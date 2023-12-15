12 under £60 perfumes that smell expensive - for making a chic impression this festive season
These affordable scents will leave a luxury impression, whether you're shopping for a new festive scent or a last-minute gift...
On the hunt for a last-minute gift or a new Christmastime scent? These nine expensive-smelling perfumes have all the markings of a luxury buy, without that three-digit price tag.
The holidays often mean our social calendars are packed with events, leaving little time to actually peruse the web for thoughtful gifts. You might even have wanted to treat yourself to one of the best perfumes for women, specifically for those looming office dos and festive gatherings. But alas, the time to splurge on a chic winter perfume for you or a loved one has perhaps passed...or so you might have thought.
These nine scents smell so designer (though we're glad they're not!) and are packed with rich and complex perfume notes - plus they're still eligible for speedy delivery, so you can make a chic statement this season...
9 expensive-smelling perfume picks to shop on a budget
December is an expensive time that doesn't often leave much spare cash for spontaneous gift-buying or a little self-indulgence. So whether you know a lover of the best vanilla perfumes or are searching for a sophisticated dinner party perfume to wear for hosting Christmas Day, these scents smell deceptively expensive - but are all under £60...
Writer's pick
RRP: From £58 for 30ml | Delivery: Next day & free standard over £25
Standout notes: Pink pepper, orange flower, chestnut accord
Woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, adores this scent: "This is one of my all-time favourites, especially in the winter. It smells so chic, whilst also being warm and cosy. It melts into the skin and offers such a rich but delicate aroma. I have this 30ml size and it's still going strong a year later!"
Who should wear it: a lover of cream knitwear and snuggling up by crackling fires
Designer swap
RRP: From £22 for 90ml | Delivery: Next day & standard
Standout notes: Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit and sheer vanilla
This perfume mist is known to share a similar blend to Baccarat Rouge 540 and is a great alternative if you can't justify its designer price tag. This mist can be used on your hair and is the perfect balance of sweet and floral.
Who should wear it: someone who loves vibrant and fresh scents all year round
Creamy and vibrant
RRP: £52 for 50ml | Delivery: Next day & free standard over £25
Standout notes: Amber, sandalwood and jasmine
This sunny fragrance is perfect for those who like warm and creamy vanilla aromas. It features a sparkling blend of fruits and florals, that is both sensual and alluring.
Who should wear it: someone who wants to smell like nostalgic beachy summers
Editor's pick
RRP: £54 for 100ml | Delivery: Next day & standard
Standout notes: Pink pepper, orange flower and cedarwood
Our Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar, says this unisex scent is very reminiscent of her ultimate signature, Baccarat Rouge 540 but for £106 less. It features a chic blend of spicy pepper and rich wood, with a hint of delicate orange flower petals.
Who should wear it: those whose favourite question is "What perfume are you wearing?"
Writer's pick
RRP: £54 for 50ml | Delivery: Next day & free standard over £25
Standout notes: Italian lemon, Rose de Mai and white musk
W&h's Senior Digital Beauty Writer Amelia Yeomans says, "Ouai fragrances have to be one of my top picks for affordable but premium scents - North Bondi is distinctive and uplifting, and very feminine without any sickly sweetness. I would wear this year-round and it works just as well for the day as the evening. the full size is £54 but the smaller travel size (which is the perfect handbag size) is £20."
Who should wear it: those who want a true everyday signature, that smells both delicate and sophisticated
Iconic skin-scent
RRP: From £57 for 50ml | Delivery: Next day & standard
Standout notes: Pink pepper, iris and ambrette seeds
This cult-favourite perfume is known to smell a little different on everyone, making it the perfect unique gift for a loved one or a new signature skin scent to add to your collection. It's warm and spicy and features a hint of delicate florals. Also available in a rollerball and solid perfume option.
Who should wear it: people whose worst nightmare is to be caught wearing the same scent as someone else...
Spicy & warm
RRP: £28 for 50ml | Delivery: Standard & express
Standout notes: Rose, saffron and Indian jasmine
Naomi recommends this scent for a winter signature or last-minute present idea: "I bought this for my sister last year and to quote her, it 'smells so goooooood' - yes, she used multiple O's. It's lived in her handbag ever since and is perfect for on-the-go."
Who should wear it: those who love glasses of red wine and evening dates.
Best price
RRP: £12 for 100ml | Delivery: Express & standard 2-3 days
Standout notes: Aldehydes, jasmine and cruelty-free musk*
"I really like the body shop white musk scent," Amelia says, "it's cheap, light, fresh, and timeless and has a mature feel that isn't too powdery."
*Musk is an ingredient derived from the musk deer and while synthetic versions are now used in perfume, The Body Shop has produced its own, cruelty-free alternative.
Who should wear it: someone who wants to embody luxury but loves a bargain
Warm & floral
RRP: £22.99 for 80ml | Delivery: Standard 2-3 day
Standout notes: Bergamot, orange blossom and lavender
This perfume offers a very similar aroma to YSL's Libre but for a fraction of the price and is the perfect, warm and alluring scent for wintertime.
Who should wear it: A fan of warm and calming scents, especially lavender
If you need an expensive-smelling scent before Christmas, retailers including Amazon, Sephora, Cult-Beauty and Look Fantastic are still offering Next-Day delivery.
There's also still a range of December perfume deals to be found on brands like Chanel, Dior and YSL.
Our tips for affordable perfume gifts this Christmas
If you're searching for a scent-related gift but don't want to spend upwards of £60 on a full size bottle, our team have shared their tips for finding affordable but luxe, last-minute perfume gifts...
- Go for sets: a perfume set is often something you wouldn't buy yourself but is a great way to fill your scent collection with a few designer favourites! If you know someone else's signature fragrance, you can also find sets that include scented body washes and lotions - which are perfect for layering and will make an intentional gift.
- Rollerballs/or perfume oils: Perfume rollerballs make the perfect stocking stuffer and are true handbag essentials.
- Travel-size scents: You can find most of your favourite perfumes in a smaller, travel-size bottle, which is ideal if you are worried about blind-buying a scent or gifting it to someone else.
Handbag essential
RRP: £5.99 for 10ml | Delivery: Standard 2-3 day
Standout notes: Saffron, amber and moss
Costing just £5.99, this mini perfume makes the perfect supporting gift or "Secret Santa" buy and is known to share similar notes to the ever-luxury Baccarat Rouge.
Who should wear it: someone whose goal is to smell good 24/7
Designer duo
RRP: £36 for 2x9ml | Delivery: Next day & free standard over £25
Jo Malone is known to house several sophisticated scents and if you too want to ooze 'Quiet Luxury', you can't go wrong with adding a few mini sizes of the brand's heroes to your collection - especially for Christmas.
Who should wear it: those who love crisp white shirts and fresh-cut flowers
Compliment bringer
RRP: £52 for 7.5ml | Delivery: Next business day & standard
Standout notes: Bergamot, amber and vanilla
If you - or someone you know - have been eyeing this iconic number for a while now, but can't justify the price of the full bottle, this roll-on version is a great option.
Perfume oils often pack a punch, so don't be deterred by the small size as the scent does go the distance.
Who should wear it: those who love woody scents, with a hit of spice
Woman&home's Senior Digital Beauty Writer, Amelia Yeomans swears by Zara's rollerball perfumes: "They're so cheap and last ages too! I've had one in my handbag for years and it's still miraculously going strong - so potent and perfect for touch-ups when out and about, or a great way to trial a scent before investing in the bigger bottle." She specifically recommends Zara's Red Temptation - which is said to be very reminiscent of Baccarat Rouge 540.
Our Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar also relies on a trusty roller ball size of an iconic and luxury cent: "I love Byredo Gypsy Water as the unique sandalwood scent has such an expensive and luxury aroma to it that always gets me stopped in the streets. Lifted by a very slight hint of citrus and a nuanced touch of warm spice this is one for applying little and often rather than in one big hit, so I always reach for my rollerball rather than relying on a big bottle."
