Grow a new Acer plant for free with this genius 'air layering' propagation method

Learning how to propagate and take cuttings from your plants is a great way to grow your garden and introduce new additions without spending extra money. And Acers are a great candidate.

Not only are acers one of the best patio container plants, but they're also a brilliant plant for autumn colour when the rest of your blooms wilt away after summer. Whilst acers aren't always expensive, if you do want more of them, why not use a completely free method and one you can do over and over again?

"If you've ever wanted to propagate your own Acer, and you don't want to take cuttings, there's a really easy way to do it whilst keeping the Acer still attached. It's known as air layering, and it's incredibly simple to do. I'm going to be able to see if I can do it all in one go," says Ish, garden design expert and garden influencer on Instagram @gardening.with.ish.

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Whether you're looking for ways to keep costs down in that garden, or want to try out some Japanese garden ideas, propagating your own acers is a great choice.

"Now, what you want to do is find a pretty healthy branch with a slightly woody part. So this branch is absolutely great, we've got life there, we've got a nice woody bit here," explains Ish.

"You want to take some secateurs and just ever so slightly rest it on so it starts breaking the bark and just wiggle it around like this. Then go about an inch higher and do the exact same thing," he adds.

Make sure your secateurs, an essential gardening tool, are sharp and clean to avoid stressing your plant or spreading disease amongst plants.