From crossbody to camera bags and catch-all totes, this sports luxe label's handbags are the surprising fashion hit you don't want to miss
Not the first place I head to for designer-style, these Lululemon handbags are turning heads this season
As a fashion editor, it's my job to keep an eye on the latest trends, and with handbags my accessory of choice, when I saw that Lululemon handbags were trending, my interest was piqued. Expecting to find a host of sportswear-ready holdalls, I was pleasantly surprised to find some seriously stylish iterations that I'd happily add to my capsule wardrobe.
From XL-sized crossbody bags, perfect for weekend outings, or packing as your holiday bag, to one of my favourite silhouettes, the camera bag, as well as gorgeous, directional top-handle designs. The Lululemon handbags all quietly nod to the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, without feeling like you couldn't wear them into the next season too, adding to longevity.
With many of the bags reflecting silhouettes similar to those of the best designer handbags, although each style carries the Lululemon logo, these could easily be mistaken for high-end pieces at a glance. oh, and the best bit? They're all under £210, with plenty of options under £50 too.
Lululemon handbags are my surprise summer style inspo
When it comes to handbags, I don't like to discriminate. Large, small, shoulder straps or crossbody, I love them all, but I am partial to a camera bag. As you might have guessed by the name, this small crossbody design was originally named for its purpose, but thanks to the multi-pocket design, this bag silhouette has become increasingly popular as a fashion item.
With one of the most popular designer camera crossbody bags being the Gucci Marmont. The Lululemon handbag design gives a similar look and feel (especially in the black colourway), but at a fraction of the price.
Fresh for the summer, this soft pink design is the perfect finisher to pastel outfits. With a squared-off shape, sporty strap, and small gold logo, this playful, yet chic design is perfect for summer outfit ideas. Compact in shape, this bag has an impressive 2L capacity, with two zipped compartments and front and back drop pockets.
The camera bag is available in four colourways: pastel pink, all-black, black with gold, and ivory. While the lighter hues are perfect for summer styling, the two black versions will work all year, helping you to maximise your cost-per-wear. Thanks to its large capacity, it's ideal for what to wear on a plane, to hold your essential documents.
Chestnut brown with gold accents, this mini top-handle bag comes with a crossbody strap option and a micro pouch for storing things like AirPods, keys, or coins for easy access. With an elegant, ladylike finish, this bag could easily be styled with summer outfits for work. The front flat design and curved edges reminded me of the ever-popular saddle bag silhouette.
With one of the largest capacities of the Lululemon crossbody handbags, this sporty style features statement buckle closures and an adjustable strap. With plenty of safe storage options, the bright white hue certainly nods to the warm-weather. Perfect for what to wear in the heat, team this with flat sandals and your best summer dresses.
One of the best things about these Lululemon handbags is how adaptable they are. Handle up, and this mini bowling-bag style design is smart enough for an evening event. Looking to make the look more relaxed? The additional strap means you can wear this crossbody or even as a belt bag, for one bag, three ways and plenty of hands-free style.
Nodding to the nostalgic 90s silhouettes that are back at the forefront of fashion, the shape of this mini shoulder bag is delivering Prada Re-Nylon inspiration. Seen here in a summery pastel lavender hue, you can get this design in black and in white too. Currently in the Lululemon sale in this occasion-ready colourway, this is a cost-effective party bag.
With a three-litre capacity, large metal hardware and multi-pocket design, this is one of the most practical bags in the range, but it still doesn't compromise on style. With discreet monogram detailing, this bag, which is available in three colourways, won't date, but will always give you plenty of useful storage.
With a spacious 25L capacity, this perfect for everyday tote is part of the brand's collaboration with British designer Saul Nash. The most expensive bag in the range (this one comes in at £208), the tangerine interior offsets the jet black outer beautifully for a high-end finish. With enough space for a 16-inch laptop and more, this bag will work all year.
If you're already a fan of the brand or like to shop Lululemon alternatives, then you should know that the brand is big on style and practicality. If you're after handbags that won't break the bank, the Lululemon handbag range is worth checking out. Using nylon and leather alternatives, they're a great choice for those who want to avoid animal products, too.
When choosing your bag, if longevity is important to you, then opt for a neutral colourway that will travel through the seasons without dating.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Offering a great selection of multiway wear bags, be sure to experiment with the straps to find crossbody, handheld, and even belt bag options for several styles, making these perfect packing partners as you can take one bag and reinvent it on holiday for whatever you need.
With a chic sporty finish, these bags might not have a designer price tag, but when it comes to styling, they look high-end enough for all occasions.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.