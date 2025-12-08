As a manicure-lover, these are the 9 nail polish gift sets I would love to find under the tree

If you're on the hunt for a beauty-related gift or cute (but actually useful) stocking filler, don't overlook the merits of a chic nail polish gift set. After all, you might just be buying them a new, reliable fall-back look - for whenever their nails need a quick zhush.

Whether you're shopping for someone who is always sporting the latest 2025 nail trends or are just stuck for present ideas, in general, I'm of the mind that you can never really go wrong with a nail polish gift set. Of course, as woman&home's resident manicure reporter (it's basically half of my job, at this point), I may be a tad biased, but it is surprising how handy a classic red polish or glossy top coat can be when in a nail-related pinch.

Even a frequent gel or BIAB nail-getter will need to take breaks from their pro-appointments now and then, and would no doubt appreciate having a stash of chic and versatile polishes or nail care essentials waiting in the wings. So, if you want to give the gift of a quick and no-fuss manicure, these are the sets to shop, spanning classic, trendy shades and more festive-themed colours - from one nail lover to another.

9 chic nail polish gift sets to treat someone to this Christmas

Whether it's a glittery duo fit for the festive season, or a kit packed with strengthening formulas and classic, everyday shades, I've scoured the web to find an array of stylish nail polish sets that would delight a manicure-lover (some of which are also the perfect size to slide into a stocking).

Manucurist Active Icons Trio View at Look Fantastic RRP: £39 If you know someone who is a fan of Manucurist nail polishes or who prefers a more natural, subtle manicure, this trio is definitely a great gift option. Not only does it look chic, in general, but each polish affords an elegant and elevated look. They're designed to enhance the wearer's natural nails by either adding a rosy glow (Active Glow), a pearly-pink shimmer (Active Plump), or a brighter gleam (Active Bright). They also all feature nail-strengthening and nourishing ingredients. The set is actually worth £60, but can be yours for just £39, and you can easily split it up, thus getting not one but three little gifts out of it, which is ideal if you have several manicure-loving people in your life. OPI Holiday '25 Good Enough To Treat Nail Lacquer Duo Pack View at Boots RRP: £29.90 If you're shopping for someone who just loves the festive season and everything that comes with it, from the music to the decorations, you can't really go wrong with gifting them a duo of glittery nail polishes. Red and silver are very classic and popular Christmas nail colours, which makes this set all the more ideal for gifting this season. Not to mention that OPI is a very popular brand among manicure-lovers, thus adding to its gift appeal. Indeed, several of OPI's nail polishes were trending favourites this year. Bio Sculpture Showstopper - Christmas Polish Gift Set View at Bio Sculpture RRP: £25 Like OPI, Bio Sculpture is a very popular brand among those who love having chic and glossy nails. I often request Bio Sculpture gel colours from my nail tech, so this set of air-drying polishes in two of their iconic shades would make an incredible gift for any fellow fans out there, especially when taking a break from professional treatments. The gift set itself also comes in this lovely red and cream candy-cane-striped box, which again, makes it a very chic present to receive. Getting someone a nail polish from a brand you know they buy or wear also feels very thoughtful and will definitely earn you points. Mylee Quality Treats Duo View at Sephora RRP: £16.99 For those who do their gel nails at home and already have a little kit and UV/LED lamp set up, a set of Christmassy gel shimmers, wrapped in a gingerbread-like house box is definitely a good gifting idea. This Mylee duo features both a gold shimmer and a red one, both of which can be applied all over the nails, for a very festive, tinsel-like manicure or used to create a glittery French tip or star designs. essie Forever Yummy Red/Apres-Chic Silver Nail Polish Winter Wonderland Trio Kit View at Amazon RRP: £7.50 Boasting a trio of very timeless colours, including a rich, berry red and a sheer pink, this essie nail polish set would make a lovely accompanying gift or stocking filler. The shades are ideal for a chic, festive mani but will also afford very classic manicures all year round. In fact, one or more might just become their reliable, signature shade whenever they want to paint their nails at home - making this a very practical and functional gift. Nailberry Classic Chic Nail Set SpaceNK RRP: £25 Again, if you'd prefer to gift some nail polishes that are timeless and will work for every season and occasion, this Nailberry duo is definitely one to consider. It features a trendy sheer nail polish and a luxe burgundy. They're both also part of Nailberry's award-winning L'Oxygéné collection and boast oxygenated formulas that are vegan, toxin-free, and water-permeable - meaning they still allow water and air to reach your natural nails, promoting a healthier manicure. Bio Sculpture Glow Getter - Christmas Treatment Gift Set View at Bio Sculpture RRP: £25 This gorgeous-looking set would delight any nail lover, but especially one who is very focused on nail health. Inside, you get the most aesthetic-looking cuticle oil I've ever seen (it has flower petals in it), and the brand's popular Ethos Lavender Base treatment, which adds a strengthening and slightly iridescent, milky purple tint to your nails. The duo is described by the brand as 'skincare for your nails,' with both formulas having been designed to treat and revitalise your talons. As someone who owns this duo, I can attest to how effective and nourishing they are - and just how dreamy they are to look at. Manucurist Glass Nail Accessory Trio View at Amazon RRP: £24 While this isn't technically a nail polish set, you can never underestimate the power of good-quality nailcare tools. This kit from Manucurist comes with three glass nail prep essentials, including a cuticle pusher, nail buffer, and file. The tools themselves feel very elevated and chic, but they're also so effective and useful. I actually have this trio and use it all the time, particularly the glass file (in fact, I actually carry it in my handbag, just in case my nail tips tear or chip whilst on the go). This sort of set is also something that someone might not think to buy themselves, especially if they already have a cheap emery board, but investing in quality pieces is always a good move. OPI Nail Lacquer French Manicure Kit Gift Set View at Look Fantastic RRP: £34 For the French tip nail fans in your life, a set that will help them achieve the classic look at home is an excellent gift idea. This trio is actually worth £50 and includes two popular OPI nail polishes; Baby Take A Vow, which is sheer, rosy pink (ideal for your base coat), Alpine Snow, a crisp and clean white for creating the French tip, and the brand's Start to Finish 3-in-1 Treatment - which not only strengthens your nails with ingredients like with vitamins A and E but can also act as your base coat and glossy top coat. Like many of the sets above, this will come in handy all year round, not just at Christmas.

Are nail varnish sets good gifts?

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, all gifts are a little subjective. If you have a loved one who hates nail polish or just isn't really fussed about manicures or booking in for a professional treatment, as far as you know, perhaps a gift set of nail polishes isn't the most thoughtful or practical.

On the other hand, if you know someone who loves a fresh set of nails or always compliments you on yours, a duo from Bio Sculpture, OPI, or Nailberry is sure to delight. Alternatively, treating them to one of the best hand creams or a cuticle oil (anything nail care-related, really) is also a great option.

Gift sets, in general, are also usually very good value for money, as they are often priced at less than what each product would cost you, collectively, if you bought them separately - this is certainly the case for many of the sets above. You can also split a gift set up and share the nail polishes around, meaning you essentially get two or three gifts from just one set.