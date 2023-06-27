The right direction to face your fan during the summer and more fan hacks for better cooling

If you're currently relying on a fan to beat record heats this summer you might to try these ultimate fan hacks to stay even cooler.

As soon as the summer heat prevails the humble fan becomes a household must-have in a bid to stay cool in the heat. If you're already using a fan but still feeling the heat read on, because you could benefit even further with a little expert advice to make the air even cooler.

Yes, that's right, it would seem that there are better ways to use a fan than merely plugging it in and placing it on a tabletop. Experts of the fan world have shared their top tips for making even the best fan more efficient this summer.

5 easy fan hacks to stay cooler this summer

"Contrary to popular belief, fans don't cool air; they move it," explains Sonia Madaan, a devoted engineer and the founder of EarthEclipse.com. "The sensation of coolness we feel is the effect of the moving air evaporating perspiration from our skin." It is for this very reason that how we use fans can make all the difference in how effective the cooling efforts feel.

From adjusting the ceiling fan direction to reconsidering the positioning beside a window experts say there are easy ways to make all fans more effective at cooling a room without ac.

1. Change direction

Changing the direction of the fan's blade rotation is crucial to getting the best results, in particular, we are talking about ceiling fans that feature a switch to automatically change direction.

During the summer, ceiling fans should rotate counterclockwise to make you feel cooler, here is Joel Worthington, president of Mr. Electric, a Neighborly company to explain why.

"Counter-clockwise circulation of fan blades in the summer pushes cool air down to the floor, producing a wind chill effect on the skin and making a room feel up to 8 degrees colder to those underneath," says Joel.

"Ceiling fans also help your air conditioner, reducing the need for constant central or window air conditioning. Warm air rises in a home. During hotter months, a slow speed that pushes air down can increase comfort. In warmer summer months, pulling cooler air toward the ceiling can create a more consistent temperature throughout the room."

2. Alternate between facing in and out of a hot room

The question of whether it is better to have a fan blowing in or out of a hot room is a frequently asked one, and for good reason, because it matters a great deal it turns out.

"For a window fan, the direction should depend on the outside temperature and the room temperature," explains Felix Wilson, home editor for the home and lifestyle experts Unclutterer. "If the outside temperature is cooler than the inside (usually at night), the fan should be blowing into the room to bring in the cool air. If the outside temperature is hotter, the fan should be blowing out to expel the hot air from the room."

This fan hack is especially useful for keeping a bedroom cool at night, to make it easier to sleep in the heat.

3. Reposition to create a cross breeze

The key to creating a breeze indoors is to reposition your fan to create maximum airflow from room to room.

"Thoughtfully positioning fans in certain ways can also make a difference," says Felix. "For example, placing a fan across from a window can create a cross breeze effect that can cool an entire room efficiently,"

Look to elevate fans onto tabletops or higher surfaces so you benefit more from the direct breeze on your skin.

4. Make your own ac with ice

All you need to replicate the feel of an icy ac unit is a fan and a bowl of ice. "By positioning the fan to blow over a large bowl filled with ice, the air from the fan will pick up the cold water from the ice's surface as it melts, creating a cooling mist," explains Felix.

This well-documented fan hack does indeed work surprisingly well, as Sonia can attest. "It's funny but in my desperation during that heatwave, I discovered the trick of placing a bowl of ice in front of the fan. The air blowing over the ice was noticeably cooler. Kinda like our improvised air cooler."

5. Give your fan a clean

Cleaning a fan of any kind is a good place to start, to ensure the blades are running to the best of their ability and ensure the motor is not affected by a build-up of dust "Dust can slow down the fan's blades, meaning it's not working as well as it could be," Felix explains.

It's always worthwhile cleaning your appliances to enhance performance and prolong their lifespan, so perhaps give your dehumidifier a clean too to improve your indoor air.