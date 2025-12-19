The best beauty gift sets to give this Christmas, as picked by a beauty shopping editor
For an easy, useful, and somewhat indulgent last-minute gift this Christmas
When it comes to quick, easy, and useful Christmas presents, beauty gift sets always get my vote. Okay, yes, granted, I am a beauty editor, so perhaps a tad biased, but let's look at the pros here.
They're easy to impress with without making a tonne of effort, they often have deals on and even if they don't, are always good value for money, and they're usually available up until the wire so are great for those who tend to need last-minute Christmas gifts. Plus, they make a practical and useful gift for any loved one - as long as you choose the right one.
So whether you're looking for hair or makeup gift sets, bodycare and perfume gift sets, or the best skincare gift sets and nail polish gift sets, I've got the info on all the very best beauty gift sets out there. Having had my hands on most of this year's offerings in the past couple of months, these are the ones that I think are most worth wrapping up this December.
Where I shop beauty gift sets
There are so many places to shop beauty gifts sets, but this is where I think you'll get the best value for money in December 2025...
- Amazon: Best for bodycare and skincare favourites
- Boots: Best for affordable and practical gifts
- Lookfantastic: Best for go-to brands and exclusive edits
- Merit: Best for makeup lovers
- Sephora: Best for a wide selection of top brands
- SpaceNK: Best for high-end picks
- Tatcha: Best for luxury skincare
- Tropic: Best for thoughtful skincare gifts
Beauty gift sets for every budget, picked by our beauty shopping editor
From budget beauty sets to more extravagant edits and everything in between, these are the very best collections that I think everyone should be gifting this year. And look out for the 'Top pick' labels for the sets that include my all-time favourite products...
Budget beauty gift sets: under £30
Worth £68.40
Who doesn't love an extra special bauble under (or on) the tree? For the giftee who loves everything beauty, this has an impressive collection of industry bestsellers for them to dip their toe into something untried and maybe even find their new favourite product.
Top pick
While I love the cream's subtle rose scent and nourishing texture that's great for the winter months, what really makes this a favourite for me is the mini Beauty Balm. It's a product I use everyday to add a touch of natural dew to my skin, soothe dry patches and even help melt away small bits of makeup - so having a mini to take on-the-go is a dream!
A high-quality but often underrated brand, Grown Alchemist makes products that are all about healthy skin - and I've never tried anything from the brand that I didn't like. This set is a great pick for those loved ones who really know what they're talking about in beauty, with an addictive watermelon-scented, long-lasting, ultra-hydrating lip balm (that may have become my new favourite) and a silky, lightweight orange-scented hand cream that's perfect for small g
Top pick
Worth £48
A collection of three of my favourite products that I use every single day, this is a set for anyone who loves hydration, glow, and a subtle but flattering no-makeup makeup look. Both the Niacinamide Hue Drops and Dewy Flush are unlike any other products on the market, allowing you a glowy base and touch of flush on the cheeks paired with a pack of hydration, while the lip balm leaves a soft, subtle shine.
Top pick
Worth £61
Widely regarded as one of the best face powders on the market, Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Setting Powder is something I'd always be happy to see under the tree - but I love this set that comes with the brand signature velour puff. Great for those who like to have a smooth finish on the skin.
Worth £51
A glowy finish on the skin is always a plus, especially during the festive season. This handy set contains a primer to prep the skin and. create a glow from the base, while the shimmery setting spray - that happens to be one of my absolute favourites - leaves a subtle glowy finish that always gets me compliments.
Mid-range beauty gift sets: £30-£50
Top pick
Worth £40.50
A reliable but underrated brand, The Inkey List is great for those who like effective but no-nonsense skincare. I love this barrier-boosting set that comes with one of my favourite cleansing balms in the industry - a softly buttery balm that melts off makeup in seconds and makes my bedtime routine so much less painful.
Worth £36
As a beauty editor, I think the question I get asked the most is what my best face moisturiser is, and Medik8's reliable Total Moisture Daily Facial Cream is always up there with my top picks. It's lightweight but nourishing, super hydrating, lasts on the skin all day and doesn't pill with other products. So I think this set is a really useful one for anyone to receive.
I have to admit, I love a fancy hand wash. Anything that will make me feel like I'm in a luxury spa on the other side of the world will always have a big yes from me. So, of course, this ESPA set is one that I would love to unwrap this year. With their signature Bergamot & Jasmine scent, it's one that will add a touch of elegance to any bathroom.
Anything from this iconic fragrance brand is always a joy to receive, and with a mini bottle of what is widely regarded as one of the best Jo Malone perfumes, Lime Basil & Mandarin, alongside a small Wood Sage & Sea Salt candle, it's a lovely gift whether you're already a fan of the brand or not. Plus, I love the festive bauble packaging.
Top pick
Tropic Skincare is a big favourite of both myself and woman&home's Beauty eCommerce Writer, Sennen Prickett - and this is the set we always tell everybody to buy. Featuring a selection of what we think are the brand's best products, including their cult smoothing cleanser and my skin hydration go-tos - Rainforest Dew and Morning Mist - it's great for anyone who wants to discover a new brand or needs reliable minis for on-the-go.
Worth £97
Liz Earle's famous Hot Cloth Cleanser is a gift nobody would complain about receiving, and this set features a full 200ml bottle, alongside some other brand bestsellers. Among these is my favourite product from the brand, the Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion, which calms, cools and refreshes the eye area for the best de-puffing effects I've ever seen in a product.
Worth £60
Nail brand Manucurist has blown up among the beauty community over the past few years, but there are still those who are yet to hear of it - and they should. The brand's Active range is a must for anyone who likes healthy, natural-looking nails, as the different products deliver a makeup-like finish to the nails, leaving a subtle sheen of shiny colour.s
Color Wow's Dreamcoat spray is well known to be one of the best hair products for humidity and frizzy hair, targeting signs of frizz whether you find yourself battling humidity or not - but that's not the brand's only shiny hair product they have to offer. This set is great for those who like a glossy, healthy-looking finish to the hair, without putting in too much effort.
Top pick
It's no secret that I'm a big fan of Maison Francis Kurkdjian's iconic Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance, so when it comes to bodycare, this set of products is always my go-to. While it's absolutely no replacement for the luxury perfume, the fruity-floral-musky-fresh blend of Sol de Janeiro's Beija Flor and Cheirosa 68 scent is so reminiscent of my Baccarat Rouge 540 favourite, so I love to slather it over my skin for a little fragrance note of elegance and comfort everyday.
Luxury beauty gift sets: over £60
Top pick
Worth £88
This has truly been one of my favourite beauty gift sets to come out of this season. I find a silk wrap for sleep one of the best ways to tackle both frizzy lengths and an oily scalp, all while keeping my hard-earned Dyson Airwrap styling in perfect condition - so I simply take off the wrap in the morning and walk out the door. Paired in this set with two strong but gentle-on-the-hair hair ties, it's one that makes a great gift for anyone, but particularly those with thick, frizzy or curly hair.
Top pick
Worth £111
We all use the best Merit products on the woman&home beauty team, but this 2025 set has been on constant rotation this winter for both myself and Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson. An all-you-can-need assortment of top-quality makeup products, including an exclusive warm rosy brown shade, Courmayeur, it'll see you through all your festive events and more.
Top pick
Worth £171
We're big fans of this luxe Japanese skincare brand on the woman&home team, and this set truly has some of the very best Tatcha products we've used. This trio is indulgent skincare icons will keep the skin fresh, hydrated and dewy, with their soothing Rice Wash, the team's favourite Dewy Skin Cream, and my all-time top Tatcha product, The Essence.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.