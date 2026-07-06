Entrepreneur Emma Grede's 3 'summer non-negotiables' are the only products we want on our skin during this heatwave

This proves even business moguls love an affordable beauty buy...

Fiona McKim&#039;s avatar
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Emma Grede pictured outdoors, smiling wearing a white shirt and pearl earrings
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a founding partner of Skims and co-founder of Good American, entrepreneur and author Emma Grede knows her stuff when it comes to the business of fashion.

And we reckon the London-born, LA-based CEO also has a keen eye on the beauty industry too, if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by. Unpacking the contents of her woven tote to reveal her 'summer non-negotiables,' Grede demonstrates her best facial sunscreen, skin-purifying mist, and a smart summer hair hack for good measure. And take it from us, they are exactly the sort of products we should all be using during the heatwave.

What's more, every one of the products rings in with a very affordable price tag - including two sub £15 steals - proving that even business moguls appreciate a well-priced beauty buy.

Emma Grede pictured in a pink and red dress, holding supergoop spf stick and tower 28 facial mist

(Image credit: @emmagrede)

Grede's skincare picks are all seriously smart choices to beat the heat - with light, refreshing textures and formulations that resolve summer dehydration and congestion.

And while the video may begin with some expensive fashion moments - a Prada tote bag and Luis Vuitton storage pouches, no less - Grede's democratic taste in beauty brings in some achievable shopping inspiration.

Along with her skincare must-haves, Grede also shares her wellness go-tos, including the best protein powders and electrolytes, a copy of her bestselling book,