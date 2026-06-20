How often should I water my tomato plants? Garden experts offer advice ahead of the heatwave

Summer is a great time to be out in the garden, with the sun shining and most plants reaching their blooming potential. While the weather is great for plants, especially edible ones, ensuring they get enough water in the heat is vital.

Whether you're a beginner at vegetable gardening or have been growing your own crops for years, it can be a challenge keeping up with the weather and what that means for your plants' needs. When it comes to tomatoes, ensuring you're watering your garden properly is key to them producing impressive amounts of fruit.

So with the warm weather well and truly here, we've consulted with our team of gardening experts to determine how often you should be watering your tomato plants.

How often should I water my tomato plants?

Before you can even start worrying about how to ripen your green tomatoes, you'll need to ensure they're well cared for so they can produce fruit. And watering is one of the most important steps to get there.

"Tomato plants need one or two inches of water every week, but this can vary depending on the current growth stage of the plant. Tomato seedlings will need consistently moist soil, whereas mature plants that are yet to flower need watering around three to four times a week," says Richard Barker, horticulture expert and commercial director at LBS Horticulture.

"If your tomato plants are fruiting, continue watering on the same schedule but reduce the amount of water, as giving too much water to ripening fruit can lead to blossom end rot. Tomatoes growing in pots may need daily watering due to how quickly the soil can dry out, with this potentially increasing to twice a day in very hot conditions," he adds.

You may be wondering whether you need to water your outdoor plants every day in hot weather, but before you reach for the hose, it's important to check each plant's needs and moisture level.

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Richard Barker Social Links Navigation Horticulture expert and Commercial Director With 4 years in the industry, Richard is a gardening expert at LBS Horticulture. He is keen to share his knowledge with both experienced and beginner gardeners, and prides himself on keeping up to date with the latest horticultural trends.

Do tomato plants need to be watered every day?

While you'll certainly have to add regular watering to your summer gardening jobs, you don't necessarily need to do it every day where your tomato plants are concerned.

"Tomato plants should generally not be watered every day, as it can promote shallow root growth and make them more vulnerable to diseases. However, if you are growing tomatoes in containers, these may require daily watering (or even twice daily in very hot and dry conditions) as their soil will dry out much faster," explains Richard.

Surprisingly, tomatoes make great patio container plants, and they're a great compact edible plant to grow if you're limited to a small balcony garden.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can you overwater your tomato plants?

Overwatering isn't just a common houseplant mistake; it's just as easy to do when watering your outdoor plants. And your tomatoes are no exception to this risk.

"Yes, you certainly can. Tomatoes enjoy moist soil, but they hate sitting in water. Too much water can lead to yellow leaves, weak growth and root problems. Good drainage is just as important as regular watering," points out Diarmuid Gavin, TV gardener and ambassador for Hampton Greenhouses.

Depending on whether you know your soil type, you may have to add some grit or soil enhancer to help with drainage and keep your plant happy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the mistake when watering tomato plants?

Out of all the summer gardening mistakes you can make this time of year, being irregular with your plant care can have the biggest effect on your tomato plants.

"The biggest mistake is being inconsistent. Letting plants dry out completely and then flooding them with water can stress them and affect the quality of the fruit. It’s also best to water the roots rather than the leaves, as wet foliage can encourage disease," says Diarmuid.

If you do struggle with watering on schedule, invest in an irrigation or drip waterer; it's one of the essential gardening tools for a busy homeowner.