Plants to prune in February – 8 shrubs and trees you should trim now

If you're not sure which plants to prune in February, you've come to the right place. With spring on its way, there are plenty of trees, woody shrubs, and other perennials that can be tidied up this month, to set them up for the year ahead.

If you haven't done so already, many of the plants to prune in January can still be cut back now. But as temperatures slowly rise, there are others you can turn your secateurs to. In doing so, you can improve your plants' health and performance, and even encourage more flowers, as they put on new growth.

Below, you'll find expert suggestions of what can be trimmed in your garden this month, plus practical tips on how to go about it.

8 key plants to prune in February

Whichever of your best plants you're cutting back, there are a few essential pruning tips to remember before you get started.

Pim Dickson of Mr Fothergill’s Seeds Limited says, "Always begin by removing any dead or diseased material, then clean the cutting blades to prevent the spread of disease before moving on to any formative pruning.

"Shaping plants by formative pruning helps them to reach and maintain their full ornamental potential," Pim continues. "Pruning is also done at this time of year for renewal, to reinvigorate old shrubs that need rejuvenation."

When pruning, Tim Marshall, the head gardener at Raby Castle, says to always cut just above a healthy bud or lateral branch to encourage proper regrowth. "Be mindful of the plant's natural shape and growth habit, as over-pruning can hinder its overall health and vigour," he adds.

Just like when to first cut the grass after winter or when to plant grass seed, the best time to carry out pruning is weather-dependent. Always choose a dry day, as pruning in the wet can damage plants, similar to cutting wet grass after rain.

"You need to be cautious to not prune too early," adds Marcus Eyles from Dobbies. "Frost can still appear in March, especially in the north of the UK, which could cause damage to some plants."

Pim Dickson Social Links Navigation Senior Product Manager at Mr Fothergill’s Seeds Limited Pim has over 30 years of experience in the horticulture industry, working in roles focused on wholesale nursery plant production, international purchasing, product development and origination, horticultural content creation, and management. Pim is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture.

1. Hydrangeas

Remove the old flowers (Image credit: Olga Seifutdinova / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

Marcus says, “For stunning large flowers in summer, prune hydrangeas as soon as the worst of the winter frosts have finished." Only after this time, to ensure you protect the plant from frost. He recommends removing last year’s flowers, by cutting back to a strong, outward-facing bud.

Tim adds how, as well as encouraging more blooms, pruning hydrangeas in February helps control their size and shape. You can also remove any dead or damaged wood at this time, he says.

You can trim away one or two of the oldest stems from the base, too, says Chris Bonnett, the founder of GardeningExpress. This will promote the growth of fresh, new stems that can yield more flowers.

"Climbing hydrangeas are an exception – they are generally pruned in summer after flowering," Chris adds. This is an important gardening tip to take on board, otherwise, you may hinder their blooming for the upcoming year.

Marcus Eyles Social Links Navigation Horticultural Director at Dobbies Marcus joined Dobbies over six years ago, directing the horticultural team across the UK and spearheading the project that won the RHS Sustainable Garden Product of the Year Award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022. He has over three decades of experience in the horticulture industry and a passion for spending time in the garden year-round.

Chris Bonnett Social Links Navigation Founder of GardeningExpress Chris Bonnett is the founder of the online garden centre GardeningExpress and has been in the horticulture industry for over 20 years. Whilst he was a teenager he combined his passion for the outdoors with the internet to deliver quality plants across the UK and Europe.

2. Lavender

Avoid cutting into old, woody growth when pruning lavender (Image credit: Shelly Chapman / Moment / Getty Images)

Lavender is a beautiful plant well-suited to cottage gardens and modern patios alike. Now is a good time to give it a tidy. Tim says, "Pruning lavender in February helps prevent woody growth, promotes better air circulation, and encourages bushier growth."

"Trim back the stems by one-third of their length, making sure to cut just above a pair of healthy leaves. Avoid cutting into the old wood, as it may not regenerate."

A quality pair of secateurs, such as these Felco ones from Crocus, are a good tool for the job.

Tim Marshall Social Links Navigation Head Gardener at Raby Castle Tim Marshall, Raby Castle’s head gardener, has had a career which spans nearly three decades and has taken him all over the world. Now working across County Durham’s Raby Estates, Tim is leading the transformation of the walled garden and the grounds to the north of the castle in the project known as The Rising – working with other high profile garden designers as well as his home team.

3. Japanese maples

You can improve the shape of your Japanese maple while it has no leaves (Image credit: Jacky Parker Photography / Moment / Getty Images)

Ned Cromack, arborist and founder of The Bath Tree Company, says, "It’s best to prune Japanese maples, such as Acer palmatum, when they are dormant in the winter months. Any other time of year will cause the sap to bleed, which makes the healing process more difficult and can make the trees more susceptible to disease. This means that February is your last chance to tidy yours up, if it needs it."

Ned recommends cutting out any dead branches. Look for branches that are rubbing against each other, too, as this can cause damage to the tree over time. "Cut back the smaller or less desirable one to the next fork.

"Any branches that have grown too long for the space or in comparison to the rest of the canopy can also be trimmed," Ned adds. "Always aim to take as little off as possible to lessen the stress on the tree – you can always remove more the following year."

Contact an arborist to do the job for you if you feel unsure, Ned says. You'll also need to check your tree doesn't have a tree protection order before you prune it. Check that you don't live in a conservation area, too, Ned adds – "If you do, you'll need to get permission from your local council beforehand."

These Darlac telescopic ratchet loppers from Crocus are good for cutting through thick branches.

Ned Cromack Social Links Navigation Founder of The Bath Tree Company Ned is a qualified arborist and the founder of The Bath Tree Company. Starting his career in one of the UK’s leading tree nurseries in 2010, he went on to spend over a decade as a tree climber across the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia. For him, arboriculture has always been more of a fascination than a job, and an industry that never ceases to inspire.

4. Buddleia

Buddleia plants are fast-growers, so cut them back hard (Image credit: Jacky Parker Photography / Moment / Getty Images)

Now is the time to prune this highly-favoured cottage garden plant. “February is also the ideal time to prune back your buddleia to ensure it remains compact and produces many more flowers," says Marcus. "Wait until the worst of the winter has passed and it will bloom in summer – not only adding a burst of colour to your garden but also providing a valuable food supply for butterflies."

"February pruning encourages the development of new branches and enhances the bush's overall shape," says Tim. "Cut back all the stems to around 12 inches above the ground. This severe pruning stimulates strong regrowth."

5. Cotinus

Mature smoke bushes can be cut back in February (Image credit: Catherine McQueen / Moment / Getty Images)

Pim notes now February is the perfect time of year to prune flowering shrubs that need some renovation, such as cotinus, also known as the smoke bush.

"As they mature, ornamental shrubs can become sparse and flowerless," he says. "Pruning the old main stems right back in winter will encourage vigorous new spring growth to bring them back to their full potential."

Follow up by feeding the shrubs with a good layer of mulch. Remember, early spring is a good time to fertilize your lawn, too.

Speaking of flowering shrubs, the gloriously yellow forsythia can be planted in February, to bring plenty of spring cheer to your outdoor space.

6. Fuchsias

Prune back these pretty shrubs to create a tidy shape (Image credit: Francesca Leslie / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

“Hardy fuchsias can inject colour into the garden for years if cared for properly, but they can also be quite unwieldy plants, so pruning them is important," Marcus says.

He says to keep an eye out for buds at the base – if these are starting to show in February, you can start pruning the plants. However, he recommends checking the weather forecast first, to make sure there’s not a hard frost due.

To prune, remove any weak and dead stems, then cut back each stem to a pair of healthy leaf buds, to create a compact shape. Older shrubs that need rejuvenation can be cut right back to ground level.

7. Ornamental grasses

Some ornamental grasses are sharp, so wear gloves when pruning them (Image credit: typo-graphics / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

Planting ornamental grasses is a garden trend that's here to stay. And they are great plants to prune in February, says Russel Birchell, the founder of Hedging UK.

"They are a diverse group of plants ranging from small, clump-forming varieties to tall, screen-like types. Cutting them back in late winter helps to remove last year's yellowed, dried foliage, clears away untidy growth, and improves appearance. It also helps to remove any damage or disease that may have developed and gives the plants a fresh start for the new growing season."

It's important to check the variety of grass you have, as their pruning needs can differ. According to the Royal Horticultural Society (the RHS), deciduous grasses can be cut back hard, while evergreen grasses generally just need dead material removed. "Warm-season grasses can be cut back sooner than February and for evergreen types like pampas grass, wait until the risk of frost has passed," Russell says.

Russell recommends using clean, sharp garden shears for smaller ornamental grasses – "Grab clumps of blades and cut them back to within several inches off the ground." If you're cutting larger grasses back hard, a string trimmer can be used – this Black+Decker one from Amazon is well-rated. "Always remove any flower stalks from the prior year as well, to stimulate new growth," Russell adds.

8. Citrus trees

Lemons and limes can benefit from a tidy-up (Image credit: Francesco Carta fotografo / Moment / Getty Images)

You can also prune citrus trees, such as lemons and limes, in February, according to the RHS. This will help to keep them looking their best.

Make careful cuts to improve the overall shape of the plant and thin out congested branches to open up the structure. If your tree is looking leggy, cutting it back by up to two-thirds and reducing the tallest stem will encourage bushier growth, the RHS notes.

Citrus trees often have thorny branches, so remember to wear a sturdy pair of gardening gloves, such as these leather ones by NickyPicky at Amazon.

FAQs

Can I cut back perennials in February?

Many perennial shrubs can be cut back now, including hydrangeas, lavender, and buddleia, mentioned above (although wait a little longer if you expect more frosts on the horizon). This allows you to tidy them up before new growth gets underway. Just like in January, roses can also be cut back now.

Can you cut back hedges in February?

Deciduous hedges, such as hazel, can be pruned in winter, before they start into new growth. Generally, it's advised to wait for slightly warmer weather to arrive before you trim back evergreens. Avoid pruning any spring-flowering hedge plants now, such as forsythia, as you'll prevent them from blooming.

Always check for nesting birds, first. If you spot them, you'll need to wait until they have gone.