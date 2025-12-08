Jump to category:
Back To Top

As a manicure-lover, these are the 9 nail polish gift sets I would love to find under the tree

From Bio Sculpture to essie, this year's array of festive manicure gift sets is making this nail trend-spotter swoon...

A collage of Nail polish gift sets from OPI, Manucurist and Bio Sculpture, arranged in a line on a cream and gold glitter background, surrounded by a pink shimmer nail polish spill and a burgundy nail polish spill.
(Image credit: OPI/Manucurist and Bio Sculpture)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features

If you're on the hunt for a beauty-related gift or cute (but actually useful) stocking filler, don't overlook the merits of a chic nail polish gift set. After all, you might just be buying them a new, reliable fall-back look - for whenever their nails need a quick zhush.

Whether you're shopping for someone who is always sporting the latest 2025 nail trends or are just stuck for present ideas, in general, I'm of the mind that you can never really go wrong with a nail polish gift set. Of course, as woman&home's resident manicure reporter (it's basically half of my job, at this point), I may be a tad biased, but it is surprising how handy a classic red polish or glossy top coat can be when in a nail-related pinch.

9 chic nail polish gift sets to treat someone to this Christmas

Whether it's a glittery duo fit for the festive season, or a kit packed with strengthening formulas and classic, everyday shades, I've scoured the web to find an array of stylish nail polish sets that would delight a manicure-lover (some of which are also the perfect size to slide into a stocking).

Are nail varnish sets good gifts?

An array of Bio Sculpture nail polish and care duo gift sets, pictured in their stripey festive boxes and laid out over a blue and white blanket background

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, all gifts are a little subjective. If you have a loved one who hates nail polish or just isn't really fussed about manicures or booking in for a professional treatment, as far as you know, perhaps a gift set of nail polishes isn't the most thoughtful or practical.

On the other hand, if you know someone who loves a fresh set of nails or always compliments you on yours, a duo from Bio Sculpture, OPI, or Nailberry is sure to delight. Alternatively, treating them to one of the best hand creams or a cuticle oil (anything nail care-related, really) is also a great option.

Gift sets, in general, are also usually very good value for money, as they are often priced at less than what each product would cost you, collectively, if you bought them separately - this is certainly the case for many of the sets above. You can also split a gift set up and share the nail polishes around, meaning you essentially get two or three gifts from just one set.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top