What is the cheapest Apple Watch on Cyber Monday? Where to find a deal for under £199
Save £50 on Cyber Monday with the cheapest Apple Watch at its lowest-ever price from Currys, with more deals at Amazon, Argos, and more
Looking for the cheapest Apple Watch today? I have you covered. With Cyber Monday here and Black Friday weekend drawing to a close, there's only so much time left to score a saving before the new year.
The cheapest Apple Watch for Cyber Monday is currently the Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS for £149 at Currys, down from £219. While it's not the biggest saving I've seen today, this watch is now at its lowest-ever price in the UK.
But, if the Apple Watch SE isn't for you and you're looking for something more advanced, we've also found deals on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra.
It's rare to see an Apple Watch SE deal - for that deal not to come from Amazon is even rarer. Currys has swooped in here with the cheapest Apple Watch deal for Cyber Monday, with £40 off. This is the lowest price the watch has reached in the UK.
The £50 saving on the Apple Watch Series 9 makes this the deal with the biggest saving for Black Friday and Cyber Monday so far.
Apple Watch SE: Quick review
The Apple Watch SE 40mm is the latest SE watch from the brand, offering WatchOS 10 and a suitable upgrade from the Series 7 if you're looking to make a change. It was released last year and its standouts include its lightweight body, new processor, and a choice of new colours.
Along with a range of activity profiles to monitor your workouts and the famous Activity Rings, where you can keep an eye on your movement goals and stay motivated throughout the day, the SE has a mindfulness and sleep app to help you balance activity and recovery. The sleep app records how much time you spend in three sleep zones (REM, Core and Deep sleep), much like many of the best fitness trackers.
The biggest feature addition to this watch is the Car Crash detection feature, which does as the name suggests. If you get involved in a car accident, the watch will ask you if you're okay and, if you don't respond, it'll call the emergency services for you.
It does lack some features though, being the more budget-friendly watch - such as the always-on display and advanced fitness-focused tracking features on the Apple Watch Series 9, for instance. As they are relatively the same price, it's worth weighing up Apple Watch vs Fitbit if your heart isn't set on the Apple Watch SE.
Apple Watch Series 9: Quick review
As our Apple Watch Series 9 review reveals, this watch took a big step forward when it was released last year. With a new operating system came the 'double tap' feature that makes more of the connectivity between watch and iPhone, enabling you to do pre-set actions with a tap of your thumb and index finger - like answer a call or stop a timer. It also has a brighter display, faster charging, and faster Siri features so you can get more done faster.
This watch also has more safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS, alongside a suite of impressive health and fitness sensors. Runners will love the precise GPS points on the running track and deeper on-watch insights into their running style, like vertical oscillation. It also has more indoor cycling features, allowing you to turn your watch into your phone into your bike computer. Of course, all the basics are there too - you can record over 30 activity types, track your steps, monitor your sleep, and so much more. I loved this watch - it's certainly my favourite out of the current lineup.
It still only promises 18 hours of battery life between charges though, so if that's a sticking point for you, why not consider a watch like the underrated Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal live right now? Or weigh up Garmin vs Apple Watch at least.
More Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
The newest Apple Watch is also on sale and this time, Amazon has the best deal, with £20 off the Apple Watch Series 10. This one has been called a 'thinstant classic', being the thinnest design ever made. It also has the biggest display and faster charging than earlier models, alongside impressive new features.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the all-singing, all-dancing watch, designed to tick all the boxes for those with an outdoor lifestyle looking to take on adventures. It has a rugged design and a larger watch face than others, with more advanced features and sensors. Now £30 off at Amazon!
Save £20 on the Apple Watch SE 2, the latest model, with the sport band. The only real difference here between this watch and our cheapest deal is the watch band. This one is made of silicone while the other is woven.
Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2024, she will be taking on her second marathon in Rome, cycling from Manchester to London (350km) for charity, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.
A digital journalist with over six years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.
-
