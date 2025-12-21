Still shopping? These fashion favourites can still be delivered before Christmas
Avoid a fashion emergency with these gorgeous gifts that will please even your most stylish friends and family
If you're currently engaged in last minute Christmas shopping, or are panicking, don't worry, we're here for you. We've put our heads together to come up with some seriously stylish options that will work across a range of ages and tastes, and better still, there's still time to order them online.
With final order dates ranging between the 22nd and 23rd, you've still got time to add to basket, with each retailer's requirements specified under the product. From gorgeous bags, to beautiful cashmere goodies and luxe loungewear, there is still time to make sure you feel prepared ahead of the big day.
And it isn't just gifting to others we've thought about, don't forget, it's important to have a little treat for yourself at this time of year, and we're big believers in self-gifting too, or at least dropping some heavy hints and we've got giftable goodies from just £12.50
These are the luxe last-minute fashion gifts you can still get before Christmas
If you're still shopping, these are the stylish gifts our fashion team is recommending. We've included the last order dates and times as stated on the brand's websites at the time of writing. But we always recommend to double check before placing your order.
Unless otherwise stated, delivery dates and ordering details are for UK delivery.
Get the look
Great stocking filler
Whether you're shopping for others, or looking for a last minute Christmas Day outfit addition, these will make the most wonderful stocking filler. Despite their snowflake-inspired silhouette, these sparkly drop earrings could be worn for any special occasion year round.
Last order date: Next Day Delivery option, by 23rd December for postcodes in England, Scotland and Wales for your items to arrive in time for Christmas (no time stated, check on site at time of ordering)
Metallic Magic
Lulu Guinness totes have become quite the fashion statement, and this magical metallic design will certainly make someone smile over the festive period and beyond. A designer look, but with a £40 price tag, this is luxury on a budget. Previous totes from the brand have been hugely popular with the style set.
Last order date: Order by 4pm, using Next Day Delivery by 22nd December
Slipper Fiend
The best slippers are something of a classic Christmas present, but we guarantee that anyone receiving a pair of UGG Tasman under their tree will not be complaining. This cult slipper design shows no sign of falling out of favour, delivering comfort and style in one. In fact, our fashion e-commerce editor claims 'She'd live in them if she could' in her on-site review.
Last order date: Next Day Delivery, Order by 12pm on 22nd Dec.
Ultimate Comfort
Cashmere socks are such a luxurious gift. Keeping the micro-climate of your feet just right, this classic grey marl pair will make any cold evening feel more manageable. A winter capsule wardrobe staple, this is the gift that comes in a small package but makes a big difference, and you don't need to worry too much about guessing sizes.
Last order date: Next Day Delivery, Order by 12pm on 22nd Dec.
Timeless style
If you have a fashion lover to buy for, this might not be driven by a particular trend, but the ultimate white shirt will become a key staple in their capsule wardrobe (if it isn't already). Like the best white t-shirts, a white shirt does need replacing every so often, so even if they have a white shirt, they'll appreciate another, and this design comes with deep cuffs and a cool, relaxed Boyfriend fit.
Last order date: Next Day Delivery, Order by 1pm on 22nd Dec.
Celebrity-loved label
Worn by the likes of Kate Middleton, Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon, this is one of the best designer bags to shop right now. The New York Midi Tote is a consistent favourite; its classic silhouette makes it easy to slot it into any wardrobe. Ideal for work or casual wear, opt for a neutral colourway, as this will ensure it doesn't date.
Last order date: Express Delivery, Order by 1pm on 22nd Dec.
Relax
For luxe loungewear that you can wear both in and out of the house, this cable knit set is pretty hard to beat. The collared sweater can be paired easily with denim or leggings, but to make it the ultimate cosy set, make sure to grab the cable knit, gently flared trousers that go with it. This is the perfect gift for someone who likes to relax in both style and comfort.
Last order date: Next Day Delivery, orders must be completed by 9pm on 22nd December.
Royal-loved brand
It goes without saying that jewellery is a very special gift, and Monica Vinader is a brand we've spotted on Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, so you know it's worth investing in. With one of the best order and delivery windows, if you're panicking about a special gift, this really is worth a look. This exceptional pearl pendant taps into one of the big jewellery trends for 2025, but it's a timeless look that will be loved for many years to come.
Last order date: Next day delivery by midday on 23rd December
Self Gift
We love gift giving, but do not forget to treat yourself during this period too. If you haven't yet worked out what you're wearing on Christmas Day, or are still thinking of a New Year's Eve outfit, this is one of the best velvet dresses on the market right now. A big trend every winter season, the central ruching delivers a flattering fit, gently skimming middles and creating a nipped-in waist. The berry tone is a colour you can certainly wear next year too.
Last order date: Next day delivery by 4pm on 22nd December
Remember, gift-giving as much as the season has become intertwined with it, Christmas is a time to feel joyful, have fun and spend time with loved ones. While we all want to be the ultimate host, or the best at selecting presents, make sure to make time during the festive season to relax and appreciate all the other aspects that make this time of year so special.
When ordering last-minute gifts online, at this point in the game, you are definitely going to need to opt for the speediest delivery option at the checkout, which will usually be Next Day delivery, where offered.
It is always worth double-checking delivery information on site before placing an order in case something has changed, but most sites have clearly stated Christmas delivery options to make shopping for those all important gifts that bit easier. Merry Christmas!
