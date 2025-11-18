These beautiful personalised books are my go-to gift recommendation – and now there's 25% off
Wonderbly personalised books are my go-to for thoughtful Christmas gifts – they make beautiful keepsakes, and now you can get 25% off
Every year, it feels harder to find a gift that truly means something. I’m always reluctant to buy yet more stuff that nobody really wants or needs – which is where Wonderbly’s personalised books come in. Beautifully crafted and suitable for young and old alike, they’ve become my go-to recommendation whenever anyone asks me what to buy someone special for Christmas.
I’ve been a shopping editor for more than two decades, testing almost every type of product imaginable – from candles and coffee machines to pizza ovens and perfumes – so I’m not short of inspiration when it comes to the best Christmas gifts. But these books remain one of my most regular recommendations, and one of the few presents I buy for my own family too.
If you’re looking for a meaningful Christmas gift, you can’t do better than a Wonderbly personalised book, and from now until 2 December, there's 25% off everything sitewide for Black Friday. Now is the time to get your order in and avoid that last-minute Christmas present-buying panic.
Why Wonderbly books make brilliant gifts
Founded in 2012, Wonderbly first became known for The Little Boy or Girl Who Lost Their Name. Since then, the publisher has released more than 70 stories in 12 languages across 40 countries, winning Children’s Publisher of the Year 2021.
I first discovered the brand when I wrote a Wonderbly review years ago, and I've been a fan ever since. One of the things that makes Wonderbly so special is how easy it is to create a personalised book in just a few clicks. Simply add names and details like hair and eye colour, and watch the story take shape on screen in seconds. The result is always stunning – premium materials, exquisite illustrations, and thoughtful storylines make these books some of the most memorable gifts you can give.
Each book is made to order, crafted sustainably, and shipped worldwide. Wonderbly also offers charming titles for adults, too – from foodies and sports fans to cocktail lovers and pet parents – so there’s something for everyone.
My top Wonderbly books for adults
These are the Wonderbly titles I’ve bought or recommended to my friends and family. They've always been met with delight and have become treasured keepsakes.
My top Wonderbly books for children
Wonderbly delivery
Delivery times depend on your location, with estimated dates provided at checkout. Each book is made to order, so production adds a little extra time. UK deliveries exclude Northern Ireland, which may take an additional 2–3 working days. All orders, including international deliveries, are fully trackable.
Heidi is a highly experienced lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years in the industry. Before joining Future in 2021, she built a successful freelance career spanning over 15 years, earning bylines in many of the UK’s leading national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also featured in a wide range of print and digital magazines such as Psychologies, Red, Glamour, and Mother & Baby, where she spent six years as Shopping Editor. Heidi now specialises in consumer content, creating expert buying guides, product reviews, and gift round-ups that take the guesswork out of “what to buy for...” any occasion.
