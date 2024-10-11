The tender plants you need to bring indoors this autumn before the first frosts hit

Not to get all Ned Stark about it, but winter is coming – which means we need to make a list of the tender plants to bring indoors this autumn if we want to ensure they're happy and thriving this same time next year.

You're likely already filling your garden borders with the best winter bedding plants, so be sure to also take the time to show some love to all of your tender and alluring plants, too.

While some can be protected with a covering of organic matter (known as mulch), others are better off being lifted and brought inside for some warmth and coddling, depending on the plant itself and the local climate.

Stop dreaming, then, about all the colourful spring flowers you hope to see in your cottage garden in the new year, and show some love and care to those tender plants that need your help before we find ourselves headfirst in the bleak midwinter.

The tender plants to bring indoors this autumn

"Frosts across the country usually begin by the end of October depending on where you are based, so it’s a good time to start preparing to move tender plants to an undercover place to help them make it through the winter," explains Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

"A conservatory or greenhouse is ideal and in very cold temperatures, some tender plants may also need some added protection such as a layer of horticultural fleece," he adds.

With that in mind, then, here are the tender plants to bring indoors this autumn...

1. Bananas

Considering it's famed for its tropical fruits, it's little surprise that the banana tree belongs on our list of tender plants to bring indoors this autumn.

"More gardeners in the UK are growing bananas as part of a tropical garden style and many are surprisingly able to tolerate the winter weather with a good few layers of horticultural fleece in situ," says Morris.

"However, if it is at all possible, it is best to move bananas to a greenhouse or conservatory, especially when young."

2. Fuchsia

A slightly more surprising addition to the list of tender plants to bring indoors this autumn is fuchsias – an autumn hanging basket favourite.

"Standard fuchsia will prefer a warm, sunny place over winter such as a conservatory, although a sheltered greenhouse may well be fine with added fleece if needed," advises Morris.

3. Citrus trees

Citrus trees, such as oranges and lemons, also can be counted among the tender plants to bring indoors this autumn.

"Citrus trees need lots of sunshine and a cool place to grow, which is why many people bring them outside during the warmer months," says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.

"Still, they won't reliably survive the winter outside, even in warmer regions, so you'll definitely want to bring yours indoors before the mercury drops."

To that end, then, be sure to bring your potted citrus trees indoors and pop them somewhere that's free from drafts and away from radiators (a greenhouse or conservatory are both ideal).

4. Geraniums

They may be one of the best perennials to plant now, but tender geraniums need some love if you want them to survive the coldest season.

"Tender geraniums (Pelargoniums) can keep on growing all year round, but won’t make it outside all winter," agrees Morris.

"Move them inside to grow on a sunny windowsill and enjoy them as houseplants over the winter until they can be moved back outside the following year after frosts have passed."

5. Cannas, dahlias and begonias

Unlike the others on our list of tender plants to bring indoors this autumn, you'll find that a little more work has to be done when it comes to warming up your cannas, dahlias, and begonias.

The experts at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) insist you must wait until after the foliage has been blackened by frost, before cutting back the old stems and composting them. Then, you'll want to use a fork to prise the plants out of the ground, taking care to remove soil from the rhizomes/tubers (basically the bulb) and storing them in a cold, frost-free spot.

While dahlias and begonia tubers should be carefully dried and buried in wooden boxes filled with soil or sand, though, canna rhizomes need to be kept moist in vermiculite.

FAQs

When should I bring in tender plants?

There's no perfect time to bring in tender plants, as it will depend on the plant itself as well as local weather conditions.

For the majority, this will be before the first frosts. For cannas and dahlias, though, you need the foliage to be blackened by frost before you set to work.

What plants can be brought inside for the winter?

Cannas, dahlias, begonias, fuchsia, bananas, geraniums, and citrus trees are all plants that can be brought inside for the winter – as can olives. If they're too big to move, though, you can instead try wrapping them in materials such as fleece, hessian, bracken, straw and polystyrene.

Now you know the tender plants to bring indoors this autumn, it's time to get to work while the sun is still shining and the air is still warm. Don't leave it until it's too late, or you'll have an expensive job replacing your frost-damaged plants come next year...