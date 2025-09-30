The pencil skirt is back – and Victoria Beckham just styled it with the chicest colour palette for autumn

Pastel pink was already set to be one of the biggest autumn/winter colour fashion trends for 2025, and now it’s been approved by none other than Victoria Beckham herself, so we’re certain we're going to be seeing it everywhere.

Her pink silk v-neck sweater from Miu Miu is beautifully flattering, with a figure-skimming silhouette, high-sitting neckline and long hem creating a chic and modest look that’s ideal for cool autumn weather.

Styling the begonia pink colour sweater with a sleek pencil skirt, VB proved that when it comes to the latest autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, the pencil skirt is back in a big way. Finishing her autumn outfit idea off with trending burgundy accessories, Victoria opted for her soft Dorian bag and a pair of Saint Laurent’s Babylone mules in a matching Bordeaux hue.

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Pencil Skirts

Zara Jaspe Midi Pencil Skirt £29.99 / $49.90 at Zara With a high waist, vent slit at the back and a sleek hidden zip fastening, this midi skirt is simplicity at its best. Easy to style up or down, it's a wardrobe classic you can enjoy for seasons to come. COS Cotton Pencil Skirt £85 / $139 at COS Subtle panelling gives this pencil skirt a lovely pop of texture without taking away from the minimal, quietly luxurious design. The slate grey hue is versatile too, working well with pastel outfits, or with other neutrals. Endless Rose Front Slit Maxi Skirt £91.89 / $120 at Nordstrom This pencil skirt has a beautiful structure to it, with slits at the front and back giving a sultry touch to the staple and adding extra wearability if you're not used to the fitted silhouette. This skirt would work well with boots too.

Get Victoria Beckham's Look

EXACT MATCH Miu Miu Silk V-neck Sweater £1,330 / $1,990 at Miu Miu It doesn't get much more luxe than this Miu Miu top, but what else do we expect from VB? It's made from 100% silk, with a ribbed knit texture and a flattering, body-conscious fit. EXACT MATCH Victora Beckham Soft Dorian Bag In Burgundy Pleated Leather £1,390 / $2,150 at Victora Beckham There is such a timeless appeal to VB's Soft Dorian Bag, and this version in burgundy with a pleated leather texture oozes sophistication and understated elegance. EXACT MATCH Saint Laurent Babylone Mules in Smooth Leather £880 / $1,150 at Saint Laurent Mules are a great style of shoe to pair with pencil skirts, adding a dressy feel to the overall silhouette. We love the sleek and sophisticated look of this designer pair with their burgundy leather and gold hardware.

Mules like Victoria Beckham’s burgundy pair are set to be everywhere this season, and feature heavily as part of the autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025. A sultry and feminine choice for teaming with pencil skirts, they lean into the elevated aesthetic of the style.

In opting for a light grey skirt, not only has VB increased its versatility, as the neutral tone works with almost every colour, she added an extra sophisticated feel by pairing it with a soft pink top and burgundy accessories. A clever and striking colour palette for the season ahead, making the traditional workwear silhouette feel far more fashion-forward.

This type of elevated colour palette is exactly what we’ve come to expect from the designer. The deep berry hues add so much depth, while the pastel pink offers brightness to lift the whole look. If you were wondering how to style a pencil skirt and not have it feel too much like office dress, then this outfit is a masterclass to take notes from.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors