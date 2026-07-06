Don't forget to do this important but often forgotten task in your garden during a heatwave
Don't leave this key job off your to-do list when out in the garden during the heatwave this week
Whether you're avoiding your gardening jobs at all costs during the heatwave or making the most of the dry days, there's one job you can't forget to get out there and do.
With so many tasks to tick off your July gardening jobs list, it's all too easy to forget about commonly overlooked tasks like caring for wildlife. It's especially important when the hot weather arrives that we take a little more time to help our feathered and winged friends get through.
If you already attract birds to your garden, you may already have a bath filled with water out, but there's the matter of the much smaller members of wildlife that also need a little helping hand quenching their thirst. Luckily, BBC Gardeners' World have just the advice you need to help keep your garden's ecosystem thriving and hydrated.
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Important 'wildlife welfare' job to do in a heatwave
Whilst you may already know how to help birds during the heatwaves this summer, some other animals need support and may not have the wings to reach your elevated bird bath.
"Birds, hedgehogs and even insects need a regular supply of water. And in hot weather, this is even more important," explains Adam Frost, professional gardener and Gardeners' World presenter.
"To give them a helping hand, I like to fill a shallow tray with a few rocks and stones from the garden. Place it somewhere cool, out of the way, and keep it topped up with water if the weather stays dry," Adam instructs.
It's also recommended that you replace the water frequently, as stagnant water can quickly encourage unwanted insect visitors like mosquitoes and midges. The last thing you want to start worrying about is how to get rid of mosquitoes in your garden during a heatwave.