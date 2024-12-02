What is the cheapest Apple Watch on Cyber Monday? Where to find a deal for under £199

Looking for the cheapest Apple Watch today? I have you covered. With Cyber Monday here and Black Friday weekend drawing to a close, there's only so much time left to score a saving before the new year.

The cheapest Apple Watch for Cyber Monday is currently the Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS for £149 at Currys, down from £219. While it's not the biggest saving I've seen today, this watch is now at its lowest-ever price in the UK.

But, if the Apple Watch SE isn't for you and you're looking for something more advanced, we've also found deals on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra.

Cheapest Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm) GPS: was £219 now £179 at Currys It's rare to see an Apple Watch SE deal - for that deal not to come from Amazon is even rarer. Currys has swooped in here with the cheapest Apple Watch deal for Cyber Monday, with £40 off. This is the lowest price the watch has reached in the UK.

Apple Watch SE: Quick review

The Apple Watch SE 40mm is the latest SE watch from the brand, offering WatchOS 10 and a suitable upgrade from the Series 7 if you're looking to make a change. It was released last year and its standouts include its lightweight body, new processor, and a choice of new colours.

Along with a range of activity profiles to monitor your workouts and the famous Activity Rings, where you can keep an eye on your movement goals and stay motivated throughout the day, the SE has a mindfulness and sleep app to help you balance activity and recovery. The sleep app records how much time you spend in three sleep zones (REM, Core and Deep sleep), much like many of the best fitness trackers.

The biggest feature addition to this watch is the Car Crash detection feature, which does as the name suggests. If you get involved in a car accident, the watch will ask you if you're okay and, if you don't respond, it'll call the emergency services for you.

It does lack some features though, being the more budget-friendly watch - such as the always-on display and advanced fitness-focused tracking features on the Apple Watch Series 9, for instance. As they are relatively the same price, it's worth weighing up Apple Watch vs Fitbit if your heart isn't set on the Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Series 9: Quick review

As our Apple Watch Series 9 review reveals, this watch took a big step forward when it was released last year. With a new operating system came the 'double tap' feature that makes more of the connectivity between watch and iPhone, enabling you to do pre-set actions with a tap of your thumb and index finger - like answer a call or stop a timer. It also has a brighter display, faster charging, and faster Siri features so you can get more done faster.

This watch also has more safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS, alongside a suite of impressive health and fitness sensors. Runners will love the precise GPS points on the running track and deeper on-watch insights into their running style, like vertical oscillation. It also has more indoor cycling features, allowing you to turn your watch into your phone into your bike computer. Of course, all the basics are there too - you can record over 30 activity types, track your steps, monitor your sleep, and so much more. I loved this watch - it's certainly my favourite out of the current lineup.

It still only promises 18 hours of battery life between charges though, so if that's a sticking point for you, why not consider a watch like the underrated Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal live right now? Or weigh up Garmin vs Apple Watch at least.

