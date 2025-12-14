We challenged our beauty team to come up with the best Christmas stocking for only £50 - here's what they picked out

Looking for stocking filler ideas this Christmas? Our beauty team have got you covered with a selection of curated affordable buys that we'd love to find in our very own stockings - with each stocking costing just £50.

Although we can't believe how quickly this year has gone, we're officially in the final countdown to Christmas Day, which means you haven't got much longer to snap up gifts for family, friends and colleagues. From shopping for a beauty lover to searching for Christmas gifts for friends, a stocking is a gift that is set to impress its recipient, thanks to it hosting an assortment of treats.

However, it can be quite the challenge to brainstorm small, thoughtful and affordable present ideas to fill your stocking with. Well, that's where we come in. Yes, our beauty team have hand-picked a selection of buys that anyone would be happy to unwrap on the big day. From the best face masks to expensive-smelling perfumes with affordable price tags, here's our personal stocking filler recommendations...

What our beauty team is buying for their £50 stockings this Christmas

I'll set the scene, you've just woken up on Christmas morning, still adorning your pyjamas, and see your stocking stashed with gifts from 'Santa'. Digging into the depths of your Christmas stocking, not knowing what you're going to pull out brings a true sense of joy.

That said, gifts can get pricey pretty quickly, which makes brainstorming small stocking filler ideas that don't break the bank quite a tricky task. Thankfully, if you're shopping for a beauty lover this festive season, our beauty team have come in tow with an abundance of stocking filler ideas for you to shop.

Naomi's stocking for everyday essentials

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

Total stocking cost: £47.19

As for Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, she loves a stocking full of the small everyday essentials that you wouldn't buy yourself throughout the year: "Personally, I love a stocking that is full of little things and products I wouldn't necessarily think to buy myself. Not because I don't want them, but more for the fact that I overlook them in favour of more investment purchases and then feel like I can't justify adding anything else to my beauty haul."

As for the items she'd love to find in her stocking, Naomi says: "My mum (cough, I mean Santa) always used to give my sisters and me a nail polish each, so that feels like a non-negotiable to me now - my favourite affordable and festive shade is essie's Bordeaux. A mini perfume is also an easy way to elevate the contents of a stocking, and some of the best Zara perfumes come in easy travel sizes that will fit perfectly."

Naomi also stresses to never underestimate the power of a practical gift, such as a new makeup sponge or a lip oil: "These are items that people might not think to repurchase for themselves very often, so doing so for them will always be appreciated - and they're never not useful to have."

Fiona's stocking for easy glam

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

Total stocking cost: £50.08

If you're anything like our Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim, you'll like to keep your stocking fillers as thoughtful gifts that don't break the bank. She says: "I firmly believe it is - and should be - possible to find lovely gifts without going totally OTT on spending, so I was in my element doing this £50 stocking challenge. And look how much gorgeousness you can squeeze out of half a ton!"

"Nicely-scented things always go down well, and M&S Spiced Bergamot EDP smells like a sultry, wintry cocktail. Another core belief: soap is a stocking must - it's just so nostalgic and wholesome, like Christmas itself. For a bit of glamorous fun, brands like L’Oréal and 17 always deliver for under a tenner, while sheet masks and multitasking salves (like cult Lanolips 101) will be gratefully accepted during skin-sapping season."

To top the stocking off, Fiona recommends adding an accessory into the mix: "Finally, as the recipient of a pair of cosy socks every Christmas (thanks, mother McKim!) I think a tactile accessory never goes amiss, and this mini raffia beauty tote and set of swishy scrunchies fit the bill very nicely."

Aleesha's stocking for practical luxury

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

Total stocking cost: £54.80

Despite going an inch over our £50 budget, Beauty Ecommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, has curated a delightful beauty-packed stocking: "Okay so this is slightly over the £50 budget, but trust me it's totally worth it. I think a stocking is the perfect opportunity for a combination of helpful top-ups, practical purchases they may not buy for themselves, and, of course, a little treat here and there," she says.

As for what you can expect to find inside, Aleesha explains: "A handy lip balm is always great for replenishing stock, and, for me, a Tangle Teezer is a non-negotiable for a healthy hair routine. Nail polish in a stocking is a no brainer, a product any beauty fan always needs - and Essie's Ballet Slippers is a cult favourite that looks good all year round."

To take the luxury up a notch, she also included a few treats for a pamper evening: "Anything from Aromatherapy Associates will always do the job, but their Deep Relax oil is such a treat for a calming evening shower and something I always reach for whenever I need a bit of a me-moment. All topped off with (in my opinion at least) the best Jo Malone perfume if you like chic and woody scents, for a touch of indulgence."

Sennen's stocking for a pamper evening

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

Total stocking cost: £44.23

Perhaps its the fact that they're steeped in the nostalgia of Christmas Day festivities, but there's something so exciting about a stocking even as an adult. My mum filled our stockings on Christmas Eve, so I have fond memories of trying to work out what's inside without taking a peek inside.

Much like Fiona and Naomi, I believe stockings should be filled with affordable, thoughtful treats that I know I'll use throughout the year (and I'll never say no to a chocolate delight either). With this in mind, I gave myself (and my fellow beauty team members) the task of curating a beauty stocking that cost less than £50 - and boy did I have fun.

I brainstormed a list of products that I consistently reach for, almost on a daily basis, that I wouldn't necessarily buy myself - from satin scrunchies and a nourishing lip balm to handy nail files. Plus, I made sure to throw a few little luxe presents into the mix, such as a gorgeously-scented bubble bath, a milky sheet mask and a Rituals shimmer body spray, to make for the perfect self-care evening.