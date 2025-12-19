Jump to category:
The best beauty gift sets to give this Christmas, as picked by a beauty shopping editor

For an easy, useful, and somewhat indulgent last-minute gift this Christmas

When it comes to quick, easy, and useful Christmas presents, beauty gift sets always get my vote. Okay, yes, granted, I am a beauty editor, so perhaps a tad biased, but let's look at the pros here.

They're easy to impress with without making a tonne of effort, they often have deals on and even if they don't, are always good value for money, and they're usually available up until the wire so are great for those who tend to need last-minute Christmas gifts. Plus, they make a practical and useful gift for any loved one - as long as you choose the right one.

Where I shop beauty gift sets

There are so many places to shop beauty gifts sets, but this is where I think you'll get the best value for money in December 2025...

Beauty gift sets for every budget, picked by our beauty shopping editor

From budget beauty sets to more extravagant edits and everything in between, these are the very best collections that I think everyone should be gifting this year. And look out for the 'Top pick' labels for the sets that include my all-time favourite products...

Budget beauty gift sets: under £30

Mid-range beauty gift sets: £30-£50

Luxury beauty gift sets: over £60

