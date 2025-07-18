From crossbody to camera bags and catch-all totes, this sports luxe label's handbags are the surprising fashion hit you don't want to miss

As a fashion editor, it's my job to keep an eye on the latest trends, and with handbags my accessory of choice, when I saw that Lululemon handbags were trending, my interest was piqued. Expecting to find a host of sportswear-ready holdalls, I was pleasantly surprised to find some seriously stylish iterations that I'd happily add to my capsule wardrobe.

From XL-sized crossbody bags, perfect for weekend outings, or packing as your holiday bag, to one of my favourite silhouettes, the camera bag, as well as gorgeous, directional top-handle designs. The Lululemon handbags all quietly nod to the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, without feeling like you couldn't wear them into the next season too, adding to longevity.

With many of the bags reflecting silhouettes similar to those of the best designer handbags, although each style carries the Lululemon logo, these could easily be mistaken for high-end pieces at a glance. oh, and the best bit? They're all under £210, with plenty of options under £50 too.

Lululemon handbags are my surprise summer style inspo

When it comes to handbags, I don't like to discriminate. Large, small, shoulder straps or crossbody, I love them all, but I am partial to a camera bag. As you might have guessed by the name, this small crossbody design was originally named for its purpose, but thanks to the multi-pocket design, this bag silhouette has become increasingly popular as a fashion item.

With one of the most popular designer camera crossbody bags being the Gucci Marmont. The Lululemon handbag design gives a similar look and feel (especially in the black colourway), but at a fraction of the price.

Lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag 2l £68 at Lululemon Fresh for the summer, this soft pink design is the perfect finisher to pastel outfits. With a squared-off shape, sporty strap, and small gold logo, this playful, yet chic design is perfect for summer outfit ideas. Compact in shape, this bag has an impressive 2L capacity, with two zipped compartments and front and back drop pockets. Lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag 2l £68 at Lululemon The camera bag is available in four colourways: pastel pink, all-black, black with gold, and ivory. While the lighter hues are perfect for summer styling, the two black versions will work all year, helping you to maximise your cost-per-wear. Thanks to its large capacity, it's ideal for what to wear on a plane, to hold your essential documents.

If you're already a fan of the brand or like to shop Lululemon alternatives, then you should know that the brand is big on style and practicality. If you're after handbags that won't break the bank, the Lululemon handbag range is worth checking out. Using nylon and leather alternatives, they're a great choice for those who want to avoid animal products, too.

When choosing your bag, if longevity is important to you, then opt for a neutral colourway that will travel through the seasons without dating.

Offering a great selection of multiway wear bags, be sure to experiment with the straps to find crossbody, handheld, and even belt bag options for several styles, making these perfect packing partners as you can take one bag and reinvent it on holiday for whatever you need.

With a chic sporty finish, these bags might not have a designer price tag, but when it comes to styling, they look high-end enough for all occasions.