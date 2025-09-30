The pencil skirt is back – and Victoria Beckham just styled it with the chicest colour palette for autumn
Wondering how to style a pencil skirt this season? There’s no better inspiration than Victoria Beckham's pink and slate-grey look
Pastel pink was already set to be one of the biggest autumn/winter colour fashion trends for 2025, and now it’s been approved by none other than Victoria Beckham herself, so we’re certain we're going to be seeing it everywhere.
Her pink silk v-neck sweater from Miu Miu is beautifully flattering, with a figure-skimming silhouette, high-sitting neckline and long hem creating a chic and modest look that’s ideal for cool autumn weather.
Styling the begonia pink colour sweater with a sleek pencil skirt, VB proved that when it comes to the latest autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, the pencil skirt is back in a big way. Finishing her autumn outfit idea off with trending burgundy accessories, Victoria opted for her soft Dorian bag and a pair of Saint Laurent’s Babylone mules in a matching Bordeaux hue.
Shop Pencil Skirts
Get Victoria Beckham's Look
EXACT MATCH
It doesn't get much more luxe than this Miu Miu top, but what else do we expect from VB? It's made from 100% silk, with a ribbed knit texture and a flattering, body-conscious fit.
EXACT MATCH
There is such a timeless appeal to VB's Soft Dorian Bag, and this version in burgundy with a pleated leather texture oozes sophistication and understated elegance.
EXACT MATCH
Mules are a great style of shoe to pair with pencil skirts, adding a dressy feel to the overall silhouette. We love the sleek and sophisticated look of this designer pair with their burgundy leather and gold hardware.
Mules like Victoria Beckham’s burgundy pair are set to be everywhere this season, and feature heavily as part of the autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025. A sultry and feminine choice for teaming with pencil skirts, they lean into the elevated aesthetic of the style.
In opting for a light grey skirt, not only has VB increased its versatility, as the neutral tone works with almost every colour, she added an extra sophisticated feel by pairing it with a soft pink top and burgundy accessories. A clever and striking colour palette for the season ahead, making the traditional workwear silhouette feel far more fashion-forward.
This type of elevated colour palette is exactly what we’ve come to expect from the designer. The deep berry hues add so much depth, while the pastel pink offers brightness to lift the whole look. If you were wondering how to style a pencil skirt and not have it feel too much like office dress, then this outfit is a masterclass to take notes from.
