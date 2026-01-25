The ‘everything bath’ is the winter self-care ritual everyone is doing this hibernation season
This is how you treat yourself to some head-to-toe pampering for a relaxing self-care ritual
Just like being an early bird versus a night owl, convince me otherwise but I believe everyone's either a bath or shower person. As for the former, I've finally cracked the routine to an 'everything bath' – here's everything you need to know.
Winter is true hibernation, self-care season, making now the perfect time to hunker down and treat yourself to some well-deserved TLC. While the festive bath might be out of the window for another year, we're carrying the essence of the ritual throughout the rest of the year and the 'everything bath' does exactly that.
This extended bath-time routine involves deep pampering that goes far beyond your typical shower regime, whether that be using one of the best hair masks, buffing your body with a top body exfoliator or shaving your legs. So, if you're in need of some time out or you have a special event in the diary that you're wanting to prep for, this is everything you need to master the 'everything bath'...
Your winter 'everything bath' checklist, as per a Beauty Shopping Writer
Having a bath is the perfect time to make the most of some serenity or even enjoy just 30 minutes of peace and quiet, however, it also serves as a great opportunity to treat yourself to some pampering – enter, the 'everything bath'.
The concept in question is essentially a weekly ritual centred around rejuvenation, using the time spent in the bath to complete all your self-care regimes - from reparative hair treatments and indulgent body care to deep cleansing and shaving. Not to mention, it also gives you the chance to practice wellness and mindfulness by using different essential oils, bubble baths and candles to reach the ultimate state of relaxation.
Whether you're looking for a formula to produce the bubbliest water or one of the best face masks for your complexion, we've rounded up the essentials to ensure your bathtime is as dreamy and tranquil as possible – just take our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's 'everything bath' for example, created entirely using the below products.
Plus, we've also put together a step-by-step checklist of everything you can use to achieve this spa-like experience from the comfort of your own home...
- Bath oil or soak
- Bubble bath
- Candle
- Body scrub and mitt
- Body wash
- Face mask
- Hair mask
- Razor
Our beauty writer's 'Everything Bath' essentials
RRP: £47
Achieve the bubble bath of dreams with Laura Mercier's cult classic, Honey Bath, in the gorgeous Almond Coconut scent. Filling the room with an aroma that is reminiscent of sweet marzipan, this decadent formula not only works to soothe, nourish and hydrate the skin, but also fills your bathtub with lots of silky bubbles.
RRP: £35
Formulated with a plethora of calming essential oils, this bath soak is designed to soothe tired, aching muscles and reduce tightness of the body after a workout or a busy day. Its blend of geranium, eucalyptus, peppermint and neroli work in harmony to reinvigorate the senses, while the seaweed, arnica gel extract and magnesium aid relaxation.
RRP: £8
While body care is the main focus of an everything bath, it's also important to treat your complexion to some TLC. We're talking Tropic Skincare's Hydrogel Face Mask, which is equipped with allantoin, aloe vera juice and collagen-enhancing plant peptides to help cool, hydrate and revitalise the skin. The result? An intensely hydrated, plump and soothed complexion.
RRP: £30
An everything bath also serves as the perfect opportunity to indulge in a hair treatment that works to restore the strands. This UKHair buy is a deep conditioning treatment that uses bond-building technology to help strengthen the Keratin bonds in the hair follicle. In turn, your hair is left feeling healthier, hydrated and stronger.
RRP: £9.50
Trade in your usual body wash for a rich and indulgent oil, such as this buy from Sanctuary Spa. Its nourishing honey-like oil formula, consisting of pleasure oil and olive oil, transforms into a silky lather that works to gently cleanse and moisturise the skin. Plus, it also boasts the brand's signature scent of jasmine, grapefruit and vanilla.
RRP: £8.50
Make your shaving routine a breeze thanks to Wilkinson Sword's Intuition Razor, which arrives pre-equipped with a shea butter soap bar to hydrate the skin during the hair removal process. Its four-blade razor and pivoting head is designed to ensure a smooth, close shave with every use.
RRP: £15
Formulated with sugar and oils, this & Other Stories Body Scrub buffs away grime and dead skin cells for smooth and polished skin, all without stripping the skin of its essential moisture – thanks to its moisturising meadowfoam seed oil. Not to mention, it also boasts a gorgeous tropical floral scent of bergamot, jasmine, frangipani and salty vanilla.
RRP: £10
To aid the skin prep process, it's worth investing in an exfoliating mitt, such as this one from Coco and Eve. This glove offers deep exfoliation, without drying the skin out, working to banish dead skin cells for a smooth and glowing complexion. Plus, this mitt does a stellar job at seamlessly removing any stubborn remnants of the best fake tan for mature skin, which is a must for those who frequently self-tan.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
