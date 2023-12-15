12 under £60 perfumes that smell expensive - for making a chic impression this festive season

On the hunt for a last-minute gift or a new Christmastime scent? These nine expensive-smelling perfumes have all the markings of a luxury buy, without that three-digit price tag.

The holidays often mean our social calendars are packed with events, leaving little time to actually peruse the web for thoughtful gifts. You might even have wanted to treat yourself to one of the best perfumes for women, specifically for those looming office dos and festive gatherings. But alas, the time to splurge on a chic winter perfume for you or a loved one has perhaps passed...or so you might have thought.

These nine scents smell so designer (though we're glad they're not!) and are packed with rich and complex perfume notes - plus they're still eligible for speedy delivery, so you can make a chic statement this season...

9 expensive-smelling perfume picks to shop on a budget

December is an expensive time that doesn't often leave much spare cash for spontaneous gift-buying or a little self-indulgence. So whether you know a lover of the best vanilla perfumes or are searching for a sophisticated dinner party perfume to wear for hosting Christmas Day, these scents smell deceptively expensive - but are all under £60...

If you need an expensive-smelling scent before Christmas, retailers including Amazon, Sephora, Cult-Beauty and Look Fantastic are still offering Next-Day delivery.

There's also still a range of December perfume deals to be found on brands like Chanel, Dior and YSL.

Our tips for affordable perfume gifts this Christmas

If you're searching for a scent-related gift but don't want to spend upwards of £60 on a full size bottle, our team have shared their tips for finding affordable but luxe, last-minute perfume gifts...

Go for sets: a perfume set is often something you wouldn't buy yourself but is a great way to fill your scent collection with a few designer favourites! If you know someone else's signature fragrance, you can also find sets that include scented body washes and lotions - which are perfect for layering and will make an intentional gift.

Rollerballs/or perfume oils: Perfume rollerballs make the perfect stocking stuffer and are true handbag essentials.

Perfume rollerballs make the perfect stocking stuffer and are true handbag essentials. Travel-size scents: You can find most of your favourite perfumes in a smaller, travel-size bottle, which is ideal if you are worried about blind-buying a scent or gifting it to someone else.

Handbag essential Red Temptation EDP Rollerball View at Zara RRP: £5.99 for 10ml | Delivery: Standard 2-3 day Standout notes: Saffron, amber and moss Costing just £5.99, this mini perfume makes the perfect supporting gift or "Secret Santa" buy and is known to share similar notes to the ever-luxury Baccarat Rouge. Who should wear it: someone whose goal is to smell good 24/7 Designer duo Jo Malone London English Pear Duo View at Look Fantastic RRP: £36 for 2x9ml | Delivery: Next day & free standard over £25 Jo Malone is known to house several sophisticated scents and if you too want to ooze 'Quiet Luxury', you can't go wrong with adding a few mini sizes of the brand's heroes to your collection - especially for Christmas. Who should wear it: those who love crisp white shirts and fresh-cut flowers Compliment bringer Byredo Gypsy Water Perfumed Oil Roll-On View at Net-A-Porter RRP: £52 for 7.5ml | Delivery: Next business day & standard Standout notes: Bergamot, amber and vanilla If you - or someone you know - have been eyeing this iconic number for a while now, but can't justify the price of the full bottle, this roll-on version is a great option. Perfume oils often pack a punch, so don't be deterred by the small size as the scent does go the distance. Who should wear it: those who love woody scents, with a hit of spice

Woman&home's Senior Digital Beauty Writer, Amelia Yeomans swears by Zara's rollerball perfumes: "They're so cheap and last ages too! I've had one in my handbag for years and it's still miraculously going strong - so potent and perfect for touch-ups when out and about, or a great way to trial a scent before investing in the bigger bottle." She specifically recommends Zara's Red Temptation - which is said to be very reminiscent of Baccarat Rouge 540.

Our Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar also relies on a trusty roller ball size of an iconic and luxury cent: "I love Byredo Gypsy Water as the unique sandalwood scent has such an expensive and luxury aroma to it that always gets me stopped in the streets. Lifted by a very slight hint of citrus and a nuanced touch of warm spice this is one for applying little and often rather than in one big hit, so I always reach for my rollerball rather than relying on a big bottle."