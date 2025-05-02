When to prune camellias: garden experts share their advice for tending to the colourful shrub

In order for our gardens to truly thrive, it's important we know when and how to tend to them. Which is why it's key to time your pruning right and only do it when your camellia shrub is ready.

As they're on the list of plants you shouldn't prune in summer, it can be confusing to know when the perfect time to give camellias a healthy chop is.

Before you get your essential gardening tools ready for snipping, we asked garden experts for the appropriate timing and methods for pruning camellias. Here's what they recommend...

When to prune Camellias, according to garden experts

Knowing what to do with camellias after flowering is key to their regrowing buds for the next season and keeping them healthy.

This is where pruning comes in, it's important to give them a chop at the right time so you don't damage any new growth or stop that new growth from happening.

"Prune camellias immediately after they bloom, usually in late spring, April to May, immediately after the flowers have faded. This time of year is ideal for pruning to allow the plant to recover and set buds for next season," explains Jane Dobbs, Lead Gardener at Allan's Gardeners.

However, the horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture, Graham Smith MCIHort, does point out that camellias don't need to be pruned that often overall.

"They should only be cut back if you intend to reduce the size of the plant, improve the shape or rejuvenate an older plant," he explains. "You can prune a camellia at any point during the year, but it is best to prune immediately after the plant has flowered in late spring."

What are the benefits of pruning camellias?

In the same way, knowing how to prune roses can maximise their blooming; mastering the technique for your camellias has several benefits.

"As well as rejuvenating older plants, pruning promotes a compact, balanced shape, improves air circulation, and removes dead or diseased wood," explains Jane.

So not only are you improving the health of your plant, but pruning will also help you keep it under control size-wise.

FAQs

How should you prune camellias?

With them being one of the best plants for shade, you'll want to keep your camellias happy and healthy. They do a great job at livening up even the gloomiest spots in your garden, so how can you prune them safely and efficiently?

"Firstly, identify any dead, diseased or crossing branches on the camellia plant that need to be removed. Then you can use a clean, sterilised pair of secateurs to remove said branches by cutting them back to healthy wood," instructs Graham.

He also recommends thinning out crowded branches that have started crossing and rubbing against each other. "Ensure that you remove the weaker branch and leave the stronger one to grow," adds Graham.

You can continue trimming the plant until you've got a shape you like; however, ensure you're taking cuts above a bud or lateral branch. This will encourage better outward growth going into next season.

Finally, dispose of the non-diseased cuttings into your homemade compost heap, and the affected branches can go in your garden waste bin.

Shop pruning essentials

Can you cut camellias back hard?

If you're looking to properly sort your garden out and cut things right back, you might be wondering if you can cut camellias back hard. Well, you can, but there are some things to consider before you do.

"Camellias can handle hard pruning if they're old or overgrown. Expect slower regrowth and less flowering for a year or two after this," explains Jane.

"The shrub can be hard pruned if it is badly misshapen, overgrown, or diseased. You can cut the bush back by up to two-thirds, leaving only one-third of the plant," she adds.

However, this is a drastic measure that can majorly stress the plant; therefore, it should only be done if it's necessary.

Whilst you won't need to tend to camellias through the summer, various summer gardening jobs are essential to get done. From deadheading to weeding, there's still lots to keep you busy with in the garden.