How to overwinter olive trees so they survive and thrive throughout the colder months ahead

"Winter is a season of recovery and preparation," according to Paul Theroux – and this is especially true of our gardens. Learning how to winterise an olive tree, then, is a must for those of us who want to help these beautiful little trees make it through to the new year ahead.

That's right; just as it's important to make a list of the tender plants you need to bring indoors this autumn, it's just as vital you get to grips with the overwintering techniques required by some of your most alluring plants, too.

Turn your attention, then, to the not-so-humble olive tree and its shimmering, silvery foliage – because this Mediterranean garden staple will need a helping hand as the temperature dips over the winter months.

How to overwinter olive trees: an expert guide

"Overwintering an olive tree in the UK requires protecting it from cold temperatures, particularly if temperatures drop below -5°C," says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.

Thankfully, similar to overwintering lavender, it's fairly easy to keep these drought-tolerant evergreen trees thriving over the winter, so long as you put the work in. After all, many olives are hardy.

Still, it's important to remember that they can still be damaged by severe frosts, so learning how to winterise an olive tree is a must – particularly if it's the pride and joy of your quiet luxury garden.

Christopher O'Donoghue
Co-director at Gardens Revived

1. Provide frost protection

One of the easiest ways to winterise an olive tree is to provide it with ample frost protection.

"For outdoor trees, wrap the base of the tree and trunk in horticultural fleece or burlap, and cover the canopy lightly with fleece to protect against frost," says Christopher.

"Be sure, too, to mulch the base with straw, bark, or leaves to insulate the roots," adds Christopher.

2. Water sparingly

(Image credit: Getty Images | Basak Gurbuz Derman)

Usually, it's a good idea to keep the soil of an olive moist – but, remember, these are plants that don't like to get their feet soggy at the best of times.

"You'll definitely want to reduce watering during winter, as olive trees go dormant and require less water," says Christopher, who says you'll want to avoid letting the soil dry out completely (mulching, again, should help with this).

"Ensure it’s well-draining to prevent root rot," he adds, advising you to invest in something as simple as these Italian terracotta pot feet from Crocus to raise your olive tree up and allow excessive moisture to drain away.

3. Prune carefully

If you want to learn how to winterise an olive tree, you'll be pleased to learn that less is more when it comes to pruning at this time of year (so pop those secateurs down, stat!).

"It's important to avoid heavy pruning in late autumn," says Christopher, "as fresh shoots can be damaged by sub-zero temperatures. If pruning is really necessary, do it early in the season so cuts have time to heal before the frost sets in."

4. Add wind protection

They love a warm, sheltered spot at the best of times, so it should come as little surprise to learn that, when sussing out how to winterise an olive tree, wind protection is vital.

"Cold winds can damage the foliage, so place the tree in a sheltered spot or use a windbreak if possible," says Christopher.

(Image credit: Future | Amateur Gardening)

FAQs

Can I leave my olive tree outside in winter in the UK?

One of the easiest ways to winterise an olive tree is to bring it indoors.

"If you've got the olive tree is in a pot, you can move it to a greenhouse, conservatory, or unheated room with lots of natural light," says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived, who adds that you should take care to avoid heated rooms, as the warm, dry air can stress the plant.

That being said, you can leave your olive tree outside in winter in the UK, so long as you take steps to protect it from the cold weather.

What should I do with my olive tree in winter?

If you can't bring your olive tree indoors in the winter, take the time to cover the branches with horticultural fleece ahead of any cold snaps. It's a good idea, too, to mulch it well, reduce your watering schedule, and pop up a windbreak – and avoid pruning until the early spring rolls in.

Now that you know how to winterise an olive tree, it's time to set to work protecting yours so that it can continue its reign as the jewel of your homegrown Mediterranean paradise.

Race you for the last burlap roll...