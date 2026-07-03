5 easy jobs you need to tick off your list to prepare the garden for guests this summer

We've all been there, going through the mad panic when the garden's an absolute mess but your family BBQ is set to kick off in mere hours. And while it can feel like there's no way to get ready in time, sticking to these five jobs can help.

Sorting your garden out before you have friends and family over for some al fresco dinner can feel incredibly overwhelming. Even when you've tried to keep up with your summer gardening jobs, all it takes is some rather erratic weather, and all your hard work is gone overnight.

However, if you've got a few hours to spare before your guests arrive, these are the five jobs experts recommend checking off your list to have your garden ready to enjoy in no time.

5 easy garden jobs to do before guests arrive

Whether you're trying out a new garden party idea or have invited friends round for dinner at the last minute, here are five things you should do to get your garden guest-ready.

1. Tidy up your lawn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it's not advisable to cut grass in hot weather, if the weather permits, cutting your lawn is a great place to start.

"If you're short on time, always start with the lawn. It's the largest feature in most gardens, so getting it looking neat has the biggest impact. A freshly cut lawn instantly makes the whole space feel tidier, brighter and more cared for, while long or uneven grass can make even the most beautifully planted garden feel neglected," starts Alexandra Alguel, smart home living and gardening expert at ECOVACS.

"I always recommend giving the edges a quick trim too, as crisp borders create a much more polished finish. If you use an automated lawn mower, keeping the grass consistently maintained every few weeks means it's one less thing to worry about before guests arrive. Your garden is always ready to enjoy," she continues.

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You won't exactly be able to make your grass greener within hours, but just doing this will make a huge difference.