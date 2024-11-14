When is Black Friday and when does it end?

It's that time of year when retailers slash their prices for a limited time, meaning loads of bargains are up for grabs - but when is Black Friday and how long have you got to take advantage of discounted prices before it ends?

Black Friday 2024 officially takes place on November 29, but many retailers have already kicked off their sales this year, effectively meaning that Black Friday has evolved into a month-long event. With so many deals already available, now is an excellent time to start your Christmas shopping. However, with sale dates and prices varying so much between retailers, it's hard to tell how long you have to shop before Black Friday deals expire and prices return to normal. What's more, you might find yourself weighing the advantages of shopping on Black Friday vs Cyber Monday, as deals can differ significantly between the two events.

So, to help you make sense of things, here’s everything you need to know about when Black Friday begins, when it's set to end, and how to make the most of this year's best Black Friday deals before they over for another year.

When is Black Friday?

If you’re wondering, 'When is Black Friday?' you’re not alone. The date changes every year because Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, the national holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November.

This year, Black Friday is officially on November 29. But many shoppers in the UK are confused about the date, and even more so this year because so many retailers are launching their Black Friday sales early, extending the deals event from one day into the weekend and, in some cases, the entire month.

Our pick of the best Black Friday sales

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that takes place in November each year, but it's only in recent years that it's grown in popularity in the UK. Before that, it was primarily a US-focused sale event, taking place the day after Thanksgiving.

Some retailers don't participate in Black Friday, but many do, including Amazon, Anthropologie, Nordstrom, Very, LookFantastic, Nars, Selfridges and Trinny London.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How long does Black Friday last?

Black Friday was originally a one-day event but in recent years sale events have been running for longer, with the exact duration varying by retailer. Generally, deals are available for at least four days, beginning on Black Friday, continuing through the weekend, and ending on Cyber Monday.

Increasingly, retailers are extending their sale periods and introducing discounts in advance of Black Friday. Some begin their promotions just a couple of days before, but more and more retailers are now offering deals weeks in advance.

When does Black Friday end?

While Black Friday officially ends at 11:59 PM on November 29, many retailers will be continuing their Black Friday sales throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on December 2 this year. You can expect to see prices slashed on a variety of products until 11:59 PM on December 2, depending on the retailer.

Retailers used to offer their biggest discounts on Black Friday itself, but many now start rolling out price cuts much earlier, often beginning in early November. Some retailers even refer to the entire month as Black November, providing 30 days of deals and discounts.

How often is Black Friday?

Black Friday occurs once a year in November. In addition to Black Friday, many retailers host a significant summer sale as well as one in January. You'll often find end-of-season clearance items available on retailers' websites throughout the year, too.

For Amazon enthusiasts with a Prime membership, deals and discounts are available all year long, with significant price reductions during special Prime Day sales events. Amazon Prime Day sales typically take place over a couple of days in July, and during the four days of the Black Friday weekend, when the online retailer offers extensive discounts.

Why is it called Black Friday?

There are several reasons why Black Friday is called Black Friday. However, the very first day to be referred to as Black Friday took place in the 1800s. It was Friday 24th September 1869, a time when catastrophic days were referred to as 'black'. This was when two financiers, Jim Fisk and Jay Gould, successfully cheated Wall Street which led the US gold market to crash.

The modern use of Black Friday to describe the day after Thanksgiving originated in the 1950s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On this day, huge numbers of shoppers and football fans would descend upon the city, creating heavy traffic and necessitating police presence for crowd control. Law enforcement officers, forced to work longer hours, referred to this chaotic day as Black Friday.

By the late 1980s, retailers also began using the term to describe a shift in their financial status from the red (indicating losses) to the black (indicating profits) during this peak shopping period.

What is Cyber Monday and when is it?

Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday following Black Friday and typically marks the final day of Black Friday sales. This year, it falls on December 2.

Historically, Black Friday deals were largely in-store discounts, with retailers then slashing prices for online shoppers on Monday, earning it the name Cyber Monday. That distinction no longer applies since most retailers offer online shopping, but the name has stuck.

What is Cyber Monday for?

In the past, Cyber Monday was the day when retailers offered exclusive discounts for online shoppers following their in-store price cuts on Black Friday. However, more recently the distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday has blurred. Today, the term Cyber Monday is still used by many retailers but generally signifies a final day of last-chance discounts rather than online-exclusive deals.