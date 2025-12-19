The best beauty gift sets to give this Christmas, as picked by a beauty shopping editor

When it comes to quick, easy, and useful Christmas presents, beauty gift sets always get my vote. Okay, yes, granted, I am a beauty editor, so perhaps a tad biased, but let's look at the pros here.

They're easy to impress with without making a tonne of effort, they often have deals on and even if they don't, are always good value for money, and they're usually available up until the wire so are great for those who tend to need last-minute Christmas gifts. Plus, they make a practical and useful gift for any loved one - as long as you choose the right one.

So whether you're looking for hair or makeup gift sets, bodycare and perfume gift sets, or the best skincare gift sets and nail polish gift sets, I've got the info on all the very best beauty gift sets out there. Having had my hands on most of this year's offerings in the past couple of months, these are the ones that I think are most worth wrapping up this December.

Where I shop beauty gift sets

There are so many places to shop beauty gifts sets, but this is where I think you'll get the best value for money in December 2025...

Beauty gift sets for every budget, picked by our beauty shopping editor

From budget beauty sets to more extravagant edits and everything in between, these are the very best collections that I think everyone should be gifting this year. And look out for the 'Top pick' labels for the sets that include my all-time favourite products...

Budget beauty gift sets: under £30

Boots Boots Beauty Bauble Stars of The Show £20 at Boots.com Worth £68.40 Who doesn't love an extra special bauble under (or on) the tree? For the giftee who loves everything beauty, this has an impressive collection of industry bestsellers for them to dip their toe into something untried and maybe even find their new favourite product. Top pick Neal's Yard Remedies Neal's Yard Remedies All Aglow Duo £15.50 at Amazon UK While I love the cream's subtle rose scent and nourishing texture that's great for the winter months, what really makes this a favourite for me is the mini Beauty Balm. It's a product I use everyday to add a touch of natural dew to my skin, soothe dry patches and even help melt away small bits of makeup - so having a mini to take on-the-go is a dream! Grown Alchemist Grown Alchemist Lip + Hand Essentials Kit £20 at Sephora UK A high-quality but often underrated brand, Grown Alchemist makes products that are all about healthy skin - and I've never tried anything from the brand that I didn't like. This set is a great pick for those loved ones who really know what they're talking about in beauty, with an addictive watermelon-scented, long-lasting, ultra-hydrating lip balm (that may have become my new favourite) and a silky, lightweight orange-scented hand cream that's perfect for small g Top pick Glow Recipe Glow Recipe Best of Glow Hues £24.50 at Cult Beauty Global Worth £48 A collection of three of my favourite products that I use every single day, this is a set for anyone who loves hydration, glow, and a subtle but flattering no-makeup makeup look. Both the Niacinamide Hue Drops and Dewy Flush are unlike any other products on the market, allowing you a glowy base and touch of flush on the cheeks paired with a pack of hydration, while the lip balm leaves a soft, subtle shine. Top pick Laura Mercier Laura Mercier Indulgent Icons - Translucent Loose Setting Powder + Velour Puff £28.90 at Sephora UK Worth £61 Widely regarded as one of the best face powders on the market, Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Setting Powder is something I'd always be happy to see under the tree - but I love this set that comes with the brand signature velour puff. Great for those who like to have a smooth finish on the skin. Iconic London Iconic London the Everyday Glow £29.75 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Worth £51 A glowy finish on the skin is always a plus, especially during the festive season. This handy set contains a primer to prep the skin and. create a glow from the base, while the shimmery setting spray - that happens to be one of my absolute favourites - leaves a subtle glowy finish that always gets me compliments.

Mid-range beauty gift sets: £30-£50

Luxury beauty gift sets: over £60