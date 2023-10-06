Everything we know about the Anthropologie Black Friday sale 2023, plus the discounted pieces to snap up now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Anthropologie Black Friday sale has been confirmed, and we're excited to shop all the luxe bohemian-style fashions and gorgeous, quirky home pieces at a much lower price tag.

Black Friday falls on November 24, and while the Anthropologie sale event is over a month away, you can currently bag savings of up to 70% off on autumn/winter fashion trend 2023 pieces, the best scented candles, furniture, and chic autumn decor.

To help you kickstart your shopping spree, below we've rounded up the cutest and best Anthropologie pieces you can add to your closet or living room at a reduced price.

If you're shopping from the US, click here to find more great savings.

Anthropologie homeware deals

Floral Effie Accent Chair: £998 £499 | Anthropologie

I've seen Anthropologie's printed accent chairs in-store, and yes, they're even more stunning in person than they are online. I personally have had my eye on one for over a year, and now that this gorgeous floral chair is on sale for 50% off, I'll definitely be adding this to my apartment wishlist. This deep green coloured accent chair is perfect for fall yet gives a springy and serene feel for the warmer spring and summer months. Add it onto your living room set for some vibrant colour or to your reading nook for a cosy, cute study space.

Textured Glass Vase: £54 £27 at Anthropologie

This orange textured glass vase screams fall and is a lovely decor element for any coffee table, kitchen island, or fireplace mantle. Add some greenery and showcase your gorgeous flower arrangement.

Set of 4 Tossware Tritan Flutes: £42 £21 | Anthropologie

Looking for the perfect housewarming gift or want to treat yourself to some new glassware? Every kitchen needs a set of classic champagne flutes. This four-piece Anthropologie set is currently half off of its original RRP. Did we mention they're shatterproof?

Bela Art Apple Cider Champagne Glass Candle: £38 £22 | Anthropologie An autumn candle may be all you need to create a warm and cosy fall space, and what better store to shop for candles from than Anthropologie? With a glass vessel that doubles as art, this 20.28oz scented candle includes notes of champagne, orchard apple, orange, and lime. It's the perfect candle for those who enjoy fruity and fresh scents.

Modernist Mirror: £498 £298 at Anthropologie

Snag this sleek, curvy framed mirror while it's on sale for £200 off. This full-body mirror has a unique round and curvy frame that will complement an artsy room or make a subtle accent piece to a minimal space. It's a work of art in itself.

Luxe Linen Blend Cushion: £98 £39 | Anthropologie

Costing nearly £100 originally to now less than £40, this top-rated linen blend pillow is an Anthropologie must-have, and according to reviews, it's plush yet firm and supportive. Add this throw pillow to your sofa or bed while it's on sale for 60% off.

Nature Study Dessert Plate: £14 £7 | Anthropologie

Set aside the plain white plates and add a bit of colour and print to your kitchenware with Anthropologie's nature-inspired designed plates. These dessert plates are made from top-notch quality with 100% stoneware. Its orange colour and foresty print are perfect for an autumn table spread. Snag this gorgeous plate now while it's 50% off. You can even buy two for the price of its original RRP.

Anthropologie fashion deals

Pilcro Dolman Oversized Draped Denim Trench Coat: £148 £61 | Anthropologie

Building a denim capsule wardrobe? Consider adding this denim-draped jacket. Originally priced at £148 and now marked down by 58%, this is one of the best in-season fashion pieces we've seen that's currently on offer. With a trench coat style, you can wear this jacket over your fall sweaters and long sleeves. And if you want a full denim ensemble, this jacket will look great with a pair of matching coloured flare jeans.

The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress: £110 £61 | Anthropologie

This sexy and minimal black dress is an Anthropologie favourite. It's simple yet stylish with its front thigh slit and ruched detailing. Wear it casually with sneakers and loafers during the day, or dress it up with heels for cocktails and dinner. Did we mention the 40% discount it comes with?

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Seamed Midi Skirt: £80 £24 | Anthropologie We're obsessed with this comfortable and chic pull-on midi skirt. And we're even more obsessed with its 70% discount. It's a fashion piece you can throw on to run errands or to grab coffee with friends, and you'll instantly look more put together. Style it with a denim jacket and the best white trainers or a graphic tee and combat boots.

Love The Label Strapless Belted Utility Midi Dress: £198 £55 | Anthropologie

This neutral-coloured strapless midi dress is absolutely stunning and is currently on sale for £143 off. With almost a perfect five-star rating and reviewers raving about the dress's amazing fit and colour, we're confident this dress will get plenty of wear in your wardrobe. Style it with a short or long-sleeved top during the fall months, and wear it straplessly during the summer.

Selected Femme Greda A-Line Denim Midi Skirt: £75 £56 | Anthropologie

Denim midi skirts are a 2023 fashion trend that's ultra chic, stylish, and versatile. And while we often see denim skirts in lighter washes, this black one gives a unique, classy twist. Style it with a blouse and cowboy boots or a leather jacket and heels for a chic autumn look.

The Somerset Maxi Dress: £148 £88 at Anthropologie

The Somerset dress collection by Anthropologie is a personal favourite of our fashion editor, Rivkie Baum. The line has dresses in many colours and prints that, according to Baum, look great on many body shapes and sizes. This Somerset maxi dress is on offer for 40% off and is selling out quickly, so we highly recommend snagging your size while it's still available.

Maeve Sporty Stripe Crew-Neck Sweatshirt: £80 £40 | Anthropologie

Autumn is all about cosy, chic outfits, and this Maeve sporty jumper is the perfect addition to a minimalist capsule wardrobe. You can wear it with jeans and sneakers for a casual look or trousers and loafers for a more pulled-together look. Add it to your shopping cart while it's 50% off.

Does Anthropologie do Black Friday?

Anthropologie holds a Black Friday sale event every year and has already confirmed its participation for 2023 on its website. Last year, shoppers were able to bag up to 30% off everything. And while we're seeing bigger discounts this month, the deals only apply to select items in comparison to the entire site.

Does Anthropologie have free returns?

Anthropologie offers free returns in-store for online orders and in-store purchases. But, if you're returning by post, there is a £2 postage charge. The brand also offers free returns on furniture items that' are wrapped in their original packaging and returned within 30 days.

Read Anthropologie's full return policy for more information.

Our editors' recommendations

We asked our fashion and lifestyle editors for their expert advice and Anthropologie must-haves when shopping the brand's clothing and homeware lines.

W&h fashion editor Rivkie Baum recommends adding certain items to your wishlist when shopping Anthropologie's Black Friday sale, with The Somerset dresses being the first item to consider. "The Somerset Dress has been a huge hit for the brand, thanks to its universally flattering fit. Released in dozens of prints and colourways over the summer, the dress is back in velvet and cotton fabrications for the season ahead, and it's as popular as ever. A curve-loving cut, it also has pockets - which is an automatic win", says Baum.

And if you're looking for chic, preppy, and delicate fashion pieces that are also size-inclusive, Baum recommends shopping the Maeve collection. "Anything fashion-wise from the Maeve collection because there is always something extremely shoppable in there, and it has some extended size pieces, which is a big bonus as it champions inclusive sizing and style," Baum says.

Baum also recommends Melie Bianco for their range of bags and its designer-inspired style. "Reminiscent of the Bottega Veneta Jodie Bag, it features that luxe woven body that is so on the money right now. Available in dozens of colours, this is such a good investment for designer-led style on a budget," Baum says.

And when it comes to Anthropologie Home, W&h lifestyle editor Tamara Kelly is a stan for the brand's intricate designs and statement pieces. "I personally always head to Anthropologie when I'm looking for statement cushions. No one does an everyday accessory quite as well - from intricate embroidery to pigmented block colours, the attention to detail is always worth the investment," Kelly says.

She also adds, "Another line I always head directly to Anthropologie for is the chinaware. The ceramic plates and mugs are always so electric it feels like you've unearthed bespoke treasure; I think this is largely because they are so great at championing artisan designers."

Anthropologie home line, Nathalie Lee, is a personal favourite of Kelly's for its country, bloomcore vibe and decorative china pieces.

Rivkie Baum Social Links Navigation Fashion Channel Editor With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.