This Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal will be one of the most underrated in Amazon's Spring Sale - here's why

The Amazon Spring Sale has yet to land, but I can already tell this early deal on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 will be one of the most underrated savings of the season.

The Amazon Spring Sale officially starts tomorrow - March 25 - and lasts until Monday. But, as my Garmin Vivoactive 5 review reveals, this is a smartwatch worth snapping up whenever there's a Garmin sale. It has a bright display, long battery life, advanced heart rate sensors, and health-tracking sensors that easily monitor sleep, stress, and exercise. Put side by side next to the most advanced smartwatches around, you'd be impressed. I certainly was.

Yet, compared to these advanced watches, this one is a fraction of the price - and more so now than ever. With a saving of £70, this deal is even better than the one I saw during last year's Black Friday sale.

Why is this Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal so underrated?

This Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal is not one to miss if you're looking for one of the best fitness trackers to get in shape now the weather's a little warmer. It might not be the biggest saving this week - I've already spotted the Garmin Forerunner 255 for over £100 off - but with the £70 discount, this deal marks the Garmin Vivoactive 5 's lowest price since the Black Friday sale last year. Not even the Christmas and New Year deals could keep up.

If you're considering the newest Apple Watch or weighing up the pricey Garmin Venu vs Forerunner watches for your workouts, take a look at this watch before heading to the checkout.

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is the "perfect fitness tracker" for beginners and those looking for a simple smartwatch with advanced health insights, our writer and reviewer Ciara McGinley found during testing. It's easy to navigate with a bright AMOLED touchscreen and manual controls on the side. You can start one of the 30+ workout profiles in just a couple of taps and get unique, sport-specific information for your activity (alongside the basics like heart rate, calories burned, distance for cardio workouts, and so on). For example, you'll see reps and sets for strength training and stress insights in a yoga session. You can also find out your fitness age.

As is standard on many of the best Garmin watches, you can see how many steps you're doing a day at any time by glancing down at your wrist. What's more, the insights are actually accurate and the device is streamlined, constantly connecting with the Garmin Connect app on your phone to deliver even deeper insights in real-time.

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 also tracks your sleep with metrics like sleep duration, stages (amounts of deep vs light vs REM sleep), resting heart rate, and breathing rate to offer a sleep score every morning. From here, you can use Garmin's Sleep Coach for tips on improving your sleep routine.

You wouldn't miss out on smartwatch features with the Vivoactive 5 either. This watch can receive texts, emails, and call notifications from your connected phone (Apple or Android). You can also make payments, get your daily weather report, and set timers and alarms.

While the Apple Watch Series 10 or SE (on sale with 10% off right now) are excellent smartwatches and undoubtedly winners for iPhone users, the Vivoactive 5 has more to offer in a key area: battery life. You'll need to charge your Apple Watch at least every few days, while the Vivoactive 5 can last up to 11 days.

Equally, the Vivoactive 5 measures up against the best Garmin watches. While you won't get on-screen animated workouts, you'll find it has the same amount of workout modes, you can control music playing from your phone into your headphones or speaker. Plus, the Vivoactive 5 is lighter on your wrist, making it ideal for running and walking.

Are there any downsides?

While the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is one of my favourite Garmin watches and will work excellently for most people, it does lack some features. This watch doesn't have dual-band GPS, unlike the Garmin Forerunner 265S, so if trail running is more your speed than gym workouts then it may struggle to keep up with you as you go into more remote areas. Equally, it doesn't feature in-built maps so you won't be able to get turn-by-turn navigation. You'll want to shop the Forerunner 945 for that.

It also doesn't have a barometric altimeter, which won't matter to some, but if you are a climber or like to keep an eye on your 'floors climbed', then it would be better to opt for a fitness tracker with this sensor - like the Garmin Forerunner 165.

But that's about it! At under £200 in the Amazon Spring Sale sale right now, it's well worth the spend if you're looking to buy a fitness tracker before the summer.