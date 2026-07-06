Don't forget to do this important but often forgotten task in your garden during a heatwave

Whether you're avoiding your gardening jobs at all costs during the heatwave or making the most of the dry days, there's one job you can't forget to get out there and do.

With so many tasks to tick off your July gardening jobs list, it's all too easy to forget about commonly overlooked tasks like caring for wildlife. It's especially important when the hot weather arrives that we take a little more time to help our feathered and winged friends get through.

If you already attract birds to your garden, you may already have a bath filled with water out, but there's the matter of the much smaller members of wildlife that also need a little helping hand quenching their thirst. Luckily, BBC Gardeners' World have just the advice you need to help keep your garden's ecosystem thriving and hydrated.

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Elho Jazz Bowl 28cm Flower Pot, Silky White £10.99 at Amazon Not only will this pot clean well and withstand all weathers, but it's light-coloured, which means you needn't worry about the water warming up prematurely. FANTIAN 9KG Pack of Garden Stones £35.99 at Amazon If you don't have stones lying around your garden, this pack is ideal for adding to your water dish, and there'll be plenty left over to add to your container plants for drainage. Hardys 10L Green Rose Watering Can £14.99 at Amazon Having a trusty, large watering can by your side is crucial during summer, especially when the heatwaves hit and your watering schedule gets more demanding.

Important 'wildlife welfare' job to do in a heatwave

Whilst you may already know how to help birds during the heatwaves this summer, some other animals need support and may not have the wings to reach your elevated bird bath.

"Birds, hedgehogs and even insects need a regular supply of water. And in hot weather, this is even more important," explains Adam Frost, professional gardener and Gardeners' World presenter.

"To give them a helping hand, I like to fill a shallow tray with a few rocks and stones from the garden. Place it somewhere cool, out of the way, and keep it topped up with water if the weather stays dry," Adam instructs.

A simple wildlife watering station is so important during hot weather (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's also recommended that you replace the water frequently, as stagnant water can quickly encourage unwanted insect visitors like mosquitoes and midges. The last thing you want to start worrying about is how to get rid of mosquitoes in your garden during a heatwave.