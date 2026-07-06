Entrepreneur Emma Grede's 3 'summer non-negotiables' are the only products we want on our skin during this heatwave

As a founding partner of Skims and co-founder of Good American, entrepreneur and author Emma Grede knows her stuff when it comes to the business of fashion.

And we reckon the London-born, LA-based CEO also has a keen eye on the beauty industry too, if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by. Unpacking the contents of her woven tote to reveal her 'summer non-negotiables,' Grede demonstrates her best facial sunscreen, skin-purifying mist, and a smart summer hair hack for good measure. And take it from us, they are exactly the sort of products we should all be using during the heatwave.

What's more, every one of the products rings in with a very affordable price tag - including two sub £15 steals - proving that even business moguls appreciate a well-priced beauty buy.

(Image credit: @emmagrede)

Soothe and refresh Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray Travel-Size 30ml £12 at Sephora UK "I'm obsessed with this Tower 28 SOS spray situation," Grede exclaims, demonstrating her bottle. We're not surprised she's a fan; this cult mist contains anti-inflammatory hypochlorous acid, which is known to calm and reduce bacteria in the skin, so it's perfect if you suffer from excess oil or congestion during hot weather. Smart stick Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Stick SPF 30 £13.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK "I use a little Supergoop stick for the kids", explains Grede, displaying this ultra-cute and handbag-friendly SPF. We agree sunscreen sticks are a godsend for often unwilling (and wriggly) children, and this is also brilliant for topping up your own sun protection on the go, as it has a light feel and invisible finish that won't mess up your makeup. SPF50 upgrade Summer Fridays Shadedrops Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Mineral Milk Sunscreen £36 at Space NK UK Grede's facial sunscreen of choice by Summer Fridays has now been upgraded and adapted into this SPF50 version, for even more robust protection (never a bad thing). As a mineral formula, this would make one of the best sunscreens for sensitive skin, and includes plenty of skincare ingredients, including ceramides and shea butter.

Grede's skincare picks are all seriously smart choices to beat the heat - with light, refreshing textures and formulations that resolve summer dehydration and congestion.

And while the video may begin with some expensive fashion moments - a Prada tote bag and Luis Vuitton storage pouches, no less - Grede's democratic taste in beauty brings in some achievable shopping inspiration.

Along with her skincare must-haves, Grede also shares her wellness go-tos, including the best protein powders and electrolytes, a copy of her bestselling book,