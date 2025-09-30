The pencil skirt is back – and Victoria Beckham just styled it with the chicest colour palette for autumn

Wondering how to style a pencil skirt this season? There’s no better inspiration than Victoria Beckham's pink and slate-grey look

Victoria Beckham wearing pencil skirt on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
in News

Pastel pink was already set to be one of the biggest autumn/winter colour fashion trends for 2025, and now it’s been approved by none other than Victoria Beckham herself, so we’re certain we're going to be seeing it everywhere.

Her pink silk v-neck sweater from Miu Miu is beautifully flattering, with a figure-skimming silhouette, high-sitting neckline and long hem creating a chic and modest look that’s ideal for cool autumn weather.

Styling the begonia pink colour sweater with a sleek pencil skirt, VB proved that when it comes to the latest autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, the pencil skirt is back in a big way. Finishing her autumn outfit idea off with trending burgundy accessories, Victoria opted for her soft Dorian bag and a pair of Saint Laurent’s Babylone mules in a matching Bordeaux hue.

Victoria Beckham wearing pencil skirt, pink Mui Mui top and VB Dorian bag on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images)

Mules like Victoria Beckham’s burgundy pair are set to be everywhere this season, and feature heavily as part of the autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025. A sultry and feminine choice for teaming with pencil skirts, they lean into the elevated aesthetic of the style.

In opting for a light grey skirt, not only has VB increased its versatility, as the neutral tone works with almost every colour, she added an extra sophisticated feel by pairing it with a soft pink top and burgundy accessories. A clever and striking colour palette for the season ahead, making the traditional workwear silhouette feel far more fashion-forward.

This type of elevated colour palette is exactly what we’ve come to expect from the designer. The deep berry hues add so much depth, while the pastel pink offers brightness to lift the whole look. If you were wondering how to style a pencil skirt and not have it feel too much like office dress, then this outfit is a masterclass to take notes from.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

