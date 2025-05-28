How to prune an olive tree to guarantee growth and reduce the risk of disease

Do you want your garden to feel like a Mediterranean haven all summer long? Then it's time to brush up on your pruning skills and keep your olive trees fruitful and healthy this season.

While you may already know how to overwinter your olive trees, pruning them is just as important to guarantee long-lasting growth and fruit production. Pruning doesn't take much time and effort, but the difference it makes to your plant's health is astonishing.

And with Mediterranean-inspired gardens on the rise, we thought it best to ask the plant experts for their no-nuisance advice on pruning olive trees.

How to prune an olive tree, according to horticulture experts

As one of the best trees for pots, olive trees are becoming increasingly popular as both indoor and outdoor plants. They're often sold at reduced rates during spring and are easy to care for, making them an unsurprising staple in UK gardens.

However, in order to keep the tree happy and growing, it'll need to be pruned in the right way.

"When pruning an olive tree, I always recommend a gentle, methodical approach," says Luke Newnes, gardening content creator and member of Interior Squad at Hillarys.

"Start by removing any dead, diseased, or damaged branches, these are the first to go. Next, thin out any crossing or crowded branches at the centre of the tree. Olive trees like plenty of air and light reaching the inner canopy," he instructs.

When shaping the tree, he recommends shortening overlong, straggly branches and aiming for an open, goblet-like shape. Think of a martini glass, very apt for an olive tree. This particular shape helps sunlight penetrate and encourages growth.

"Stand back regularly and check the overall shape as you go. Prune lightly—olive trees don’t need harsh cutting back," he adds.

What are the benefits of pruning an olive tree?

In the same way, there are various benefits to learning how to deadhead plants properly, pruning is great for your olive tree.

"Firstly, it encourages fruit production as pruning controls the growth of the tree and helps it divert energy into producing fruit instead of foliage," explains Graham Smith, MCIHort, horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture.

"Secondly, removing dead, diseased or damaged branches prevents any spread of disease. It also allows more air and sunlight to penetrate the tree canopy, which can reduce the likelihood of fungal infections," he adds.

Graham also points out that pruning will help you shape the tree and control its size. Which in turn maintains its structure, makes it easier to harvest, ensures the longevity of the plant and stops it growing too large.

How often should you prune an olive tree?

When it comes to the regularity of pruning, it might surprise you how little you need to get your secateurs out.

"I recommend giving olive trees a light prune every year, just to keep them tidy and healthy," recommends Luke. "A more substantial pruning can be done every couple of years if the tree is getting too dense or unruly. The key is little and often – olive trees respond best to regular, gentle shaping rather than heavy, infrequent cuts.”

FAQs

What month do you prune olive trees?

There are plants you should prune in May and plants that should never be pruned in autumn, so when is the sweet spot for your olive tree?

“The best time to prune olive trees is in late spring, just as the risk of frost has passed and before the new growth gets going. In the UK, that usually means April or May. Avoid pruning in autumn or winter, as cuts can be vulnerable to cold damage,” advises Luke.

So you might want to add it to the top of your list of essential summer jobs to get done before the hot weather properly arrives.

How do you train an olive tree shape?

As the experts mentioned, the shape of your olive tree can determine its ability to grow and stay healthy. So, how can you keep it under control?

"When it comes to shaping an olive tree, patience is key. Prune lightly each year, gradually guiding the tree into the shape you want – whether that’s a classic open goblet, a single trunk standard, or something more architectural," says Luke.

"Don’t try to force a dramatic change all at once. Take your time, step back often to assess the shape, and remember that olive trees are slow growers, so shaping them is a long-term project," he adds.

If you can't find one of those pre-summer deals on olive trees in your local supermarkets, then buying plants online is a great alternative. With seasonal sales and easy delivery, picking up your plants both indoor and out online can be a much easier way.