Black Friday vs Cyber Monday: Which one has better deals?

Recent updates

Wondering whether Black Friday or Cyber Monday has the best deals?

Every November, shoppers can snap up a whole host of bargains in the run-up to Christmas. This year, with the cost of living still high, Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales are likely to be more popular than ever.

Generally, Black Friday sees competitive prices across categories in-store and online, while Cyber Monday is often best for tech and online-only brands. But are the Cyber Monday discounts as good as Black Friday deals?

Traditionally Black Friday sales would start in late November, but in recent years many retailers have shared money-saving offers earlier in the month - many have gone live with some of their Black Friday deals already. While Black Friday officially falls the day after Thanksgiving (which is the fourth Thursday in November in the United States), sales events are increasingly beginning during the first or second week of November.

Some retailers have embraced a month-long approach, while others concentrate their biggest discounts around the week of Black Friday. This year, Black Friday will be on Friday, 29 November 2024, so you can expect the bulk of sales to start a week or so beforehand, with deals intensifying on the day itself and culminating with Cyber Monday on 2 December 2024.

Brits are expected to spend an estimated £3.8 billion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases in 2024, according to research conducted by finder.com . This is a significant increase from 2023's projected £3 billion. This indicates a renewed interest in Black Friday deals, possibly influenced by stabilising inflation and the appeal of sales events due to ongoing economic pressures.

No time to scour the Black Friday sales looking for bargains? Don't worry, we've done it for you - here's our curation of some the best Black Friday deals across Fashion, Beauty, Homes and Health.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

The big difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is largely a thing of the past. Traditionally, Black Friday was for major purchases like TVs and tech products and was primarily an in-store sale event, while Cyber Monday focused on smaller electronics, appliances and clothing, with deals exclusively available online. However, this distinction has largely disappeared as retailers now offer discounts across all categories on both days, both online and in-store. The trend of launching sales well before Black Friday has also blurred the lines, making it easier for shoppers to find deals throughout November.

Brits prefer shopping online, according to a study from Credit Karma, with 70% of shoppers preferring to buy online and via mobile since the pandemic. With the trend moving more towards shoppers buying online, retailers tend to prioritise online discounts where they are not limited by opening hours or in-store stock levels.

There are also a whole host of popular retailers that don't have high-street stores such as Amazon, Asos, Cult Beauty, and Ao.com. But these retailers love to get in on the discount action when Black Friday rolls around.

However you choose to shop, make sure you understand your consumer rights and how to get your money back if you wish to.

Which day has the better deals - Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The level of discount you can get on Black Friday is usually pretty similar to Cyber Monday but, ultimately, it depends on the retailer. Many will switch up the products that are discounted throughout the sale, and you don't always get a heads-up. But others might offer extra reductions towards the end of the sale, especially if they have seasonal stock they are looking to get rid of - but it's not guaranteed. A study undertaken by money.co.uk, reportedly found that shoppers only really consider a discount to be a real bargain if it is a reduction of 25% or more - highlighting that consumers are expecting genuine deals at a time when their finances are stretched thanks to the high cost of living.

The best way to approach the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales is to be prepared. Come up with a list of the items you are looking to buy, which retailers sell them, and make a note of their pre-sale price. You can also use tools like Camel Camel Camel and Kelkoo to get alerts of discounts, and in the case of Camel Camel Camel, check historical prices of Amazon items to see how low the price has been before and when items tend to be cheapest - which, importantly, may not necessarily be over Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

If you see something on your list at a discounted price that you are prepared to pay, then whether you snap it up or hold off hoping for a further discount is a bit of a gamble. So it's worthwhile framing it in your mind as to whether it is a need or a want. Needs are worth getting when you see a price you are willing to pay, whereas wants might be worth holding out for.

If you find that it's later discounted by significantly more, you may be able to buy it again at the cheaper price and return the more expensive one when it arrives.

Our pick of the best Black Friday deals

A few of our favourite early Black Friday deals...

Get 63% off now L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler [+Hyaluronic Acid] Serum: was £31.99 now £11.88 at Amazon UK Formulated with 1.5% hyaluronic acid, this serum from L'Oréal offers a hit of hydration to both the complexion and deeper within under the skin's surface, while also smoothing and re-plumping any fine lines. Plus, it currently has a huge 63% discount so if you're thinking of snapping it up, now is the best time.

Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag: was £88 now £60 | Anthropologie (save £28) Recommended by Caroline Parr, w&h's digital fashion editor, this bag looks similar to one of the best designer bags. “This Bottega Veneta lookalike will make even the most dedicated followers of fashion do a double take,” she says. “In pale pink it will add a welcome pop of colour to the black, grey and navy outfits you probably have on repeat for autumn/winter.”

How to find the best discounts over Black Friday?

Check the previous price to make sure you're actually getting a discount. Check the price of the product at other retailers before you purchase. Sign up for email newsletters from your favourite retailers so you can be notified as soon as deals go live. It's also worth following them on social media. You might even find you get offered special extra discount codes or early access to offers before the general public. Avoid trawling through pages of deals if you're shopping online, it's a surefire way to spend money on stuff you don't want or need. Sign up for a cashback site in advance to earn while you spend.

Retailer tricks to look out for over Black Friday

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals can save you some serious money, the main purpose of these events is, of course, for retailers to make money. Watch out for these tactics that retailers may use to get you to spend more:

Using cookies to show higher prices on an item based on spending behaviour 'Last chance to buy' labels making shoppers feel pressure to buy Putting prices up in advance so discounts seem bigger during sales Changing prices depending on the time of day and day of the week Making popular items had to find in store so you'll browse and spend more

Commenting as part of Capital One UK's One Good Thing campaign that aims to improve consumer trust, retail analyst Natalie Berg says: “It’s easy to get swept up in the Black Friday frenzy, but it’s important to remember that it’s only a bargain if you need it.

"Retailers often inflate prices just before Black Friday to create the illusion of jaw-dropping discounts, so consumers must do their homework.”

While you'll find loads of major retailers slashing their prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's a really difficult time of year for smaller, independent businesses who can't afford to offer discounts in the same way. To help, Not On The High Street is challenging shoppers to buy nothing during Black Friday, unless it's from a small business.

How to avoid Black Friday scammers

With the popularity of Black Friday and Cyber Monday meaning a rise in the number of people looking for discounts and offers online, that unfortunately also means that the risk of being scammed increases.

To keep your money and your personal information safe, only buy from reputable websites you recognise, check reviews using Trustpilot, and be cautious about clicking on something that sounds too good to be true - it probably is.

Be savvy about any calls you may receive claiming to be from your bank about unusual activity too. These scammers instil fear in you, to force you to act quickly without thinking. Instead, hang up and, if you are concerned there might be some truth to it, call your bank via the telephone number on your bank's official website or pop into your local branch.

Is Black Friday worth it?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are only worth it if you manage to get something you were already going to buy but at a discounted price. Otherwise, it can provide huge temptation, with lots of 'hurry, less than five items left' or 'deal ends in two hours' messaging that piles the pressure on to encourage you to shop and spend money unnecessarily.

However, if you are prepared with a list, and you've done your research, and you shop around to check sale prices at different retailers, it can be a savvy way to get your Christmas shopping done at a fraction of the price.

If you are after a gift for yourself, or maybe even a gift for friends, check out our guide to the best Jo Malone deals to see what kind of discounts are available in the Black Friday sale.