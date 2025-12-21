Still shopping? These fashion favourites can still be delivered before Christmas

If you're currently engaged in last minute Christmas shopping, or are panicking, don't worry, we're here for you. We've put our heads together to come up with some seriously stylish options that will work across a range of ages and tastes, and better still, there's still time to order them online.

With final order dates ranging between the 22nd and 23rd, you've still got time to add to basket, with each retailer's requirements specified under the product. From gorgeous bags, to beautiful cashmere goodies and luxe loungewear, there is still time to make sure you feel prepared ahead of the big day.

And it isn't just gifting to others we've thought about, don't forget, it's important to have a little treat for yourself at this time of year, and we're big believers in self-gifting too, or at least dropping some heavy hints and we've got giftable goodies from just £12.50

These are the luxe last-minute fashion gifts you can still get before Christmas

If you're still shopping, these are the stylish gifts our fashion team is recommending. We've included the last order dates and times as stated on the brand's websites at the time of writing. But we always recommend to double check before placing your order.

Unless otherwise stated, delivery dates and ordering details are for UK delivery.

Get the look

Remember, gift-giving as much as the season has become intertwined with it, Christmas is a time to feel joyful, have fun and spend time with loved ones. While we all want to be the ultimate host, or the best at selecting presents, make sure to make time during the festive season to relax and appreciate all the other aspects that make this time of year so special.

When ordering last-minute gifts online, at this point in the game, you are definitely going to need to opt for the speediest delivery option at the checkout, which will usually be Next Day delivery, where offered.

It is always worth double-checking delivery information on site before placing an order in case something has changed, but most sites have clearly stated Christmas delivery options to make shopping for those all important gifts that bit easier. Merry Christmas!