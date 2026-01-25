Jump to category:
Back To Top

The ‘everything bath’ is the winter self-care ritual everyone is doing this hibernation season

This is how you treat yourself to some head-to-toe pampering for a relaxing self-care ritual

Sennen Prickett's avatar
By
published
in Features
Image of a bubble bath with a lit candle on a white marble background with soapy details and a pink shape, plus the White Company Bath Soak and Laura Mercier Honey Bath
(Image credit: Future/Brands/Sennen Prickett)
Jump to category:

Just like being an early bird versus a night owl, convince me otherwise but I believe everyone's either a bath or shower person. As for the former, I've finally cracked the routine to an 'everything bath' – here's everything you need to know.

Winter is true hibernation, self-care season, making now the perfect time to hunker down and treat yourself to some well-deserved TLC. While the festive bath might be out of the window for another year, we're carrying the essence of the ritual throughout the rest of the year and the 'everything bath' does exactly that.

This extended bath-time routine involves deep pampering that goes far beyond your typical shower regime, whether that be using one of the best hair masks, buffing your body with a top body exfoliator or shaving your legs. So, if you're in need of some time out or you have a special event in the diary that you're wanting to prep for, this is everything you need to master the 'everything bath'...

Your winter 'everything bath' checklist, as per a Beauty Shopping Writer

Having a bath is the perfect time to make the most of some serenity or even enjoy just 30 minutes of peace and quiet, however, it also serves as a great opportunity to treat yourself to some pampering – enter, the 'everything bath'.

The concept in question is essentially a weekly ritual centred around rejuvenation, using the time spent in the bath to complete all your self-care regimes - from reparative hair treatments and indulgent body care to deep cleansing and shaving. Not to mention, it also gives you the chance to practice wellness and mindfulness by using different essential oils, bubble baths and candles to reach the ultimate state of relaxation.

On the left, an image of a bubble bath with running water, bath table, lit candle and bath products on the side

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Whether you're looking for a formula to produce the bubbliest water or one of the best face masks for your complexion, we've rounded up the essentials to ensure your bathtime is as dreamy and tranquil as possible – just take our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's 'everything bath' for example, created entirely using the below products.

Plus, we've also put together a step-by-step checklist of everything you can use to achieve this spa-like experience from the comfort of your own home...

  • Bath oil or soak
  • Bubble bath
  • Candle
  • Body scrub and mitt
  • Body wash
  • Face mask
  • Hair mask
  • Razor

Our beauty writer's 'Everything Bath' essentials

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top