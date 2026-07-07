How often should you water lavender in the heat? Experts offer advice for a summer care routine

Extreme summer heat can wreak havoc with our gardens, making it harder to determine our plants' watering needs. Especially plants such as lavender, which typically prefer a dry environment but not necessarily for prolonged periods.

As a result, when it comes to caring for lavender plants, the watering routine is not a straightforward one-rule-for-all approach of little and often. It all depends on whether the plant is in a pot or growing in the ground and how established it is.

These key factors can make all the difference between a healthy, thriving plant and one that struggles to survive. To gain a clear picture of what's best, we've consulted a team of trusted garden experts for an optimum routine to ensure we're watering your garden sufficiently.

How often should I water lavender plants?

While the timing of pruning lavender is key to encouraging healthy growth, watering is even more important at this time of year to ensure the plant remains hydrated but not waterlogged.

"Lavender is a naturally drought-tolerant plant once it's established, so it's much happier with a good soak every now and then than frequent little drinks," explains Orpheus Alexander, w&h's resident gardener.

"If it's planted in the ground, established lavender will usually only need watering during long dry spells. Newly planted lavender is different, though, and will need more regular watering for the first few weeks while it settles in.

Lavender grown in pots dries out much more quickly, especially if it's in full sun. During summer, it's worth checking the compost every couple of days and only watering when the top few centimetres feel dry."

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