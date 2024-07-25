Kelly Hoppen shares her brilliantly simple styling advice for adding 'accent colour' to a neutral room

Sometimes the smallest styling tweaks are all it takes to make a room feel more considered and well-curated, and no one knows this better than renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen.

Only last week we were inspired by Kelly's flower styling tips to brighten a home, but this week she has taken the notion of using flowers one step further by revealing how she pairs blooms with books to add an easy accent colour to neutral colour schemes.

Decorating with the latest interior paint colour trends is not required for this simple styling hack, all you need is a colourful array of coffee table books or accessories and matching blooms. Always matching, that's the key according to the interior designer.

"If you know me, you know my flowers have to be one colour," says interior designer expert Kelly Hoppen on her Instagram page. "I love a matching bunch of florals to accent accessories...anyone else?"

Turns out she's not alone, as a number of her followers were quick to agree. With one writing: "So with you on the one colour bouquet Kelly. Timeless and chic ❤️ and another saying "Yes I don't don't do mixed bouquets either!". One fan simply said: "I just love this tip ❤️❤️".

"One of the things I kind of love, it's a bit silly but say you've got some books – I've clustered these together that have got a really lovely red," says Kelly, describing her coffee table with a pile of coordinated coffee table books sitting next to a vase of stunning red peonies.

Both the flowers and books are the only accents of colour in her neutral monochrome room, which makes the colour really pop.

Kelly Hoppen is renowned for her love of creating an expensive-looking home using primarily a soft, calm colour palette befitting Parisan-style decor.

"When the peonies came out this summer I love the fact that you can pick out one of the accent colours if you've got a neutral room. For me, they have to be one colour."

(Image credit: Future | Dominic Blackmore)

"I love this vintage table with the books piled high then this (the flowers) just setting slightly off centre (of the circle) to make a kind of art piece, but it looks like it's just been thrown together." The effortless aesthetic is why this works so well, it's so simple but well-considered to make the colours stand out.

This simple styling tip is the ideal way to transform a living room on a budget, proving that you don't have to redecorate with a painted accent colour to make a difference. It also gives you the freedom to change things up as and when the mood takes you, simply by choosing a different colour flower each time.

Kelly favours peonies, but you could use any flower that comes in your chosen hue. If you choose to use fragrant flowers you can also help to scent-scape your home, which appeals to the senses to heighten the feel of the room.

With warm neutrals being one of the most prominent interior design trends of 2024 simple styling tricks like Kelly Hoppen's accent colour tip can help add a new tonal palette without overwhelming the space.

The use of books and flowers lends itself most obviously to a living room refresh but who's to say you couldn't use flowers and cookbooks in a kitchen or be bold with the latest Le Creuset colours to add a more permanent accent colour?

If you want more free interior design tips from Kelly herself why not make one of your coffee table books one of her best-sellers?

Kelly Hoppen's Essential Style Solutions for Every Home: £12.27 at Amazon This particular book is filled with creative ideas and inspiration alongside a wealth of professional know-how, practical advice and cost-effective style solutions that can work for every home, big or small.

Before you know it the seasons will begin to change, and what better way to welcome a new tonal shade to your home than with Kelly's simple styling tip using autumnal berries and foliage?