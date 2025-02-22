Best trees for pots: 8 compact options to bring a leafy look to your patio

The best trees for pots can help transform your outdoor space in multiple ways. They have obvious aesthetic appeal –even more so with those sporting colourful autumn foliage or spring blossom – but if positioned in the right spot, they can also increase privacy. What's more, the sound of leaves rustling in the breeze adds to a relaxing ambience.

When we think of patio container plants, we often look to bedding plants that can be switched in and out according to the seasons. However, planting a tree in a pot can offer a more permanent feature, and due to its height, a more dramatic one, too.

Many compact options are suitable, as gardening experts reveal. Below, they share recommendations and useful maintenance tips.

8 best trees for pots, recommended by professionals

Whatever your preferred garden trend, there are the best trees for pots to complement it. And of course, they're not just for patios – potted trees on either side of a front door or porch instantly add character.

1. Olive trees

Olive trees lend a Mediterranean feel to a space (Image credit: Francesco Carta fotografo / Moment / Getty Images)

“The olive tree is an elegant, evergreen tree, perfect for giving your garden that Mediterranean feel,” explains Nigel Lawton, plant buyer from Dobbies. “Olive trees are drought-tolerant and provide low-maintenance year-round greenery."

If it gets very cold, garden designer Isobel Spandler advises moving pots into a shed, or if they are too heavy to move, throwing over some horticultural fleece and wrapping the container with a layer of bubble wrap to 'overwinter' olive trees. This will help to protect the plants from frost.

Nigel recommends watering them sparingly, allowing the soil to dry slightly between waterings. You could consider adding some grit to the compost and placing pot feet underneath the container to improve drainage, as suggested by Dickon Harding and Becky Crowley from the park and gardens team at Raby Castle.

They also recommend placing these trees in full sun. "Olive trees will grow to a great age, so be prepared to upsize their container over the years," they add. "A regular feed with seaweed extract will keep them healthy."

Olive trees are available from Thompson & Morgan.

Isobel Spandler Social Links Navigation Garden Designer and Founder of Wiltshire Garden Design Isobel has been gardening since her father gave her a small space in the garden to grow strawberries. From balconies in London to container gardening in Army quarters, Isobel has continued to garden and, after studying at the English School of Gardening, founded Wiltshire Garden Design in 2004.

Dickon Harding Social Links Navigation Gardens and Landscape Manager at Raby Castle Dickon Harding is the gardens and landscape manager at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens in County Durham. He is responsible for overseeing the operation of the newly remodelled 18th-century walled gardens and the role the five-acre space plays within the wider visitor attraction. Dickon's career began as a gardener at various country house hotels and estates and after becoming head gardener, he established his own gardening and landscaping business.

Becky Crowley Social Links Navigation Assistant Head Gardener at Raby Castle Becky Crowley is assistant head gardener at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens and will work alongside the team there to ensure the vision of world-renowned garden designer, Luciano Giubbilei, is fulfilled in the remodelled walled gardens. Alongside this, Becky also runs a successful photographic botanical art and prints business.

2. Flowering crab apple

Crab apples will help attract birds to your garden (Image credit: Jackie Tweddle / Alamy Stock Photo)

If you love the rewilding garden trend, this tree should be one to consider. "These ornamental crab apples have interest in spring in the form of blossom, summer and autumn leaf colour, and then fruit in autumn which is loved by the birds," says Angela Slater of Hayes Garden World. "If you are looking to bring wildlife into your garden, this tree is one of the best.

"There are various colours of blossom, from deepest carmine to pure white," she continues. "Apple colour also varies from deepest wine through yellow and orange."

She recommends malus "John Downie" as one of the most reliable and widely available varieties. It has pure white flowers in spring and large orange or red fruits in autumn. You can buy these crab apple varieties from Crocus.

"Malus ‘Profusion’ has glorious deep-wine fragrant flowers resulting in deep blood-red fruits," she adds.

While these trees are tolerant of any aspect, she warns against allowing them to dry out; "it may need watering twice a day if the temperature is hot."

Angela Slater Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert at Hayes Garden World Angela was consistently outdoors from a young age, helping her father out in the garden who would grow his own vegetables. She now owns a smallholding where she grows a selection of vegetables and soft fruit, and has a degree in Conservation and Land Management. Angela has worked for Hayes for 33 years in various guises, and has also produced content for many national, lifestyle and garden trade publications.

3. Japanese maple

Acer palmatum "Sango Kaku" has colourful stems (Image credit: James Allan / Alamy Stock Photo)

“The Japanese maple is an eye-catching choice with delicate, colourful foliage that changes through the seasons,” says Nigel. “Its compact growth makes it perfect for small gardens, and its ability to thrive in partial shade means it is a great way of adding striking colour to all patio areas."

"They all lose their leaves in autumn, but the spectacular autumn leaf colour is well worth having bare trees in winter," adds Angela. She particularly recommends Acer japonicum shirasawanum "Aureum", which has "quite an upright form and the most gorgeous luminous yellow or lime-green leaves and crimson clusters of small flowers in spring." Its autumn colour is a spectacular red, she adds.

She also suggests the Acer palmatum "Sango-kaku" variety for its beautiful, coral-red stems with leaves opening pinkish, turning green in summer, and finally changing to yellow in autumn. The tree is available to buy from Crocus.

Nigel says it is important to keep Japanese maples out of strong winds and direct sunlight. "Keeping soil consistently moist is key to keeping the foliage at its colourful best," he notes. Angela adds: "Make sure the container is in proportion to the size of the tree as they dislike sitting in a lot of cold soggy compost."

Nigel Lawton Social Links Navigation Plant Buyer at Dobbies Nigel Lawton is a passionate gardener. His interest sparked as he left high school, going on to spend three years in horticultural college. He has worked in garden centres for over 25 years and has spent over six of those years with Dobbies. Nigel is very knowledgeable about a variety of plants and spends his time as Dobbies’ plant buyer focusing on shrubs, perennials, trees and soft fruits.

4. Amelanchier

Amelanchier alnifolia "Obelisk" (Image credit: C J Wheeler / Alamy Stock Photo)

Patty Willems, a plant expert from sustainable plant pot manufacturer elho, suggests planting a Juneberry in a pot, which is also known as amelanchiers. They have white blossoms in the spring, and berries in the summer, and, after the summer passes, the leaves boast a vibrant autumnal hue, she highlights. "These trees are also hardy and tolerable of most conditions, but for best results, find a spot with full sun, keep the soil moist, and avoid overwatering."

"Here at Raby, we are very keen on amelanchier," shares Dickon and Becky. "We have them in our woodland areas within the newly restored walled gardens, but they also work well in large pots where their beautiful spring blossom can be appreciated close to your back door.

"Amelanchier alnifolia “Obelisk” has a neat growth habit," the team adds. "Being slender, it can offer you some height where space might be limited." Simply prune out any damage over winter, as well as any crossing branches, they add.

Looking for more tips on plants to prune in February? Our guide has you covered.

Patty Willems Social Links Navigation PR Manager from Elho Patty is an enthusiastic plant expert. Her passion spans further than plants and plant pots, though – her insights on sustainability and eco-friendly home and garden design ideas are what sets her apart from the rest. She strives to encourage more people to invite nature into their lives and to create their own green oasis – no matter how much space they have.

5. Bay trees

Bay leaves can be used in the kitchen (Image credit: annick vanderschelden photography / Moment / Getty Images)

“Bay trees are a versatile, stylish, and hardy choice, ideal for shaping and culinary use," says Nigel (the leaves can be used to flavour stews, soups, and more). These aromatic beauties are also evergreen, giving you deep-green colour all year.

Nigel recommends pruning them lightly to maintain shape and encourage growth, and watering them only moderately, avoiding overwatering, as bay trees dislike soggy roots. In fact, too much water can lead to root rot, which can cause bay tree leaves to turn brown, so good drainage is important. "Keep it in a sheltered spot in winter to protect from frost," Nigel adds.

You can shop for standard bay trees from Thompson & Morgan.

6. Mountain ash

Sorbus trees have bright autumn berries (Image credit: Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment / Getty Images)

"If you love your wildlife garden, then a Sorbus would make an invaluable addition," says Angela. Also known as mountain ashes, Angela highlights how their small spring flowers are an important early source of nectar, while the masses of small berries can attract birds to your garden.

"Sorbus aucuparia ‘Eastern Promise’ is a smaller form, so ideal for growing in a container, and it has the added bonus of glorious autumn leaf colour, turning to purple and orange in a spectacular display," she says. "The deep rose-pink berries are produced in great profusion."

Mountain ashes are tolerant of any aspect, just make sure the compost is well-draining, she says. "They do make a large tree eventually but this will be limited by the maximum size of the pot you can accommodate."

7. Silk tree

These trees have eye-catching blooms (Image credit: Dewitt / Alamy Stock Photo)

Formally known as Albizia julibrissin, the silk tree is another recommendation from Isobel for our list of the best trees for pots. She highlights its finely divided foliage and fragrant pink and white flowers. "Place in full sun to get the best from this specimen."

This tree originates from Asia and does well in the UK, although it is slow to come into growth in the spring, Isobel adds. "Frost-damaged growth can be pruned out in spring."

8. "Brown Turkey" Fig

Figs are a great choice for container-growing (Image credit: Nigel Cattlin / Alamy Stock Photo)

"Brown Turkey" figs are available from Sarah Raven. These alluring plants are a great option for a large container.

Figs like to have their roots restricted, as Isobel points out. "So, planted in a container against a warm, sheltered, sunny wall may just yield you a good crop. The large, deeply lobed leaves have a jungle feel and they would work well in an urban courtyard," she adds.

As a bonus point, Isobel notes how these trees are self-fertile, meaning only one is required for a crop. "Once the fruit starts to appear, feed weekly with a tomato food." This Tomorite tomato food from Levington at Amazon is well-rated.

FAQs

What sort of container should you use for a tree?

The team at Raby Castle recommend using clay or terracotta containers because they offer stability – "they are heavier than most other materials (unless you have a beautiful stone trough), so are less likely to be blown over." What's more, they highlight that they provide a more stable temperature for the root structure, whereas a metal structure will heat up in full sun and offer less insulation in cold weather.

"Make sure the pot offers room for the roots to grow – at least 10cm wider and 15cm deeper than the rootball," they add. "It's also worth considering the shape of the container. If the neck is narrower than the body, you will really struggle to remove the tree later on in its life should it outgrow the pot."

While knowing how to water your plants properly is essential, good drainage is also a must. The team suggest placing some crocks in the pot before adding compost. Likewise, Angela says to raise the pots off the ground with pot feet, a couple of bricks or some stones. "This enables the water to get clear away and not pool around the base of the pot.

"Use a good quality peat-free compost, either a specialist tree medium or a premium brand multi-purpose," Angela adds. "As you will more than likely be paying quite a lot of money for your tree, it is worth paying an extra couple of pounds for your compost."

Non-slip Grip Plant Pot Feet View at Amazon RRP: £14.97 | These strong and discreet pot feet from small business The Garden Gecko are a popular and well-rated buy amongst customers.

How should you water trees in pots?

It's important to remember that plants in pots dry out much quicker than those planted in the ground. According to Angela, you may have to water your potted tree twice a day when the weather is hot; first thing in the morning and again in the evening. "Water directly onto the compost," she says – "watering over the leaves is just a waste, as most of it will evaporate."

Her top gardening tip? "Placing other planted pots around your tree container will cut down on the moisture loss through the sides of the pot in hot weather."

In terms of feeding your tree, she recommends applying a handful of granular balanced fertiliser in the spring.

Can you grow potted citrus trees on a patio?

“Citrus trees such as lemon, lime, and orange can make the perfect addition to your summer garden,” says Nigel. However, he notes how these plants won't reliably survive winters outdoors, even in the warmest parts of the UK.

"When grown in containers they can be kept in a greenhouse or conservatory, then moved outdoors in summer into a sunny, sheltered spot.”

If you're looking for more plant recommendations for your plot, our guides on best rockery plants and best fragrant garden plants will provide plenty of lovely ideas.