Diptyque's 2025 Advent Calendar marries festive with luxury - and we love every single product

It's just over a month until we officially hit advent calendar season, and while many beauty countdowns have already sold out, the ultra-luxurious Diptyque Advent Calendar is thankfully still on the shelves.

If you haven't nabbed your countdown treat yet, there's still time to invest in one of the best beauty advent calendars of 2025 - and the woman&home beauty team have been keeping a close eye on which ones are still available now that we're nearing the end of October. Plus, having unboxed close to every beauty advent calendar that's been on sale this season, we know a thing or two about which ones are worth buying.

And that's, of course, where Diptyque comes in. The french perfume house is up there with our team's favourites, so we couldn't help but feel just a little extra giddy when we got our hands on this one. Packed with, not only some of our best Diptyque perfumes, but also some gorgeous Diptyque candles - as well as some of our favourite fragrances (hello Diptyque Orphéon) - this premium offering is well worth the money.

Take a look inside Diptyque's Advent Calendar 2025 with our beauty team

Housed in an opulent white and gold box and decorated like an elegant set of bookshelves on the inside, this calendar is both quirky and sophisticated...

Worth £336 Diptyque 25 Scented Treasures Advent Calendar View at Gatineau RRP: £399 Number of products: 25 What's included? This luxury calendar is packed with some of the brand's best fragrances, including some from their chic brand new collection, Les Essences de Diptyque. "Step into Diptyque’s magical holiday story—A Night of Wax and Gold—set in a charming bookshop in Saint-Germain-des-Prés," describes the brand. "This enchanting collection invites you to discover 25 luxurious surprises, each infused with the spirit of the season, imagination, and golden light. "Inspired by the Maison’s founders, the tale comes to life through a trio of Parisian artists: a poet, an illustrator, and a sculptor of objects d’art. Together, they transform winter wonder into fragrance, design, and storytelling. "Follow Archibald the cat and his curious shopkeeper through a surreal festive world, where shimmering wax, poetic motifs, and scent alchemy fill each page. Wrapped in gold, adorned with dreamlike illustrations, and brimming with wonder—this year’s collection is a celebration of holiday enchantment."

What's in the Diptyque 2025 Advent Calendar?

We may still be a little way away from being able to crack into this, but if you want to know what to expect from this offering and judge for yourself whether it is really worth splashing out on, then, spoiler warning - here's what's inside...

(Image credit: Diptyque)

Sapin (Pine Tree) Candle 70g Limited Edition

Baies (Berries) Candle 70g

Feu de Bois (Wood Fire) Candle 35g

Narguilé Candle 35g

Ambre (Amber) Candle 35g

Coing (Quince) Candle 35g

Santal (Sandalwood) Candle 35g

La Droguerie - Odor removing candle with basil 35g

Roses Candle 35g

Orphéon Refillable Solid Perfume 3g

La Droguerie - Odor-removing room spray with basil 10ml

Lilyphéa Eau de parfum 10ml

Lunamaris Eau de parfum 10ml

Fleur de Peau Eau de parfum 7.5ml

Orphéon Eau de parfum 7.5ml

Do Son Eau de parfum 7.5ml

Eau Rose Eau de parfum 7.5ml

Fleur de Peau Hair Perfume 30ml

Philosykos Perfumed Body Lotion 50ml

Do Son Perfumed Hand Cream 45ml

Do Son Perfumed soap 25g

Satin Oil for body and hair 50ml

Softening and comforting wash 30ml

Exfoliating Wash 30ml

Tree decoration set (x2)

When does the Diptyque Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?

If you want to get your hands on the Diptyque Advent Calendar asap, now's the time, as it officially launched earlier this month - and there's still a few left in stock.

How to shop the Diptyque Advent Calendar 2025

Considering splashing out on the advent cal? If so, there's a couple of places you can buy Diptyque's 2025 festive offering from. Of course, the brand's website sells the beautiful calendar. Not only can you get free next-day and 48-hour delivery, but you'll also be treated to a complimentary welcome gift if it's your first time shopping with the brand. Alternatively, you can buy it from Selfridges, where you can get free standard and nominated day delivery with Selfridges Unlocked, and get a jump on the rest of your Christmas shopping too.