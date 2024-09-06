9 perennials to plant now – for a garden that grows back bigger and better next year

Any gardener who wants to work smarter, not harder needs to invest their time in the plants that will best reward their efforts by persisting and growing for years and years, rather than a mere season. No wonder, then, that so many are keen to suss out the best perennials to plant now.



It doesn't matter whether you dream of late summer flowers, cottage garden shrubs, or simply alluring plants to liven up your garden, there are plenty of perennial plants (aka comeback kids) to choose from when it comes to transforming your outdoor space.

"Perennials are great to have in the garden as they will grow back year after year – usually bigger and even more beautiful than the previous," says Melbourne-born and London-based bespoke garden designer Melanie Hick .



"There is a huge variety to choose from, and many have the benefit of being drought-tolerant and flood-resistant, making them a low-maintenance and climate-forward addition to your outdoor space."

The best perennials to plant in autumn

Now, the best time to plant perennials is actually spring or autumn – which means now is a good time to set to work.

"This is because roots require lots of moisture to establish - the summer months are simply too hot and dry," explains Melanie, who notes that, if September proves itself an unexpected scorcher, you should make sure you water your new plants well in the mornings and evenings.

"Drench the roots thoroughly by watering directly at the base of the plant, and avoid wetting the leaves – if the hot summer sun emerges it could scorch them," she adds.

With that warning ringing in our ears, then, here are the best perennials to plant now...

1. Aster

Purple Aster flowers (Michaelmas daisies) (Image credit: Getty Images | Albert Fertl)

Also known as Michaelmas daisies, asters are guaranteed to add a pop of colour to your garden – particularly in late summer and early autumn, thanks to their clusters of pink and purple blooms (which are, incidentally, great for bees and butterflies).

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're looking for a compact variety, try the Aster October Skies variety from Crocus; not only is it a drought tolerant beauty, it's also deer and rabbit resistant, too.

2. Switch grass

Close up of ornamental grass, possibly Panicum Virgatum commonly called Switchgrass (Image credit: Getty Images | Zen Rial)

It's an unusual choice, but Melanie counts switch grass (available from Crocus) among the best perennials to plant now.

"This deciduous, perennial grass grows to 1.8m tall, ideal for adding ground coverage where needed. Not only that, but it adds some pretty colour too, with airy sprays of tiny, purple-green flowers produced from mid-summer to early-autumn, and the leaves themselves turning a beautiful rich reddish-purple colour later in the year, too," she says.

"Switch grass is proof that hardy plants can be both functional and beautiful. It originates from North America, where it is dominant in prairie-land, becoming famous for being both resource-efficient and low-maintenance – ideal for a sustainable, climate-forward garden."

3. Aquilegia

Pink Aquilegia Columbine, or granny's bonnet, in flower (Image credit: Getty Images | Alex Manders)

Also known as Granny’s bonnet thanks to its charming bonnet-like flowers, there are around 70 different species of this perennial plant – ideal for those who like to pick out specific coloured blooms to suit their planting schemes.



We rate the Columbine variety (available at Crocus) for its lush green foliage, pretty purple blooms, and ability to self-seed freely.,

4. New Zealand tea tree

Leptospermum scoparium, commonly called manuka myrtle, New Zealand tea tree, broom tea tree, or just tea tree crimson flowers (Image credit: Getty Images | Jacky Parker Photography)

If you're in the market for a perennial plant with some edge, look no further than the red damask (aka the New Zealand tea tree from Crocus).

"Those who love adding flashes of colour to their gardens will adore this plant, as it provides deep pink-reddish flowers, set off beautifully against narrow, dark-green leaves," promises Melanie.

"Try planting it against a backdrop of muted, warm hues, to provide pops of bright colour and lead the eye around the garden."

5. Lupins

Pinks lupins in a garden border (Image credit: Getty Images | Rosemary Calvert)

With their delicately scented flowers and gorgeous array of colours, lupins aren't just cottage-garden staples; they're also among the best perennials to plant now, especially if you have a warm, open, bright position for them to do their thing in.

'These easy-to-grow sun-lovers also work well in formal borders, gravel gardens, containers and more, so do give them a try,' promise experts at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

You can, for ease, buy your lupins as plug plants from Amazon if you want a dash of instant gratification with your blooms.

6. Snow gum

Snow Gum tree (Eucalyptus pauciflora) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fancy a perennial tree that can take almost anything the Great British weather can throw at it? Try the eucalyptus pauciflora, commonly known as snow gum (available at Crocus).

"An attractive tree which is indigenous to Eastern Australia, this one's hardy nature makes it ideal for changeable weather – after all, it thrives in the searing heat and very wet spells of my home country!" says Melanie.

"It is often fast-growing, meaning it can provide shade very quickly, and has attractive bark, most with aromatic foliage, and clusters of small white, yellow or red flowers."

7. Oriental poppies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With their silky, pleated petals and decorative seedheads, oriental poppies are a brilliant way to add some flair to your outdoor space – which means, yes, they're counted among the best perennials to plant now.

They're easy to grow, thriving in most soils and handling shade every bit as well as they do sunshine, and they're a surefire way to light up your borders in late spring. We recommend picking up a packet of Poppy Oriental Collection seeds from Thompson & Morgan if you'd like to sow a multitude of colours.

8. Yarrow

Achillea Millefolium plant (Yarrow) in bloom (Image credit: Getty Images | Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo)

If you want to add more bursts of vibrant colour to your garden, then Melanie recommends you add Achillea Millefolium, or yarrow, to your list of the best perennials to plant now.

"A spreading wildflower topped with domed flowerheads, this is a wonderful plant to introduce to gardens for wildlife – birds can use yarrow to line their nests, while many insects, including beetles and moths, feed on the plant," she says.

"As a result, yarrow is often a favourite to use in butterfly gardens."

Yarrow is available in a variety of different colours, from red to yellow to cerise. We're still in our Barbie era, however, which means we're particularly fond of the delicate Achillea millefolium 'Lilac Beauty' from Crocus.

9. Red-hot pokers

Striking Red Hot Poker plants (Kniphofia) planted in a flower border (Image credit: Getty Images | Photos by R A Kearton)

A great way to make a garden look expensive on a budget, red-hot pokers are one of those plants that just looks dramatic, no matter the setting.

"Kniphofia, also known as red-hot pokers, is a perennial plant with exotic-looking flowers which add yet another pop of colour into climate-forward gardens," says Melanie.

"They flower throughout much of the year – from March to November – so are ideal for adding colour into gardens through all but the winter. Colours are wild and varied – from red and orange, through to yellow and green, and even brown and pink. Growing up to 210cm, they are also ideal for adding some height and creating zones in gardens, or even privacy from neighbours!"

FAQs

What month is best to plant perennials?

If you're unsure what month is best to plant perennials, just remember that autumn is the ideal time because the soil is still warm, and plants can establish a good root system in time for the following spring.

With so many gorgeous options to choose from, it's a brilliant time to invest in the best perennials to plant now – and remember, they'll pay you back tenfold by popping back up every year. Now that's value for money!