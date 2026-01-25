The ‘everything bath’ is the winter self-care ritual everyone is doing this hibernation season

Just like being an early bird versus a night owl, convince me otherwise but I believe everyone's either a bath or shower person. As for the former, I've finally cracked the routine to an 'everything bath' – here's everything you need to know.

Winter is true hibernation, self-care season, making now the perfect time to hunker down and treat yourself to some well-deserved TLC. While the festive bath might be out of the window for another year, we're carrying the essence of the ritual throughout the rest of the year and the 'everything bath' does exactly that.

This extended bath-time routine involves deep pampering that goes far beyond your typical shower regime, whether that be using one of the best hair masks, buffing your body with a top body exfoliator or shaving your legs. So, if you're in need of some time out or you have a special event in the diary that you're wanting to prep for, this is everything you need to master the 'everything bath'...

Your winter 'everything bath' checklist, as per a Beauty Shopping Writer

Having a bath is the perfect time to make the most of some serenity or even enjoy just 30 minutes of peace and quiet, however, it also serves as a great opportunity to treat yourself to some pampering – enter, the 'everything bath'.

The concept in question is essentially a weekly ritual centred around rejuvenation, using the time spent in the bath to complete all your self-care regimes - from reparative hair treatments and indulgent body care to deep cleansing and shaving. Not to mention, it also gives you the chance to practice wellness and mindfulness by using different essential oils, bubble baths and candles to reach the ultimate state of relaxation.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Whether you're looking for a formula to produce the bubbliest water or one of the best face masks for your complexion, we've rounded up the essentials to ensure your bathtime is as dreamy and tranquil as possible – just take our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's 'everything bath' for example, created entirely using the below products.

Plus, we've also put together a step-by-step checklist of everything you can use to achieve this spa-like experience from the comfort of your own home...

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bath oil or soak

Bubble bath

Candle

Body scrub and mitt

Body wash

Face mask

Hair mask

Razor