treadmill £89.99 at Amazon UK Featured in our guide to the best walking pads, this compact treadmill makes it easy to build more movement into everyday life. With a 1–6km/h speed range, it’s ideal for gentle walking while working or a brisk post-work stroll at home. Slim, lightweight, and easy to store under a sofa, bed or desk, it won’t dominate your space, plus the quiet yet powerful motor means you can use it without disturbing anyone else. Why do I secretly want this for Christmas? It'll save me dragging myself out into the cold and dark to hit my daily 10,000 steps. No icy pavements and no excuses – just easy, consistent movement, even on the darkest winter days.

Home gifts for cosy season

Fine Bedding Honeyfoam Adjustable Pillow £99 at Fine Bedding This is the pillow I was sent to review for our best pillows guide – and the one my husband claimed almost immediately, so one of my own would make the perfect Christmas present, especially from those gift-givers who insist on buying something you actually need. Fully adjustable with removable memory foam clusters, it lets you tailor the height and firmness to suit how you sleep, whether you’re on your front, back or side. It’s supportive enough to help keep your spine aligned and noticeably eases those everyday neck and shoulder aches. Sleep itself can’t be wrapped up and gifted, this comes reassuringly close. Oliver Bonas Remi Gold Scalloped Drinks Trolley £225 at Oliver Bonas I’ve had a thing for drinks trolleys for a while and recently fell in love with one at a fancy five-star hotel, promising myself I’d create a cute little corner bar in my kitchen this year. The Remi Drinks Trolley might be out of Santa’s budget, but it’s another example of a classy, considered gift. Inspired by the Remi scalloped shelves, it features a golden base with a luxurious scalloped rim folding over a coated blue metal frame for a subtle pop of colour. With a polished shine, four gold-tone castor wheels, and a rounded profile, it’s perfect for bottles, decanters, and bar accessories – or, when not in use, as a decorative side table or portable storage unit. Anthropologie Tipped Puffer Faux-Fur Throw Blanket £75 at Anthropologie A colleague has been raving about how gorgeous these blankets are for ages, and now that they’re on sale, I think it’s the perfect time to drop a hint to Santa. This plush faux fur throw blanket combines cosy comfort with chic style, featuring a heavy-weight, oh-so-soft fabric and a tipped puffer design. It’s perfect for wrapping yourself up in a little cocoon of warmth on chilly evenings, and it feels like a luxurious treat for the home. Dry clean only – the kind of thing I'd never buy myself, which makes it the ultimate Christmas gift I'd secretly love to receive.

Crafty gifts I'd love

Hawthorn Handmade Stargazing Whale Embroidery Kit £22.95 at Not On The High Street UK I last tried embroidery at least 40 years ago at school, but I’ve been thinking it would be a brilliant way to unwind after a day at my desk glued to a screen. Plus, I love getting something for Christmas that gives me an excuse to sneak away from the family and have a little moment to myself. This beautiful all-inclusive whale embroidery kit is perfect for that. Thoughtfully crafted in the UK, it comes with everything you need – pre-printed cotton fabric, high-quality DMC threads, a wooden hoop, and clear instructions – so you can start stitching straight away. Cricut Mug Press + Everything Materials Bundle £199.99 at Cricut EMEA I already have a Cricut cutting machine and have been exploring my own creativity with my daughter, so I know we’d have hours of fun with the Cricut Mug Press. I’d love to get this for Christmas – we could make vibrant, professional-quality personalised mugs to give as gifts, or maybe even try selling a few as a side hustle. Using Cricut Infusible Ink materials, you create your design, attach it to a compatible mug, and let the press do the rest. With no manual temperature or pressure settings, it’s easy to create one-of-a-kind mugs with consistent, professional results, thanks to the patent-pending heat plate. JD. Turner-Edwards Coloring Book for Stress Relief £9.60 at Amazon UK I know it’s a cliché, but I recently discovered colouring in with my 12-year-old daughter and find few things quite as relaxing or therapeutic. That’s why I love JD. Turner-Edwards’ coloring books – they offer a truly immersive escape from everyday life, with intricate patterns, soothing landscapes, and imaginative scenes. Born in the USA and now living in the Swiss Alps, JD has over 40 years of life experience and a multicultural perspective, which gives each book depth and charm. These colouring books make the perfect stocking filler.

What are the best Christmas gifts for women in 2025? The best gifts are good quality items that are useful and long-lasting – things that help make everyday life better, more convenient, or more joyful, rather than adding clutter.

Are these gifts available in time for Christmas 2025? Yes. All of the gifts in this guide are currently available to buy in time for Christmas 2025, although popular items may sell out closer to the big day.

What kind of gifts do women actually want for Christmas? Broadly speaking, women value comfort, good sleep, effective skincare, practical luxuries, and anything that shows you've thought about their needs, interests, or lifestyle.

Wrap up Christmas with the best gifts for women – thoughtful, practical, and maybe even the ones you secretly wish were under your tree too.