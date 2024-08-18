Should you deadhead Rhododendrons? Horticulture experts share their advice

When it comes to garden maintenance giving your plants a deadhead can often make the world of difference, both for their health and appearance. However, some species prefer to be left untouched. So should you deadhead rhododendrons? Is this bush one of those plants that'll benefit or suffer?

Whilst deadheading is an easy gardening tip that every gardener should know there are surprisingly quite a few plants that you should never deadhead. The practice can help with regrowth for most plants, but for others, it can stunt that growth and lead to premature wilting.

So what is the verdict for this evergreen woody plant? We spoke to gardening experts to seek professional advice to settle the debate.

Should you deadhead Rhododendrons?

As the seasons begin to shift, many homeowners will be starting to wonder how they can sort their gardens out. A great first step in plant maintenance is deadheading, but unfortunately, this doesn't apply to all species.

"Deadheading isn't just for aesthetics. By removing spent blooms, you can encourage the plant to grow new flowers instead of seeds. It often leads to a longer blooming season, healthier plants, and a tidier garden," explains Jane Dobbs, lead gardener at Allan's Gardeners.

Luckily rhododendrons do benefit from deadheading and this should be done just after their flowers fade. Jane says, "Depending on your region's climate and the variety of rhododendrons, this usually happens in late spring or early summer. When the flowers have withered and started losing their colour, it's time to deadhead."

What are the benefits of deadheading Rhododendrons?

Now you know you're safe to deadhead your rhododendrons, there are various benefits for doing this, similar to how deadheading hydrangeas is beneficial.

"This is beneficial for them, specifically because they are large-flowered plants and, like with most after flowers, this allows them to put more energy into producing new buds and growing leaves instead of seeding," explains Petar Ivanov, gardening expert at Fantastic Gardeners.

He also points out that deadheading whilst done to make the bush more attractive will also reduce the likelihood of fungus growth on the plant.

FAQs

How to deadhead rhododendron

Luckily the method of deadheading is a super simple one and only requires the essential tools every gardener needs.

Jane explains, "You need a few basic tools to deadhead rhododendrons. A pair of gloves will protect your hands from the sap and give you a better grip. To cleanly cut spent flowers, you'll need pruning shears or secateurs."

She says to look for faded or wilted flowers as these are the ones that'll need to be deadheaded.

"You'll need to gently hold the spent bloom between your thumb and forefinger. With your fingers or pruning shears, snap or cut the flower stalk just above the point where new growth starts. It is important not to damage the emergent shoots or leaves," she adds.

Why not add the withered flowers and foliage to your homemade compost pile? It'll reduce your garden waste and prevent any diseases from being spread from the spent flowers lying on the floor.

If you don't get around to deadheading your rhododendron, Petar explains that it won't harm your plant.

"If you miss deadheading your rhododendrons, you shouldn’t get worried because that doesn’t affect the plant's overall health. You’ll still get the same amount of flowers next year," he says.